Video games: They’re serious business! Except when they’re not serious at all. Each week on Triple Click, video game experts Kirk Hamilton, Maddy Myers, and Jas... More
Available Episodes
5 of 162
Triple Play: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Kirk, Jason, and Maddy strap on their blasters and take a trip to Koboh for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the latest game in a universe far, far away. They talk about PC performance problems, whether Survivor is too much of a direct sequel, the brilliant traversal mechanics, and the cutest droids in the galaxy.One More Thing: Kirk: PsychOdysseyMaddy: DredgeJason: Case of the Golden Idol DLCLinks: Digital Foundry’s analysis of Jedi Survivor’s PC Version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uI6eAVvvmg0Maddy would die for Turgle: https://www.polygon.com/23707008/star-wars-jedi-survivor-turgle-frog-alien-characterTriple Click LIVE IN BROOKLYN, May 18th: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/triple-click-live-tickets-513213584647Support Triple Click: http://maximumfun.org/joinBuy Triple Click Merch: https://maxfunstore.com/search?q=triple+click&options%5Bprefix%5D=lastJoin the Triple Click Discord: http://discord.gg/tripleclickpodTriple Click Ethics Policy: https://maximumfun.org/triple-click-ethics-policy/
5/4/2023
56:00
Jedi Survivor and Star Wars Games
The Triple Click gang offers some early impressions on the new game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, then dives into a brief history of Star Wars games. When were they good? When weren't they? And what makes for the best kind of Star Wars game these days? Plus: Jason played Tears of the Kingdom!One More Thing: Kirk: The Last House on Needless Street (Catriona Ward, 2021)Maddy: Blank Check podcast archivesJason: Zelda: Tears of the KingdomLinks: Jason’s 2015 story on the death of LucasArts: https://kotaku.com/how-lucasarts-fell-apart-1401731043Triple Click LIVE IN BROOKLYN, May 18th: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/triple-click-live-tickets-513213584647Support Triple Click: http://maximumfun.org/joinBuy Triple Click Merch: https://maxfunstore.com/search?q=triple+click&options%5Bprefix%5D=lastJoin the Triple Click Discord: http://discord.gg/tripleclickpodTriple Click Ethics Policy: https://maximumfun.org/triple-click-ethics-policy/
4/27/2023
1:02:06
Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Six Years Later
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is just three weeks away, which means it's a good time to revisit The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild! Kirk, Maddy, and Jason talk about how 2017's Zelda shook up the series, what pros (and cons) it has over other Zelda games, and how it feels to play in 2023.One More Thing: Kirk: Shadow and Bone Season 2Maddy: ChessJason: Unlock! Exotic AdventuresLinks: Triple Click LIVE IN BROOKLYN, May 18th: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/triple-click-live-tickets-513213584647Support Triple Click: http://maximumfun.org/joinBuy Triple Click Merch: https://maxfunstore.com/search?q=triple+click&options%5Bprefix%5D=lastJoin the Triple Click Discord: http://discord.gg/tripleclickpodTriple Click Ethics Policy: https://maximumfun.org/triple-click-ethics-policy/
4/20/2023
1:06:35
The Great AI Craze (With Casey Newton)
Maddy, Jason, and Kirk bring on special guest Casey Newton (Platformer, The Verge, Hard Fork) to talk about the generative AI craze that's sweeping the land. Artificial intelligence: what even is it? How did it become such a popular trend? And what does it all mean for video games?One More Thing: Kirk: Nope (2022)Maddy: The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)Jason: Talk to Me: How to Ask Better Questions, Get Better Answers, and Interview Anyone Like a Pro by Dean NelsonLinks: Casey Newton’s newsletter, Platformer, and his podcast, Hard ForkKevin Roose’s unsettling encounter with Bing/Sydney: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/16/technology/bing-chatbot-microsoft-chatgpt.htmlTriple Click LIVE IN BROOKLYN, May 18th: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/triple-click-live-tickets-513213584647Support Triple Click: http://maximumfun.org/joinBuy Triple Click Merch: https://maxfunstore.com/search?q=triple+click&options%5Bprefix%5D=lastJoin the Triple Click Discord: http://discord.gg/tripleclickpodTriple Click Ethics Policy: https://maximumfun.org/triple-click-ethics-policy/
4/13/2023
1:07:13
They Remade Resident Evil 4
Resident Evil 4: it's remade! Kirk, Maddy, and Jason step into the shoes of himbo Leon Kennedy and take a trip to rural Spain to rescue the president's daughter in this remake of one of the most influential games ever made.One More Thing:Kirk: TárMaddy: Misericorde: Volume OneJason: The Legend of Heroes: Trails from ZeroLinks:Mike Mahardy on RE4’s lasting legacy: https://www.polygon.com/23660168/resident-evil-4-remake-the-last-of-us-pc-hboKim Stanley Robinson’s extremely great 2020 interview on Ezra Klein about The Ministry for the Future: https://www.vox.com/2020/11/30/21726563/kim-stanley-robinson-the-ezra-klein-show-climate-changeDan Kois on the final act of Tár: https://slate.com/culture/2022/12/tar-cate-blanchett-movie-ending-explained-analyzed.htmlTriple Click LIVE IN BROOKLYN, May 18th: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/triple-click-live-tickets-513213584647Support Triple Click: http://maximumfun.org/joinBuy Triple Click Merch: https://maxfunstore.com/search?q=triple+click&options%5Bprefix%5D=lastJoin the Triple Click Discord: http://discord.gg/tripleclickpodTriple Click Ethics Policy: https://maximumfun.org/triple-click-ethics-policy/
Video games: They’re serious business! Except when they’re not serious at all. Each week on Triple Click, video game experts Kirk Hamilton, Maddy Myers, and Jason Schreier journey into the fascinating world of games. They’ll explore hot topics in video game news and culture, answer burning listener questions, debate the pros and cons of the biggest new games, and replay old classics together.