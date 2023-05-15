Double Tap is the show where blind people talk tech! If you’re blind or partially sighted and have an interest in technology, this is the show for you. Everyo... More
Be My Eyes Beta Winners, Wrapping Up Global Accessibility Awareness Day & Your Feedback
Today on the show, we tell you who has made it onto the lucky list of five winners to access the Be My Eyes Virtual Volunteer feature. Don’t panic if you didn’t win, as the team at Be My Eyes have told us that another round of testers will be added very soon.
Also, there’s more from Global Accessibility Awareness Day, including news from Google on updates to the Lookout app, Microsoft Xbox sharing news on their latest accessibility updates within their app, console and website, and Samsung updating their earbuds to be more accessible for those who are hard of hearing.
And there’s more of your feedback, including solutions for Rebecca, who is having trouble with getting her Audible books on the Victor Stream, and comments from Eric (also known as ET) about the accessibility of the Compass app on the Apple Watch, and another from Darren, who has concerns about the state of USB players on sale today.
5/19/2023
51:59
Global Accessibility Awareness Day
Today on the show, Steven and Shaun dedicate the episode to the people who were instrumental in creating what is now known as Global Accessibility Awareness Day. They spend the hour with Joe Devon who, along with his friends, developed the day after it was clear there was a need to educate people on building accessible websites, services and apps. It all started with a blog post that still to this day goes viral each year. Read the blog post from MySQL Talk here: https://mysqltalk.wordpress.com/2011/11/27/challenge-accessibility-know-how-needs-to-go-mainstream-with-developers-now/
Follow the Double Tappers online where they will be sharing lots more news and content about Global Accessibility Awareness Day using the hashtag #GAAD or #GlobalAccessiblityAwarenessDay.
Watch more from Joe Devon as he talks to Steven and Marc on Double Tap TV to discuss how AI will enable accessibility in the future: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkqyrG1gMMs
5/18/2023
52:13
Amazon Launches New Echo, OpenAI Urges Governments to Regulate AI & Be My Eyes Virtual Volunteer Update
Today on the show, it’s another packed episode discussing Amazon’s latest product release called the Echo Pop. Read more about the new Amazon Echo Pop here: https://www.theverge.com/2023/5/17/23726684/amazon-echo-pop-smart-speaker-new-show-5-display-price
The guys also discuss Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, who appeared in front of the U.S. Congress to urge lawmakers to build regulations for companies investing in and building artificial intelligence systems. Read more about Sam Altman’s appearance in front of the U.S. Congress here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-65616866
Also, Be My Eyes Virtual Volunteer continues to grow with more businesses coming on board and utilizing the new AI software the company has to make their support offerings more accessible and knowledgeable. And there’s a chance for you to get in early on the beta access programme. Make sure to listen and find out more. Read more about the latest news from Be My Eyes here: https://www.bemyeyes.com/
And, did you catch Steven and Shaun with Carrie Morales (also known as Carrie On Accessibility) on her YouTube channel? Why not check it out now and share your thoughts? Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEefDYC35DM&t=5s
5/17/2023
52:15
Apple Announces New Accessibility Features
Today on the show, Steven and Shaun discuss the latest news from Apple, which has introduced a number of new accessibility features that will be coming out later this year. The news comes ahead of this year’s Global Accessibility Awareness Day on May 18th. Read more about the latest news on upcoming accessibility features from Apple here - https://www.apple.com/uk/newsroom/2023/05/apple-previews-live-speech-personal-voice-and-more-new-accessibility-features/
Also, there’s more of your feedback, including comments on audio description, sadness about the loss of the Microsoft Soundscape app next month, and more on one listener's ongoing issues with their blood glucose monitoring app.
5/16/2023
52:31
Best Laptops for Users who are Blind & Transcribing Audio With iOS
Today on the show, Steven and Shaun discuss the important factors to consider when buying a new PC laptop following a query from one of our listeners on social media. Steven presents his Top 5 laptops for 2023, including such brands as Dell, Lenovo and LG.
Also, the guys discuss the news that Twitter will now have a new CEO, but is anything likely to change for the social network? Read more about the new Twitter CEO here - https://ap-pleinsider.com/articles/23/05/11/new-twitter-ceo-to-start-in-six-weeks-says-elon-musk?utm_medium=rss
There’s a demo of the transcription app AIKO for iOS and Mac from Thomas Domvilleover (a.k.a. AnonyMouse) at AppleVis. You can listen to the demo in full on the AppleVis site - https://www.applevis.com/podcasts/introducing-aiko-powerful-device-tran-scription-tool-ios-mac
And of course, there’s more of your feedback on a wide range of topics from audiobook players to described video and more.
Double Tap is the show where blind people talk tech! If you’re blind or partially sighted and have an interest in technology, this is the show for you. Everyone is welcome no matter how old you are or how much or how little experience you have with technology. Each week the team will help you better understand how technology can help your everyday life, even if you have little or no sight.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-877-803-4567