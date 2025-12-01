Websites Made Simple: How to have a successful website design business

How to handle those 'pain in the arse' website clients

Let's talk about the challenges that every website designer and developer has faced at one time or another: those “pain in the arse” clients who constantly try to override your creative process, push for shortcuts, or ignore the boundaries you’ve set.Welcome to another episode of Websites Made Simple with me, Holly Christie! I’m getting honest about what it feels like when a project just isn’t sitting right—when your heart drops at another problematic email and you start questioning your own approach, especially as everyone else seems to be breezing through perfect testimonials and happy launches.I’ll share my practical strategies for protecting your boundaries, saying a firm “no” to unethical requests (like copying someone else’s design), and managing difficult clients who want you to queue-jump or abandon your process. You’ll hear some real stories from my own experience, including how to handle disagreements over design decisions, document your advice, and know when it’s time to offboard a client altogether. If you’ve ever lost sleep over a challenging project or wondered how to keep your business running smoothly without sacrificing your sanity, this episode is especially for you. Listen in and let’s talk about how to thrive as a web designer, even when you’re dealing with the trickiest clients.Skip to the good bits:00:00 Dealing with Overbearing Clients04:36 Client Feedback During Design Process07:23 Client Boundaries and Collaboration10:15 "Importance of Client Communication"13:40 Avoid Problem Clients' RetainersMentioned in this episode:Free Resources