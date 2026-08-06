Jason, Maddy, and Kirk pull out their spyglasses and zoom in on Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, the remake of the 2013 classic for modern platforms. They talk about the sea battles, the game's gruff hero, and what works (and doesn't work) about this new reimagining.



One More Thing:



Kirk: Denshattack!



Maddy: Little House on the Prairie (2026)



Jason: The Mermaid Mask



LINKS:



Kirk’s 2013 review of AC IV: https://kotaku.com/assassins-creed-iv-black-flag-the-kotaku-review-1453735783



Stephen’s newsletter on Resynced’s take on the modern day stuff: https://www.gamefile.news/p/assassins-creed-black-flag-resynced-review



Background article about the Little House reboot: https://redpopnews.com/netflixs-little-house-on-the-prairie-proves-the-story-was-always-big-enough-for-the-truth-and-authenticity/



Tee Lopes - “There’s A Trick To It,” Andrew One - “Coastline Funk,” Sean Bialo - “Passing Ariake Breeze” - from the Denshattack OST



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