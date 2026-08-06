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929 episodes
- Discover the legacy of Rui Fontes, the creator of beloved screen reader voices, and hear how Adi Kushnir and Access Mind are keeping his work alive with new, high-quality voices for iPhone and beyond.
Steven Scott and Shaun Preece reflect on the remarkable impact of Rui Fontes, whose work on Vocalizer voices and Tiflotecnia quietly shaped the daily lives of blind and visually impaired tech users. They discuss the often-overlooked individuals behind assistive technology and how Rui’s contributions continue to resonate through the community.
Adi Kushner from Access Mind joins to explain how his team is honouring Rui’s legacy while introducing innovative new voices for iOS and other platforms. The hosts also dive into listener emails, covering topics like accessing hymn lyrics in Braille, using AI tools effectively, and the challenges of obtaining an accessible passport.
Plus, your emails lead to a candid conversation around blind subculture, community experiences, and the ongoing social issues like guide dog refusals.
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About Double Tap
Hosted by the insightful duo, Steven Scott and Shaun Preece, Double Tap is a treasure trove of information for anyone who's blind or partially sighted and has a passion for tech. Steven and Shaun not only demystify tech, but they also regularly feature interviews and welcome guests from the community, fostering an interactive and engaging environment. Tune in every day of the week, and you'll discover how technology can seamlessly integrate into your life, enhancing daily tasks and experiences, even if your sight is limited.
"Double Tap" is a registered trademark of Double Tap Productions Inc.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Smart Glasses Concerns, Audio Description Woes & The Reality of Accessible Tech08/05/2026 | 56 mins.Steven Scott and Shaun Preece dive into smart glasses, Apple Watch woes, and the realities of audio description for blind users. From tech frustrations to social perceptions, this episode of Double Tap is both funny and insightful for anyone interested in accessible tech.
In this lively discussion, Steven and Shaun explore the quirks and frustrations of living with modern assistive tech. Steven shares the tale of bricking his Synapptic smartwatch and the trouble with downgrading an Apple Watch Ultra 3 from watchOS 27 beta. They discuss the rise of AI assistants, privacy trade-offs, and whether smartwatches genuinely add value for blind users.
The conversation shifts to the social aspects of blindness and technology—like fears of wearing smart glasses in public, misconceptions from sighted people, and the bubble of online discourse. Later, they touch on the art of audio description and how personal preferences can make or break the experience of watching films and TV. Listeners also chime in with thoughts about Orion, Meta smart glasses, and accessibility in daily life.
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Apple: https://www.doubletaponair.com/apple
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About Double Tap
Hosted by the insightful duo, Steven Scott and Shaun Preece, Double Tap is a treasure trove of information for anyone who's blind or partially sighted and has a passion for tech. Steven and Shaun not only demystify tech, but they also regularly feature interviews and welcome guests from the community, fostering an interactive and engaging environment. Tune in every day of the week, and you'll discover how technology can seamlessly integrate into your life, enhancing daily tasks and experiences, even if your sight is limited.
"Double Tap" is a registered trademark of Double Tap Productions Inc.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Learn how blind tech users navigate treadmills, master touch typing, and explore the MacBook Neo and Android accessibility in this lively, feedback-packed episode of Double Tap.
Steven Scott and Shaun Preece dive into listener messages covering everything from MacBook Neo charging quirks to running safely on treadmills for blind users. They share personal stories about AI fatigue, touch typing challenges, and the growing complexity of local versus cloud-based AI. A first-time listener from Romania offers insights into Android accessibility apps like Gboard, Lazarello, Seeing AI, and TalkBack 17 features such as Magic Tap and Split Tap. The hosts also debate the future of Windows in an Apple Silicon-dominated world, how AI is driving up hardware costs, and the impact of empathy fatigue within the blind developer community. Practical advice includes using Asabat to learn touch typing, understanding USB-C charging requirements, and the realities of trying to jog on fold-up treadmills without side rails.
Relevant Links
Azabat Touch Typing for the Blind: http://www.azabat.co.uk
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Subscribe to the Podcast:
Apple: https://www.doubletaponair.com/apple
Spotify: https://www.doubletaponair.com/spotify
RSS: https://www.doubletaponair.com/podcast
iHeadRadio: https://www.doubletaponair.com/iheart
About Double Tap
Hosted by the insightful duo, Steven Scott and Shaun Preece, Double Tap is a treasure trove of information for anyone who's blind or partially sighted and has a passion for tech. Steven and Shaun not only demystify tech, but they also regularly feature interviews and welcome guests from the community, fostering an interactive and engaging environment. Tune in every day of the week, and you'll discover how technology can seamlessly integrate into your life, enhancing daily tasks and experiences, even if your sight is limited.
"Double Tap" is a registered trademark of Double Tap Productions Inc.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Explore the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra, Z Fold 8, and Z Flip in this deep-dive discussion with Steven Scott, Shaun Preece, and guest Marc Aflalo. Learn about real-world performance, folding form factors, and how these devices are reshaping mobile productivity and accessibility.
In this episode of Double Tap Mainstream, Steven, Shaun, and Marc Aflalo break down Samsung’s latest folding smartphones: the Galaxy Z Fold Ultra, Z Fold 8, and Z Flip. Marc shares hands-on impressions of the slimmer Z Fold Ultra, highlighting its near bezel-less front screen, impressive cameras, and tablet-like unfolded display.
The conversation covers key differences in form factor and usability, from the pocketable clamshell of the Z Flip to the productivity-friendly book-style Z Fold 8. The hosts explore battery life, display durability, and how Samsung has resolved early hinge and crease issues. They also discuss pricing, the potential impact on tablet sales, and whether folds are practical for blind and low-vision users.
From nostalgic clamshell memories to future-facing speculation about Apple’s foldable plans and voice-first computing, this episode provides a comprehensive look at the evolution of foldable smartphones.
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Follow on:
YouTube: https://www.doubletaponair.com/youtube
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Threads: https://www.doubletaponair.com/threads
Facebook: https://www.doubletaponair.com/facebook
LinkedIn: https://www.doubletaponair.com/linkedin
Subscribe to the Podcast:
Apple: https://www.doubletaponair.com/apple
Spotify: https://www.doubletaponair.com/spotify
RSS: https://www.doubletaponair.com/podcast
iHeadRadio: https://www.doubletaponair.com/iheart
About Double Tap
Hosted by the insightful duo, Steven Scott and Shaun Preece, Double Tap is a treasure trove of information for anyone who's blind or partially sighted and has a passion for tech. Steven and Shaun not only demystify tech, but they also regularly feature interviews and welcome guests from the community, fostering an interactive and engaging environment. Tune in every day of the week, and you'll discover how technology can seamlessly integrate into your life, enhancing daily tasks and experiences, even if your sight is limited.
"Double Tap" is a registered trademark of Double Tap Productions Inc.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Discover how The Blind Outdoorsman, Jeff Skoglund, navigates the wilderness with retinitis pigmentosa. From hiking and kayaking to content creation, Jeff shares honest insights about accessibility, technology, and rediscovering independence outdoors.
In this episode of Double Tap Weekend, Shaun Preece sits down with Jeff Skoglund—known online as The Blind Outdoorsman—to explore how he balances his love for the outdoors with vision loss. Jeff opens up about living with retinitis pigmentosa (RP), the challenges of mobility and navigation, and his journey towards safely hiking, kayaking, and camping.
He discusses the tools that help him—from guide dogs and white canes to rugged adaptive gear and iPads for content creation—and the steep learning curve of maintaining digital accessibility. Jeff also reflects on creating social media content that inspires others, the emotional hurdles of vision loss, and the importance of honesty in sharing both successes and struggles.
Relevant Links
The Blind Outdoorsman on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BlindOutdoorsman
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Follow on:
YouTube: https://www.doubletaponair.com/youtube
X (formerly Twitter): https://www.doubletaponair.com/x
Instagram: https://www.doubletaponair.com/instagram
TikTok: https://www.doubletaponair.com/tiktok
Threads: https://www.doubletaponair.com/threads
Facebook: https://www.doubletaponair.com/facebook
LinkedIn: https://www.doubletaponair.com/linkedin
Subscribe to the Podcast:
Apple: https://www.doubletaponair.com/apple
Spotify: https://www.doubletaponair.com/spotify
RSS: https://www.doubletaponair.com/podcast
iHeadRadio: https://www.doubletaponair.com/iheart
About Double Tap
Hosted by the insightful duo, Steven Scott and Shaun Preece, Double Tap is a treasure trove of information for anyone who's blind or partially sighted and has a passion for tech. Steven and Shaun not only demystify tech, but they also regularly feature interviews and welcome guests from the community, fostering an interactive and engaging environment. Tune in every day of the week, and you'll discover how technology can seamlessly integrate into your life, enhancing daily tasks and experiences, even if your sight is limited.
"Double Tap" is a registered trademark of Double Tap Productions Inc.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Double Tap
Double Tap is the show where blind people talk tech! If you’re blind or partially sighted and have an interest in technology, this is the show for you. Everyone is welcome no matter how old you are or how much or how little experience you have with technology. Each week the team will help you better understand how technology can help your everyday life, even if you have little or no sight.Podcast website
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