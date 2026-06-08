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Apple Events

Apple
NewsTech News
Apple Events
Latest episode

69 episodes

  • Apple Events

    WWDC26 Keynote

    06/08/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    Tune in to the WWDC26 keynote introducing Siri AI powered by Apple Intelligence — our most personal Siri update ever. You’ll also learn about expanded trust and safety features, and improvements to iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, visionOS 27, and tvOS 27.
  • Apple Events

    WWDC26 Keynote

    06/01/2026 | 0 mins.
    Apple’s WWDC is coming bright up. Tune in June 8th at 10am PT and be the first to hear the latest announcements. You can also get a first look at the newest technologies coming to your favorite Apple devices.
  • Apple Events

    Apple Event — September 9

    09/09/2025 | 1h 11 mins.
    Tune in to learn about iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro. You’ll also meet the all-new Apple Watch lineup, AirPods, and more.
  • Apple Events

    Apple Event — September 9

    08/26/2025 | 0 mins.
    WHOAAA. Are you ready for what’s ahead? Tune in on September 9th, 2025 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time for a special Apple Event. Hear new announcements and surprises about your favorite Apple devices. We’ll keep you informed by the minute, right here on Apple Podcasts.
  • Apple Events

    WWDC25 Keynote

    06/09/2025 | 1h 32 mins.
    Tune in to the WWDC25 keynote introducing our broadest design update ever and a more helpful Apple Intelligence. You’ll also learn about exciting features coming with iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, visionOS 26, and tvOS 26.
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About Apple Events
The Apple Special Events podcast is home to the latest keynote addresses, hosted at the Steve Jobs Theater and other special venues. Tune in to announcements of new products and services and browse the archive of past events to relive revolutionary moments in the history of personal technology. Tap on the episode notes to find transcripts. Follow to be the first to receive new episodes from future events.
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