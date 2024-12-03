The Reaction to Hunter Biden’s Pardon, the Nomination of Kash Patel to Head the FBI, and MSNBC’s Reaction to Revelations that Host Al Sharpton’s Foundation Received $500 Thousand from the Harris Campaign Just Days Before He Interviewed Her
Andrew, Tom and Carl discuss the reaction to Hunter Biden’s pardon, and what it may mean for Biden’s legacy. They also talk about the nomination of Kash Patel to head the FBI, and MSNBC’s reaction to revelations that host Al Sharpton’s foundation received $500 thousand from the Harris campaign just days before he conducted a friendly interview with her on the network. Next, Andrew Walworth talks to New York Post writer Miranda Devine, author of Laptop from Hell, about why Joe Biden decided to pardon Hunter now and whether other pardons will come in the future. And then Tom Bevan talks to RCP White House correspondent Phil Wegmann about how the White House press office is dealing with the Hunter Biden pardon.
RCP Holiday Flashback Podcast
Today's podcast is a flashback episode. First, Tom Bevan talks to Twitter Files author Matt Taibbi about Wikipedia’s removal of the RCP Polling Average before the election and the New York Times criticism of RCP for not weighing its averages. Next, Carl Cannon interviews Tim Shriver, CEO and founder of UNITE, about what Americans can do to improve our public dialogue in the impending second Trump era. And finally, Andrew Walworth talks to author Nellie Bowles, columnist for the Free Press and author of the new book "Morning After the Revolution: Dispatches from the Wrong Side of History".
The History of Thanksgiving in America
Andrew, Tom and Carl discuss the origins and history of the Thanksgiving holiday in America. Then, RCP National Correspondent Susan Crabtree and White House correspondent Phil Wegmann join the discussion to talk about the past year in politics and look forward to changes in 2025. Next, RealClear Defense editor David Craig and former State Department official Peter Berkowitz talk about veterans’ affairs and foreign policy challenges for the incoming Trump administration. And rounding it out, RCP Senior Copy Editor Cathi Warren joins the fun to talk about what she is thankful for, and to provide an insight into what goes into publishing RealClearPolitics daily.
Kamala Harris’ Video Remarks to Supporters, the Nomination of Jay Bhattacharya to Head the National Institutes of Health, and Harris Advisor David Plouffe Reveals Harris’ Internal Polling Never Showed Her With a Lead
Andrew, Tom and Carl discuss Kamala Harris’ video remarks to supporters released on Monday, and Harris campaign senior advisor David Plouffe's revelation that Harris’ internal polling never showed her with a lead. They also talk about the nomination of lockdown critic Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford University to head the National Institutes of Health. Next, Andrew Walworth talks to Jay Bhattacharya, Trump’s nominee to head the NIH, about the importance of free speech and unfettered debate in discussing scientific issues. And winding it up, Carl Cannon talks with Emily Jashinsky, Washington correspondent for UnHerd, about Trump’s plan to “drain the swamp,” and what it may mean for business-as-usual within the beltway.
Jack Smith Dismisses the Federal Cases Against Donald Trump, Biden’s Proposal to Add Medicare and Medicaid Coverage for Weight Loss Drugs, and Repercussions from Trump’s Plan to Place a 25% Tariff on Imports from Canada and Mexico
Andrew, Tom and Carl discuss Monday’s decision to dismiss Special Counsel Jack Smith’s cases against Donald Trump, and President Biden’s proposal to add Medicare and Medicaid coverage for Ozempic and other weight loss drugs – a move opposed by Trump’s HHS Secretary nominee Robert F. Kenney Jr. They also talk about reports that longtime Trump insider and aide Boris Epshteyn is the subject of an internal probe by Trump’s attorneys for trying to sell access to the President Elect. Plus, a look at repercussions from Trump’s plan to place a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico. Next, Tom Bevan talks to RCP senior elections analyst Sean Trende about whether the 2024 results were “Trump-specific” or reveal a long-term trend within the GOP, and why California takes so long to count votes. And finally, Andrew Walworth talks to Republican strategist John Feehery about how Speaker Mike Johnson will lead given his slender majority in the House, and what the nomination of former GOP Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer for Labor Secretary will mean for public sector unions.