EXCLUSIVE: U.S. watchlisted as 'repressive regime'
You're listening to What Rough Beast!We are Virginia Heffernan and Stephen Metcalf, and today we're talking with Mandeep Tiwana of CIVICUS, a global alliance of civil society organizations and activists working to strengthen citizen action and civil society throughout the world. And CIVICUS just added the United States to its Watchlist. In this episode, we talk about:* Why CIVICUS has put the U.S. on a democracy watchlist alongside countries like Serbia and Congo* The scary erosion of basic American freedoms like protesting, speaking out, and organizing* How America's gone through rough patches before, but why this time feels way more alarming* How democracy is torn down with alarming speed, and takes decades and centuries to rebuild * What regular Americans can do to spot these freedom-crushing red flags before things get even worse
How to Build an Opposition
You're listening to What Rough Beast!We are Virginia Heffernan and Stephen Metcalf, and today we're talking with Michael Tomasky, author, journalist and editor of The New Republic. In this episode, we talk about:* The media earthquake nobody's talking about - this was the FIRST election where Fox News and right-wing media actually out-muscled the mainstream press in setting the national agenda (and it explains SO much about Trump's win)* The impossible trap journalists face today: try to debunk crazy stories about "immigrants eating pets" and you end up amplifying the very nonsense you're fighting against 🤦♀️* All the wild stuff happening just LAST WEEK - from Trump's team spilling military secrets in Signal chats to straight-up extorting law firms (and Michael doesn't hold back on what this says about their contempt for rules)* A brilliant idea that could save Democrats: create a "shadow government" like the Brits do, with designated people to tackle each Trump disaster instead of everyone scrambling to respond to everything* Proof that good journalism still matters! The New Republic's reporting actually forced the Trump administration to restore a program tracking Ukrainian children taken by Russians (small wins in dark times)
Literature as Political Resistance
You're listening to What Rough Beast!We are Virginia Heffernan and Stephen Metcalf, and today we're talking with Nicholas Dames, a Columbia professor and editor-in-chief of Public Books. In this episode, we talk about:* The importance of political imagination in building community beyond our immediate circles of concern* How George Eliot's "Middlemarch" offers a model for empathetic action even during challenging times* The tension between stoicism and engagement as responses to political upheaval* How today's college students face unique anxieties about their futures and limited options
MAGA Eugenics
You're listening to What Rough Beast!We are Virginia Heffernan and Stephen Metcalf, and today we're talking with Eric Reinhart, a physician-anthropologist of law, psychiatry, and public health and a psychoanalytic clinician in Chicago. A recent piece of his, "RFK Jr.'s Mental Health Bait and Switch," recently appeared in The New Republic. In this episode, we talk about:⭐️ How the politics of health and mental healthcare are intertwined, and how clinical approaches often focus too narrowly on individual interventions rather than addressing broader social determinants of health⭐️ The weaponization of mental health critiques by political figures like RFK Jr. and the Trump administration, who accurately identify problems in our healthcare system but propose destructive rather than constructive solutions⭐️ How mental health "destigmatization" has benefited some groups while further marginalizing others, particularly those with serious mental illness⭐️ The need for community-based care models and public infrastructure that values neighbor-to-neighbor support rather than solely relying on medical professionals⭐️ The connection between eugenicist ideologies and certain public health approaches that prioritize individual responsibility over structural solutions
Musk's Damaged Masculinity
You're listening to What Rough Beast!We are Virginia Heffernan and Stephen Metcalf, and today we're talking with Ben Tarnoff, whose latest book is Internet for the People: The Fight for Our Digital Future. We discuss:⭐️ How the dynamics between Trump and Musk reveal surprising power shifts, with Musk emerging as the dominant figure in what many describe as an unexpected alliance⭐️ The deep connections between toxic masculinity and tech culture, including how Silicon Valley's ethos of "conquest" and "elimination of opponents" aligns with MAGA politics⭐️ How wealth in tech capitalism is socially created but privately owned, and how this contradiction is filtered through gendered thinking about individualism versus interdependency⭐️ The performance of hyper-masculinity across socioeconomic spectrums, from struggling men to billionaires like Bezos, Zuckerberg, and Musk⭐️ The potential fractures within Trump's coalition and what they might mean for the future of his administration and American politics
What Rough Beast, hosted by Virginia Heffernan (Wired, Trumpcast) and Stephen Metcalf (Slate, Culture Gabfest) is a podcast where we bear witness to America’s demise, and ask what might be built from the rubble. The sludge. The sparkly phosphorescent faerie dust of recombinant DNA.
It is a spiritual successor to Trumpcast, but with a radical reimagining. Instead of focusing on opposing Trump or trusting institutions, this podcast explores imaginative, unexpected responses to our current political moment. The show takes inspiration from the '68ers' motto "all power to the imagination" and seeks unconventional solutions beyond traditional political frameworks. virginiaheffernan.substack.com