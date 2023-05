Be My Eyes Beta Winners, Wrapping Up Global Accessibility Awareness Day & Your Feedback

Today on the show, we tell you who has made it onto the lucky list of five winners to access the Be My Eyes Virtual Volunteer feature. Don’t panic if you didn’t win, as the team at Be My Eyes have told us that another round of testers will be added very soon. Also, there’s more from Global Accessibility Awareness Day, including news from Google on updates to the Lookout app, Microsoft Xbox sharing news on their latest accessibility updates within their app, console and website, and Samsung updating their earbuds to be more accessible for those who are hard of hearing. And there’s more of your feedback, including solutions for Rebecca, who is having trouble with getting her Audible books on the Victor Stream, and comments from Eric (also known as ET) about the accessibility of the Compass app on the Apple Watch, and another from Darren, who has concerns about the state of USB players on sale today. Get in touch with the Double Tappers and join the conversation: Email: [email protected] Call: 1-877-803-4567 (Canada and USA) / 0204 571 3354 (UK) Twitter: @BlindGuyTech / @ShaunShed / @DoubleTapOnAir Mastodon: @DoubleTap YouTube: DoubleTapOnAir