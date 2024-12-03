The Reaction to Hunter Biden’s Pardon, the Nomination of Kash Patel to Head the FBI, and MSNBC’s Reaction to Revelations that Host Al Sharpton’s Foundation Received $500 Thousand from the Harris Campaign Just Days Before He Interviewed Her

Andrew, Tom and Carl discuss the reaction to Hunter Biden’s pardon, and what it may mean for Biden’s legacy. They also talk about the nomination of Kash Patel to head the FBI, and MSNBC’s reaction to revelations that host Al Sharpton’s foundation received $500 thousand from the Harris campaign just days before he conducted a friendly interview with her on the network. Next, Andrew Walworth talks to New York Post writer Miranda Devine, author of Laptop from Hell, about why Joe Biden decided to pardon Hunter now and whether other pardons will come in the future. And then Tom Bevan talks to RCP White House correspondent Phil Wegmann about how the White House press office is dealing with the Hunter Biden pardon.