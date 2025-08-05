Powered by RND
Tim Montague, John Weaver
  • Fire Safety Myths BUSTED Facts vs Lies in Battery Storage | EP 300
    Think battery storage systems are fire hazards? The data tells a different story.Today on the Clean Power Hour, Joe DeBellis, Global Head of Clean Energy at FireTrace, reveals shocking findings from a survey of nearly 4,000 Americans about battery storage safety. While headlines focus on rare fire incidents, 71% of Americans actually support battery energy storage technology.Here's what you'll discover:The surprising truth about battery fires: 89% start from electrical components, not the batteries themselves. Only 11% originate from battery cells or modules. Fire incidents have dropped 97% between 2018-2023, with just one fire per 35 gigawatts of installed capacity.Why public opposition exists: 52% of the 29% who oppose battery projects lack basic information about the technology. Misinformation drives fear more than actual risk data.What's inside battery containers: Beyond batteries, these systems contain HVAC equipment, power conversion systems, battery management systems, and control cabinets. Each component presents different fire risks requiring specific suppression strategies.FireTrace's dual approach to safety: Clean agent systems protect electrical components without damaging electronics. Aerosol technology using potassium carbonate prevents thermal runaway in battery cells.How developers can improve project approval: Proactive safety planning beats reactive measures. Early engagement with authorities having jurisdiction and communities builds trust through education.The regulatory landscape: UL 9540, NFPA 855, and evolving safety standards are creating better frameworks for safe deployment.The key takeaway: Focus fire prevention efforts on electrical components, not just batteries. This approach addresses 89% of actual fire risks while building community trust through education.Connect with Guest LinkedIn: Joe DeBellisWebsite: Firetrace Support the showConnect with Tim Clean Power Hour Clean Power Hour on YouTubeTim on TwitterTim on LinkedIn Email [email protected] Review Clean Power Hour on Apple PodcastsThe Clean Power Hour is produced by the Clean Power Consulting Group and created by Tim Montague. Contact us by email: [email protected] Corporate sponsors who share our mission to speed the energy transition are invited to check out https://www.cleanpowerhour.com/support/The Clean Power Hour is brought to you by CPS America, maker of North America’s number one 3-phase string inverter, with over 6GW shipped in the US. With a focus on commercial and utility-scale solar and energy storage, the company partners with customers to provide unparalleled performance and service. The CPS America product lineup includes 3-phase string inverters from 25kW to 275kW, exceptional data communication and controls, and energy storage solutions designed for seamless integration with CPS America systems. Learn more at www.chintpowersystems.com
  • Why Battery Storage is Your Survival Strategy
    Join hosts Tim Montague and John Weaver for another episode of Clean Power Hour Live, bringing you the latest developments in wind, solar, and battery storage. In this episode, the hosts dive into the complex implications of policy changes on clean energy deployment, showcase impressive solar installations, discuss the critical role of battery storage in grid stability, and explore global trends in renewable energy adoption. From curtailment reduction in California to electric vehicle adoption in Norway, this episode covers the full spectrum of clean energy developments shaping our industry.Episode HighlightsBloomberg New Energy Finance projects US clean energy installs will plunge 41% after 2027, though installations are expected to remain strong through 2027 with 53+ gigawatts of solar capacity planned for 2025. (Bloomberg/BNF)Global grid-scale battery storage deployment increased over 50% in the first half of 2025 (Benchmark)New York State releases ambitious plan targeting 35 gigawatts of PV and 9.4 gigawatts of battery storage by 2040 (PV tech)US Customs agency seized 146 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden inside unusually thick solar panels. (PV Magazine - Emiliano Bellini)Ameren Missouri submits rate increase requests ranging from 29% to 39%, highlighting how rising electricity costs will make solar economics more attractive for consumers. (Link)California solar curtailment decreased 12% despite 18% more solar capacity installed. (PV Magazine - John Weaver)The hosts emphasize that energy professionals should focus on battery storage integration and diversification strategies to navigate the changing policy landscape while capitalizing on the continued growth in clean energy deployment through 2027. Support the showConnect with Tim Clean Power Hour Clean Power Hour on YouTubeTim on TwitterTim on LinkedIn Email [email protected] Review Clean Power Hour on Apple PodcastsThe Clean Power Hour is produced by the Clean Power Consulting Group and created by Tim Montague. Contact us by email: [email protected] Corporate sponsors who share our mission to speed the energy transition are invited to check out https://www.cleanpowerhour.com/support/The Clean Power Hour is brought to you by CPS America, maker of North America’s number one 3-phase string inverter, with over 6GW shipped in the US. With a focus on commercial and utility-scale solar and energy storage, the company partners with customers to provide unparalleled performance and service. The CPS America product lineup includes 3-phase string inverters from 25kW to 275kW, exceptional data communication and controls, and energy storage solutions designed for seamless integration with CPS America systems. Learn more at www.chintpowersystems.com
  • What's Driving the UNSTOPPABLE Renewable Energy Movement? | EP299
    The energy transition faces political headwinds, but market forces tell a different story. Today on the Clean Power Hour, Keith Zakheim, CEO of Antenna Group and host of the Age of Adoption podcast, shares why he remains bullish on clean energy despite policy challenges.Keith brings 20 years of communications experience in the clean energy sector. His agency has grown alongside the industry, helping companies navigate everything from the early cleantech boom to today's political landscape. In this conversation, he breaks down why the transition continues regardless of Washington politics.Key Discussion Points:Why 96% of new grid capacity in April 2025 came from renewablesHow corporate demand from tech giants creates policy-agnostic growthThe shift from "age of innovation" to "age of adoption" in clean energyCommunication strategies for sustainability companies in challenging timesWhy energy abundance arguments resonate better than climate messagingThe economics driving renewable competitiveness without subsidiesHow to align clean energy with administration priorities around security, strength, and prosperityKeith explains why supply and demand fundamentals favor renewables. Tech companies need massive amounts of new electricity for AI and data centers. Traditional energy sources face capacity constraints and long build times. This creates opportunities for solar, wind, and batteries to compete purely on economics.The conversation covers practical advice for clean energy companies on messaging and market positioning. Keith advocates for incremental change over radical transformation, focusing on multiple value propositions beyond environmental benefits.This episode offers perspective for energy professionals, investors, and policy watchers trying to understand market dynamics beyond political noise. Keith's experience guiding companies through multiple industry cycles provides valuable insights for navigating current uncertainties.Connect with Keith Zakheim LinkedInAntenna GroupAge of Adoption Podcast Support the showConnect with Tim Clean Power Hour Clean Power Hour on YouTubeTim on TwitterTim on LinkedIn Email [email protected] Review Clean Power Hour on Apple PodcastsThe Clean Power Hour is produced by the Clean Power Consulting Group and created by Tim Montague. Contact us by email: [email protected] Corporate sponsors who share our mission to speed the energy transition are invited to check out https://www.cleanpowerhour.com/support/The Clean Power Hour is brought to you by CPS America, maker of North America’s number one 3-phase string inverter, with over 6GW shipped in the US. With a focus on commercial and utility-scale solar and energy storage, the company partners with customers to provide unparalleled performance and service. The CPS America product lineup includes 3-phase string inverters from 25kW to 275kW, exceptional data communication and controls, and energy storage solutions designed for seamless integration with CPS America systems. Learn more at www.chintpowersystems.com
  • How Vertical Solar Panels Are Changing Farms in 2025! | EP298
    Ready to discover why smart solar developers and farmers are choosing agrivoltaics over traditional solar?Today on the Clean Power Hour, join host Tim Montague and four industry leaders who share real data, proven results, and practical insights on how vertical racking helps farmers achieve superior returns compared to conventional approaches🎯 Featured Experts:Helge Biernath - Founder & CEO of SunzaunIan Skor - Founder & CEO of Sandbox SolarProfessor Majdi Abou Najm - UC Davis ResearcherJohn Langdon - Oregon farmer and "Solar Saves Farms" advocateWhy This Matters to YOU:For Solar Developers: ✅ 15x higher energy density per square foot with vertical systems✅ Premium pricing - capture afternoon peak rates up to 62¢/kWh✅ Lower LCOE through reduced soiling, snow issues, and maintenance✅ New market access in areas where traditional solar faces oppositionFor Farmers & Landowners:✅ Income diversification without losing agricultural production✅ 8-12% water savings, reducing operational costs✅ 120%+ land productivity (energy + agriculture combined)✅ Enhanced crop resilience through beneficial microclimate creationFor Investors & Financial Professionals:✅ Proven ROI models with real performance data✅ Multiple revenue streams from a single land asset✅ Risk mitigation through diversified income sources✅ Scalable solutions from pilot to commercial deployment🎪 Upcoming Events Mentioned:Solar Farm Summit (August 4-7, Chicago)California Agrivoltaics Day (November 5, UC Davis)Connect with Guests Helge BiernathIan SkorProfessor MajdiJohn Langdon Support the showConnect with Tim Clean Power Hour Clean Power Hour on YouTubeTim on TwitterTim on LinkedIn Email [email protected] Review Clean Power Hour on Apple PodcastsThe Clean Power Hour is produced by the Clean Power Consulting Group and created by Tim Montague. Contact us by email: [email protected] Corporate sponsors who share our mission to speed the energy transition are invited to check out https://www.cleanpowerhour.com/support/The Clean Power Hour is brought to you by CPS America, maker of North America’s number one 3-phase string inverter, with over 6GW shipped in the US. With a focus on commercial and utility-scale solar and energy storage, the company partners with customers to provide unparalleled performance and service. The CPS America product lineup includes 3-phase string inverters from 25kW to 275kW, exceptional data communication and controls, and energy storage solutions designed for seamless integration with CPS America systems. Learn more at www.chintpowersystems.com
  • Why Solar Panel Recycling Is Critical for Clean Energy's Future | EP297
    We're about to install 19 billion solar panels in the next 20 years, but what happens when they reach end-of-life?In this eye-opening episode of The Clean Power Hour, host Tim Montague sits down with Adam Saghei, CEO and founder of We Recycle Solar, to tackle one of the clean energy industry's most pressing challenges: solar panel waste management.What You'll Discover:Why 90% of end-of-life solar panels currently end up in landfills (and how we can change this)The staggering value locked in old panels: $170 million today, projected to reach $80 billion by 2050How We Recycle Solar achieves 60% refurbishment rates on incoming panelsThe technical process of extracting valuable materials like silver, aluminum, and siliconWhy companies like First Solar and Q Cells are building in-house recycling facilitiesNew state regulations in Texas, Washington, and California driving industry changeThe economics that make solar recycling profitable while competing with landfill costsAdam breaks down the three main sources of solar waste: environmental damage, technology upgrades, and installation breakage. He explains how proper decommissioning and material recovery can transform what many see as a looming e-waste crisis into a valuable circular economy opportunity.Whether you're a solar installer, project developer, or simply interested in sustainable technology, this episode provides crucial insights into an industry that's rapidly evolving to solve its own waste problem.Key Takeaways:Solar panels retain 90% efficiency after 20 years, making refurbishment highly viableProper recycling can recover critical materials for domestic supply chainsIndustry needs federal policy to accelerate adoption beyond current 5+ year timelineLocal recycling creates jobs and reduces transportation costs for raw materialsDon't miss this essential conversation about building a truly sustainable solar industry from cradle to grave.Connect with Adam Saghei:LinkedIn: Adam SagheiWebsite: werecyclesolar.com Support the showConnect with Tim Clean Power Hour Clean Power Hour on YouTubeTim on TwitterTim on LinkedIn Email [email protected] Review Clean Power Hour on Apple PodcastsThe Clean Power Hour is produced by the Clean Power Consulting Group and created by Tim Montague. Contact us by email: [email protected] Corporate sponsors who share our mission to speed the energy transition are invited to check out https://www.cleanpowerhour.com/support/The Clean Power Hour is brought to you by CPS America, maker of North America’s number one 3-phase string inverter, with over 6GW shipped in the US. With a focus on commercial and utility-scale solar and energy storage, the company partners with customers to provide unparalleled performance and service. The CPS America product lineup includes 3-phase string inverters from 25kW to 275kW, exceptional data communication and controls, and energy storage solutions designed for seamless integration with CPS America systems. Learn more at www.chintpowersystems.com
About Clean Power Hour

The Clean Power Hour podcast is speeding the clean energy transition. Tim Montague and John Weaver highlight clean energy innovations shaping the next generation of renewable energy sources. We discuss the latest solar PV, battery storage, wind, water, wave, and other low-carbon technologies. We answer the question: How can we decarbonize the economy? We promote the economic opportunity of electrifying everything - transportation, energy, industry, and the built environment. Let's speed up the clean energy transition together. Join the movement - www.CleanPowerHour.com
