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69 episodes
- Tune in to the WWDC26 keynote introducing Siri AI powered by Apple Intelligence — our most personal Siri update ever. You’ll also learn about expanded trust and safety features, and improvements to iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, visionOS 27, and tvOS 27.
- WHOAAA. Are you ready for what’s ahead? Tune in on September 9th, 2025 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time for a special Apple Event. Hear new announcements and surprises about your favorite Apple devices. We’ll keep you informed by the minute, right here on Apple Podcasts.
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About Apple Events
The Apple Special Events podcast is home to the latest keynote addresses, hosted at the Steve Jobs Theater and other special venues. Tune in to announcements of new products and services and browse the archive of past events to relive revolutionary moments in the history of personal technology. Tap on the episode notes to find transcripts. Follow to be the first to receive new episodes from future events.Podcast website
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Apple Events
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