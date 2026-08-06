Steven Scott and Shaun Preece dive into smart glasses, Apple Watch woes, and the realities of audio description for blind users. From tech frustrations to social perceptions, this episode of Double Tap is both funny and insightful for anyone interested in accessible tech.



In this lively discussion, Steven and Shaun explore the quirks and frustrations of living with modern assistive tech. Steven shares the tale of bricking his Synapptic smartwatch and the trouble with downgrading an Apple Watch Ultra 3 from watchOS 27 beta. They discuss the rise of AI assistants, privacy trade-offs, and whether smartwatches genuinely add value for blind users.



The conversation shifts to the social aspects of blindness and technology—like fears of wearing smart glasses in public, misconceptions from sighted people, and the bubble of online discourse. Later, they touch on the art of audio description and how personal preferences can make or break the experience of watching films and TV. Listeners also chime in with thoughts about Orion, Meta smart glasses, and accessibility in daily life.



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About Double Tap

Hosted by the insightful duo, Steven Scott and Shaun Preece, Double Tap is a treasure trove of information for anyone who's blind or partially sighted and has a passion for tech. Steven and Shaun not only demystify tech, but they also regularly feature interviews and welcome guests from the community, fostering an interactive and engaging environment. Tune in every day of the week, and you'll discover how technology can seamlessly integrate into your life, enhancing daily tasks and experiences, even if your sight is limited.

"Double Tap" is a registered trademark of Double Tap Productions Inc.



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