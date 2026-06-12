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Plaintext with Rich

Rich Greene
Technology
Plaintext with Rich
Latest episode

29 episodes

  • Plaintext with Rich

    Supply Chain Attacks: How One Update Hit OpenAI

    06/12/2026 | 8 mins.
    A routine software update. No phishing. No sketchy download. Then a security team finds the unthinkable: trusted code has been hijacked, and the breach rode in through the exact channels engineers rely on every day. I walk through the supply chain attacks that piled up across April and May 2026, including poisoned open source packages tied to TanStack and trojanized Daemon Tools installers, plus the rapid-fire abuse of major software registries like NPM, PyPI, and Docker Hub. 

    The most important twist is what the malware is hunting. These campaigns aren’t primarily chasing customer data. They’re after the assets sitting on developer laptops and flowing through build servers: developer credentials, API keys, cloud tokens, SSH keys, and the permissions that turn “one compromised machine” into “access everywhere.” I explain why this shift is happening now through two lenses: trust (software is assembled, not written from scratch) and leverage (compromise one popular dependency and you reach everyone who installs it). 

    Then we get practical about software supply chain security and CI/CD security. I break down how a poisoned pipeline can still output packages that look legitimate, complete with valid signatures, and why that makes detection so hard. Finally, I lay out five moves you can take right now: build an SBOM, treat CI/CD like production, watch for suspicious dependency changes and too-fresh releases, rotate to short-lived scoped secrets, and patch known-bad tool versions quickly. Subscribe, share this with a developer or leader who approves tooling, and leave a review so more teams stop trusting updates on autopilot.
    Is there a topic/term you want me to discuss next? Text me!!
    YouTube more your speed? → https://links.sith2.com/YouTube  
    Apple Podcasts your usual stop? → https://links.sith2.com/Apple  
    Neither of those? Spotify’s over here → https://links.sith2.com/Spotify  
    Prefer reading quietly at your own pace? → https://links.sith2.com/Blog  
    Join us in The Cyber Sanctuary (no robes required) → https://links.sith2.com/Discord  
    Follow the human behind the microphone → https://links.sith2.com/linkedin  
    Need another way to reach me? That’s here → https://linktr.ee/rich.greene
  • Plaintext with Rich

    Microsoft Exchange Zero-Day Under Attack: One Email Hijacks OWA

    06/05/2026 | 9 mins.
    It's Monday morning. You open the third email of the day. Nothing visible happens, but in the background, an attacker just borrowed the proof you were logged in.
    Episode 28 of Plaintext with Rich is a hot take on CVE-2026-42897, the Microsoft Exchange Server zero-day under active exploitation right now. We break down what cross-site scripting actually does inside Outlook Web Access, why session hijacking is more dangerous than the underlying bug, and how a single crafted email becomes business email compromise. We look at the on-premises versus Exchange Online divide, why ProxyLogon and ProxyShell aren't ancient history yet, and what CISA's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog listing and the May 29 federal deadline mean for everyone else. The episode closes with a Plaintext Starter Kit of four moves any on-prem Exchange team should make this week.
    If you run on-prem Exchange, support someone who does, or you've been putting off the migration conversation, this one is for you.
    Ten minutes. One topic. No panic.
    Is there a topic/term you want me to discuss next? Text me!!
    YouTube more your speed? → https://links.sith2.com/YouTube  
    Apple Podcasts your usual stop? → https://links.sith2.com/Apple  
    Neither of those? Spotify’s over here → https://links.sith2.com/Spotify  
    Prefer reading quietly at your own pace? → https://links.sith2.com/Blog  
    Join us in The Cyber Sanctuary (no robes required) → https://links.sith2.com/Discord  
    Follow the human behind the microphone → https://links.sith2.com/linkedin  
    Need another way to reach me? That’s here → https://linktr.ee/rich.greene
  • Plaintext with Rich

    Work-Life Balance in Cybersecurity: The Structural Fix

    05/29/2026 | 8 mins.
    You finish at 6:00pm. At 6:47 you reopen the laptop, 'just to check something.' By 9:00 the evening is gone. The boundary didn't fail tonight. It was never there.
    Episode 27 of Plaintext with Rich closes the Month of Mindfulness, a five-week series on self-care for people working in security and tech. This week we're talking about work-life balance, but not as willpower or time management. As protective infrastructure. We pull the arc together, mental, spiritual, physical, and burnout, and land on the idea that balance is what keeps the first three from collapsing into the fourth. We borrow briefly from Cal Newport's concept of deep work and Jocko Willink's framing of discipline as freedom, neither as sermon, both as shorthand. The episode closes with a Plaintext Starter Kit of structural defaults, not resolutions, designed to protect a sustainable career in a job that otherwise won't let you have one.
    If you've made it to the end of this series and you're asking 'okay, but how do I actually live this on a Tuesday,' this one is for you.
    Ten minutes or less. One topic. No panic.
    Cal Newports "Deep Work: Rules for Focused Success in a Distracted World"
    Jocko Willink

    Is there a topic/term you want me to discuss next? Text me!!
    YouTube more your speed? → https://links.sith2.com/YouTube  
    Apple Podcasts your usual stop? → https://links.sith2.com/Apple  
    Neither of those? Spotify’s over here → https://links.sith2.com/Spotify  
    Prefer reading quietly at your own pace? → https://links.sith2.com/Blog  
    Join us in The Cyber Sanctuary (no robes required) → https://links.sith2.com/Discord  
    Follow the human behind the microphone → https://links.sith2.com/linkedin  
    Need another way to reach me? That’s here → https://linktr.ee/rich.greene
  • Plaintext with Rich

    Cybersecurity Burnout: Not a Character Flaw, a System Problem

    05/22/2026 | 8 mins.
    You're reading a breach report. Third one this month. Last year a story like this would have lit something in you. Today you scroll past it. That's not you. That's the bill.
    Episode 26 of Plaintext with Rich is the fourth installment of the Month of Mindfulness, a five-week series on self-care for people working in security and tech. This week we're talking about burnout, what it actually is and why the cybersecurity industry produces it reliably. We use the World Health Organization's classification of burnout as an occupational phenomenon and Christina Maslach's three dimensions (exhaustion, cynicism, reduced efficacy) to name what most of us feel but can't label. We get into the systemic causes specific to our field: always-on culture, headcount lag, and job designs that treat recovery as a perk instead of infrastructure. The episode lands with a Plaintext Starter Kit split between what the individual can do and what only leadership can fix.
    If you've ever caught yourself scrolling past a breach report that used to light a fire and realized you don't feel anything, this one is for you. Whether you're the one carrying the load or the one supposed to be protecting the people who are.
    Ten minutes or less. One topic. No panic.
    Christina Maslach -> https://www.linkedin.com/in/christinamaslach/
    World Health Organization -> https://www.linkedin.com/company/world-health-organization/
    Is there a topic/term you want me to discuss next? Text me!!
    YouTube more your speed? → https://links.sith2.com/YouTube  
    Apple Podcasts your usual stop? → https://links.sith2.com/Apple  
    Neither of those? Spotify’s over here → https://links.sith2.com/Spotify  
    Prefer reading quietly at your own pace? → https://links.sith2.com/Blog  
    Join us in The Cyber Sanctuary (no robes required) → https://links.sith2.com/Discord  
    Follow the human behind the microphone → https://links.sith2.com/linkedin  
    Need another way to reach me? That’s here → https://linktr.ee/rich.greene
  • Plaintext with Rich

    Physical Health in Cybersecurity: The Body Keeps the Receipts

    05/15/2026 | 7 mins.
    It's Friday morning. You stand up to refill your water and your back doesn’t move the way it used to. The systems are up and running smoothly. Your body hasn’t gotten the same memo.
    Episode 25 of Plaintext with Rich is the third installment of the Month of Mindfulness, a five-week series on self-care for people working in security and tech. This week we’re talking about physical health, the silent receipt your body keeps for the cumulative load of this job. We get into the specific body costs of security work: long incident response shifts, screen time, the cortisol of on-call, sleep disruption from pages, and the war-room conditions that turn your spine into a slow-motion lawsuit. The episode lands with a Plaintext Starter Kit of habits you can start this week, no programs to join and no protocols to memorize.
    If you’ve ever come off a long incident and felt every hour you spent at the keyboard in your shoulders, this one is for you. Whether you’re an analyst, an engineer, or the one person doing security at a 40-person company, the body keeps the bill.
    For community around this conversation, find Rich’s LinkedIn group, Desk to Deadlifts. The name is catchy, but it’s not a powerlifting group. It’s a space for professionals trying to fit physical health into busy lives.
    Ten minutes or less. One topic. No panic.
    Desk to Deadlift (LinkedIn Group) https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13248033/
    Is there a topic/term you want me to discuss next? Text me!!
    YouTube more your speed? → https://links.sith2.com/YouTube  
    Apple Podcasts your usual stop? → https://links.sith2.com/Apple  
    Neither of those? Spotify’s over here → https://links.sith2.com/Spotify  
    Prefer reading quietly at your own pace? → https://links.sith2.com/Blog  
    Join us in The Cyber Sanctuary (no robes required) → https://links.sith2.com/Discord  
    Follow the human behind the microphone → https://links.sith2.com/linkedin  
    Need another way to reach me? That’s here → https://linktr.ee/rich.greene
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About Plaintext with Rich
Cybersecurity is an everyone problem. So why does it always sound like it’s only for IT people?Each week, Rich takes one topic, from phishing to ransomware to how your phone actually tracks you, and explains it in plain language in under ten minutes or less. No buzzwords. No condescension. Just the stuff you need to know to stay safer online, explained like you’re a smart person who never had anyone break it down properly. Because you are!
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