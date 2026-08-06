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Triple Click

Maximum Fun
ArtsSociety & Culture
Triple Click
Latest episode

341 episodes

  • Triple Click

    Why Are There So Many Remakes Right Now? [Mailbag]

    08/06/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    Jason, Kirk, and Maddy open up the mailbag to answer some more listener questions. Why do we love replaying games? Why don't indie games cost more? And why are there so many remakes??

    One More Thing:

    Kirk: The Message from Deep Space

    Maddy: Spider-Man: Brand New Day

    Jason: Spider-Man: Brand New Day

    LINKS:

    ScrapMan’s playthrough of Cairn

    Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/jointripleclick
    🚀 SUPPORT TRIPLE CLICK:
    Join Maximum Fun | Buy TC Merch
    💬 JOIN THE TRIPLE CLICK DISCORD
    🎮 Triple Click Ethics Policy
    📱 SOCIALS | @tripleclickpod
    Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | Twitch
  • Triple Click

    Beanscast: The Odyssey [TEASER]

    08/03/2026 | 19 mins.
    For the rest of this episode, and many (many!) more bonus episodes, join Maximum Fun using the link below.

    Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/jointripleclick
    🚀 SUPPORT TRIPLE CLICK:
    Join Maximum Fun | Buy TC Merch
    💬 JOIN THE TRIPLE CLICK DISCORD
    🎮 Triple Click Ethics Policy
    📱 SOCIALS | @tripleclickpod
    Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | Twitch
  • Triple Click

    Is Nolan's Odyssey The Elden Ring of Movies? [Mailbag]

    07/30/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    It's an episode full of questions this week as Kirk, Maddy, and Jason reach into the mailbag for some hot, hot queries. Is FromSoftware basically Christopher Nolan? Why do companies shut down game studios instead of spinning them out? And when is life like a video game?

    One More Thing:

    Kirk: Still Life (Louise Penny)

    Maddy: Hell Clock

    Jason: Alan Opts Out (Courtney Maum)

    LINKS:

    Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/jointripleclick
    🚀 SUPPORT TRIPLE CLICK:
    Join Maximum Fun | Buy TC Merch
    💬 JOIN THE TRIPLE CLICK DISCORD
    🎮 Triple Click Ethics Policy
    📱 SOCIALS | @tripleclickpod
    Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | Twitch
  • Triple Click

    Triple Play: Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

    07/23/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Jason, Maddy, and Kirk pull out their spyglasses and zoom in on Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, the remake of the 2013 classic for modern platforms. They talk about the sea battles, the game's gruff hero, and what works (and doesn't work) about this new reimagining.

    One More Thing:

    Kirk: Denshattack! 

    Maddy: Little House on the Prairie (2026)

    Jason: The Mermaid Mask

    LINKS:

    Kirk’s 2013 review of AC IV: https://kotaku.com/assassins-creed-iv-black-flag-the-kotaku-review-1453735783

    Stephen’s newsletter on Resynced’s take on the modern day stuff: https://www.gamefile.news/p/assassins-creed-black-flag-resynced-review

    Background article about the Little House reboot: https://redpopnews.com/netflixs-little-house-on-the-prairie-proves-the-story-was-always-big-enough-for-the-truth-and-authenticity/

    Tee Lopes - “There’s A Trick To It,” Andrew One - “Coastline Funk,” Sean Bialo - “Passing Ariake Breeze” - from the Denshattack OST

    Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/jointripleclick
    🚀 SUPPORT TRIPLE CLICK:
    Join Maximum Fun | Buy TC Merch
    💬 JOIN THE TRIPLE CLICK DISCORD
    🎮 Triple Click Ethics Policy
    📱 SOCIALS | @tripleclickpod
    Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | Twitch
  • Triple Click

    Xbox Layoffs and the PlayStation Disc Disaster

    07/16/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Maddy, Jason, and Kirk took a break and everything fell apart! This week, they're talking about two of the biggest news stories to hit the video-game industry this year: Xbox's restructuring and PlayStation ditching discs.

    One More Thing:

    Kirk: Rhythm Heaven Groove

    Maddy: Love & Deepspace

    Jason: The Incident at Galley House

    LINKS:

    Maddy on female attraction: https://www.mothership.blog/email/b724125b-8ddc-4410-af68-4cc82a1b86c9/

    Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/jointripleclick
    🚀 SUPPORT TRIPLE CLICK:
    Join Maximum Fun | Buy TC Merch
    💬 JOIN THE TRIPLE CLICK DISCORD
    🎮 Triple Click Ethics Policy
    📱 SOCIALS | @tripleclickpod
    Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | Twitch
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About Triple Click
A podcast about video games, hosted by Kirk Hamilton, Maddy Myers, and Jason Schreier. New episodes every Thursday.
Podcast website
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