We're about to install 19 billion solar panels in the next 20 years, but what happens when they reach end-of-life?In this eye-opening episode of The Clean Power Hour, host Tim Montague sits down with Adam Saghei, CEO and founder of We Recycle Solar, to tackle one of the clean energy industry's most pressing challenges: solar panel waste management.What You'll Discover:Why 90% of end-of-life solar panels currently end up in landfills (and how we can change this)The staggering value locked in old panels: $170 million today, projected to reach $80 billion by 2050How We Recycle Solar achieves 60% refurbishment rates on incoming panelsThe technical process of extracting valuable materials like silver, aluminum, and siliconWhy companies like First Solar and Q Cells are building in-house recycling facilitiesNew state regulations in Texas, Washington, and California driving industry changeThe economics that make solar recycling profitable while competing with landfill costsAdam breaks down the three main sources of solar waste: environmental damage, technology upgrades, and installation breakage. He explains how proper decommissioning and material recovery can transform what many see as a looming e-waste crisis into a valuable circular economy opportunity.Whether you're a solar installer, project developer, or simply interested in sustainable technology, this episode provides crucial insights into an industry that's rapidly evolving to solve its own waste problem.Key Takeaways:Solar panels retain 90% efficiency after 20 years, making refurbishment highly viableProper recycling can recover critical materials for domestic supply chainsIndustry needs federal policy to accelerate adoption beyond current 5+ year timelineLocal recycling creates jobs and reduces transportation costs for raw materialsDon't miss this essential conversation about building a truly sustainable solar industry from cradle to grave.Connect with Adam Saghei:LinkedIn: Adam SagheiWebsite: werecyclesolar.com Support the showConnect with Tim Clean Power Hour Clean Power Hour on YouTubeTim on TwitterTim on LinkedIn Email [email protected]
Review Clean Power Hour on Apple PodcastsThe Clean Power Hour is produced by the Clean Power Consulting Group and created by Tim Montague. Contact us by email: [email protected]
Corporate sponsors who share our mission to speed the energy transition are invited to check out https://www.cleanpowerhour.com/support/The Clean Power Hour is brought to you by CPS America, maker of North America’s number one 3-phase string inverter, with over 6GW shipped in the US. With a focus on commercial and utility-scale solar and energy storage, the company partners with customers to provide unparalleled performance and service. The CPS America product lineup includes 3-phase string inverters from 25kW to 275kW, exceptional data communication and controls, and energy storage solutions designed for seamless integration with CPS America systems. Learn more at www.chintpowersystems.com