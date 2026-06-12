It's Friday morning. You stand up to refill your water and your back doesn’t move the way it used to. The systems are up and running smoothly. Your body hasn’t gotten the same memo.

Episode 25 of Plaintext with Rich is the third installment of the Month of Mindfulness, a five-week series on self-care for people working in security and tech. This week we’re talking about physical health, the silent receipt your body keeps for the cumulative load of this job. We get into the specific body costs of security work: long incident response shifts, screen time, the cortisol of on-call, sleep disruption from pages, and the war-room conditions that turn your spine into a slow-motion lawsuit. The episode lands with a Plaintext Starter Kit of habits you can start this week, no programs to join and no protocols to memorize.

If you’ve ever come off a long incident and felt every hour you spent at the keyboard in your shoulders, this one is for you. Whether you’re an analyst, an engineer, or the one person doing security at a 40-person company, the body keeps the bill.

For community around this conversation, find Rich’s LinkedIn group, Desk to Deadlifts. The name is catchy, but it’s not a powerlifting group. It’s a space for professionals trying to fit physical health into busy lives.

Ten minutes or less. One topic. No panic.

Desk to Deadlift (LinkedIn Group) https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13248033/

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