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341 episodes
- Jason, Kirk, and Maddy open up the mailbag to answer some more listener questions. Why do we love replaying games? Why don't indie games cost more? And why are there so many remakes??
One More Thing:
Kirk: The Message from Deep Space
Maddy: Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Jason: Spider-Man: Brand New Day
LINKS:
ScrapMan’s playthrough of Cairn
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- For the rest of this episode, and many (many!) more bonus episodes, join Maximum Fun using the link below.
Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/jointripleclick
🚀 SUPPORT TRIPLE CLICK:
Join Maximum Fun | Buy TC Merch
💬 JOIN THE TRIPLE CLICK DISCORD
🎮 Triple Click Ethics Policy
📱 SOCIALS | @tripleclickpod
Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | Twitch
- It's an episode full of questions this week as Kirk, Maddy, and Jason reach into the mailbag for some hot, hot queries. Is FromSoftware basically Christopher Nolan? Why do companies shut down game studios instead of spinning them out? And when is life like a video game?
One More Thing:
Kirk: Still Life (Louise Penny)
Maddy: Hell Clock
Jason: Alan Opts Out (Courtney Maum)
LINKS:
Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/jointripleclick
🚀 SUPPORT TRIPLE CLICK:
Join Maximum Fun | Buy TC Merch
💬 JOIN THE TRIPLE CLICK DISCORD
🎮 Triple Click Ethics Policy
📱 SOCIALS | @tripleclickpod
Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | Twitch
- Jason, Maddy, and Kirk pull out their spyglasses and zoom in on Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, the remake of the 2013 classic for modern platforms. They talk about the sea battles, the game's gruff hero, and what works (and doesn't work) about this new reimagining.
One More Thing:
Kirk: Denshattack!
Maddy: Little House on the Prairie (2026)
Jason: The Mermaid Mask
LINKS:
Kirk’s 2013 review of AC IV: https://kotaku.com/assassins-creed-iv-black-flag-the-kotaku-review-1453735783
Stephen’s newsletter on Resynced’s take on the modern day stuff: https://www.gamefile.news/p/assassins-creed-black-flag-resynced-review
Background article about the Little House reboot: https://redpopnews.com/netflixs-little-house-on-the-prairie-proves-the-story-was-always-big-enough-for-the-truth-and-authenticity/
Tee Lopes - “There’s A Trick To It,” Andrew One - “Coastline Funk,” Sean Bialo - “Passing Ariake Breeze” - from the Denshattack OST
Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/jointripleclick
🚀 SUPPORT TRIPLE CLICK:
Join Maximum Fun | Buy TC Merch
💬 JOIN THE TRIPLE CLICK DISCORD
🎮 Triple Click Ethics Policy
📱 SOCIALS | @tripleclickpod
Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | Twitch
- Maddy, Jason, and Kirk took a break and everything fell apart! This week, they're talking about two of the biggest news stories to hit the video-game industry this year: Xbox's restructuring and PlayStation ditching discs.
One More Thing:
Kirk: Rhythm Heaven Groove
Maddy: Love & Deepspace
Jason: The Incident at Galley House
LINKS:
Maddy on female attraction: https://www.mothership.blog/email/b724125b-8ddc-4410-af68-4cc82a1b86c9/
Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/jointripleclick
🚀 SUPPORT TRIPLE CLICK:
Join Maximum Fun | Buy TC Merch
💬 JOIN THE TRIPLE CLICK DISCORD
🎮 Triple Click Ethics Policy
📱 SOCIALS | @tripleclickpod
Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | Twitch
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About Triple Click
A podcast about video games, hosted by Kirk Hamilton, Maddy Myers, and Jason Schreier. New episodes every Thursday.Podcast website
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