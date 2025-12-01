Websites Made Simple: How to have a successful website design business

If you’re a website designer or developer who’s invested in coaching and still feels stuck, this episode is for you.I’ve been hearing from so many designers who say“I tried coaching, I’m burned out, and my business still doesn’t feel sustainable.”In this episode I’m breaking down the real reasons coaching often doesn’t work for website designers, and why mentoring can be a better fit when you need practical, industry specific support.I talk about:• the key difference between coaching and mentoring• why “you already have the answers” can feel infuriating when you’re in client chaos• how industry specific advice helps with things like tricky feedback, scope creep and boundaries• what it looks like to be supported while you level up without burning outI’ll also share how I work with designers and developers inside my Phoenix programme and through one to one mentoring, so you can decide what kind of support is right for you.👉 Want mentoring that actually understands the realities of running a web design business?Come and find out more at websitesmadesimple.co.uk or email me at [email protected]
Skip to the good bits:
00:00 Coach vs. Mentor: Key Differences
06:04 "Mastering Best Practices Confidently"
08:50 Mentoring for Thriving Designers
10:40 "Connect for Design Insights"