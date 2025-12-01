Powered by RND
Websites Made Simple: How to have a successful website design business
Websites Made Simple: How to have a successful website design business

Holly Christie (Website Design Business Mentor)
Websites Made Simple: How to have a successful website design business
  • Coaching Failed You — Here’s the Website Designer Mentoring That Won’t
    If you’re a website designer or developer who’s invested in coaching and still feels stuck, this episode is for you.I’ve been hearing from so many designers who say“I tried coaching, I’m burned out, and my business still doesn’t feel sustainable.”In this episode I’m breaking down the real reasons coaching often doesn’t work for website designers, and why mentoring can be a better fit when you need practical, industry specific support.I talk about:• the key difference between coaching and mentoring• why “you already have the answers” can feel infuriating when you’re in client chaos• how industry specific advice helps with things like tricky feedback, scope creep and boundaries• what it looks like to be supported while you level up without burning outI’ll also share how I work with designers and developers inside my Phoenix programme and through one to one mentoring, so you can decide what kind of support is right for you.👉 Want mentoring that actually understands the realities of running a web design business?Come and find out more at websitesmadesimple.co.uk or email me at [email protected] designing!Skip to the good bits:00:00 Coach vs. Mentor: Key Differences06:04 "Mastering Best Practices Confidently"08:50 Mentoring for Thriving Designers10:40 "Connect for Design Insights"Join my Phoenix Programme - https://websitesmadesimple.co.uk/phoenix-programme
    11:04
  • Website Designer Playbook: Less Chaos - More Cash
    If your web design business feels like controlled chaos with too many projects and too few profits — this episode is for you.Welcome to another episode of Websites Made Simple with me, Holly Christie! In this episode, I’m sharing how I raised my prices without scaring clients off, simplified my systems, and built a smoother, more sustainable design business. You’ll also hear how I created a simple Website User Manual that completely changed my client handovers — turning them into a premium experience and cutting out all those “can you just…” support messages.I talk about Lily Atwell-Rowan, who’s brilliant at helping creatives untangle their processes and onboard team members with ease, and Mike Fox, host of The Lone Wolf Unleashed Podcast, who’s doing clever things with AI to streamline systems and workflows.And finally, I’ll walk you through how my Phoenix Programme mentoring track helps website designers scale with less chaos and more cash.This is my playbook for any website designer who wants fewer headaches, higher rates, and a business that runs on your terms.In this episode, you’ll learn:How to tell when it’s time to level up your web design businessWhy pricing for value attracts better clientsHow a Website User Manual can save you hours of supportWhat I learned from Lily Atwell-Rowan and Mike Fox about smart systemsHow the Phoenix Program helps you scale with less chaos and more cashSkip to the good bits:00:00 "Leveling Up in Web Design"05:00 Web Design: Start and Improve08:21 Streamline Website Maintenance Efforts10:58 Website Maintenance and SEO Guide13:53 Shared Values in White Labeling20:22 Streamlining Projects and Systems21:29 Scaling Strategies: Pricing & ProcessesMentioned in this episode:Join the Phoenix ProgrammeFind out more about joining the Phoenix ProgrammePhoenix Programme
    25:05
  • One-Star Review For Your Website Design Business? Great News! Here's Why...
    A client threatened to “ruin my reputation” unless I refunded a non-refundable deposit. Then came the one-star Google review and the plot twist that made my reputation stronger. Welcome to another episode of Websites Made Simple with me, Holly Christie! In this episode I share the whole story, how I responded, and what to put in place so one angry client can’t tank your business. If you’re a website designer or dev who’s ever ignored red flags (yep, me too), this one’s for you.Skip to the good bits:00:00 "Client Conflicts and Resilience"06:15 "One-Star Reviews Often Misleading"09:00 "Responding to a 1-Star Review"11:39 "Phoenix Program: Transform Your Career"When a client threatens to ruin your reputation, here’s the exact playbook to protect your brand and flip the narrative—fast.For web designers/developers dealing with scope creep, 1-star bombs, and refund pressure.Handle non-refundable deposits without panicWhat to write under a 1-star reviewTurn a bad review into social proof on LinkedInRed flags: endless meetings, too many stakeholdersBoundaries in contracts & terms that actually holdChapters:00:00 When a client threatens your reputation (nightmare setup)02:00 ‘Go-away pricing’, red flags & endless meetings05:00 Stalemate, terms, and the non-refundable deposit06:15 The threat + the 1-star review hits08:18 Posting it on LinkedIn—community flips the script10:00 Why it strengthened my reputation12:00 Lessons: boundaries, meetings, and saying no13:00 Phoenix Programme can help with thisMy site: https://websitesmadesimple.co.ukPhoenix Programme: https://websitesmadesimple.co.uk/phoenix-programmePodcast page: https://websitesmadesimple.co.uk/podcast
    13:50
  • How to handle those 'pain in the arse' website clients
    Let's talk about the challenges that every website designer and developer has faced at one time or another: those “pain in the arse” clients who constantly try to override your creative process, push for shortcuts, or ignore the boundaries you’ve set.Welcome to another episode of Websites Made Simple with me, Holly Christie! I’m getting honest about what it feels like when a project just isn’t sitting right—when your heart drops at another problematic email and you start questioning your own approach, especially as everyone else seems to be breezing through perfect testimonials and happy launches.I’ll share my practical strategies for protecting your boundaries, saying a firm “no” to unethical requests (like copying someone else’s design), and managing difficult clients who want you to queue-jump or abandon your process. You’ll hear some real stories from my own experience, including how to handle disagreements over design decisions, document your advice, and know when it’s time to offboard a client altogether. If you’ve ever lost sleep over a challenging project or wondered how to keep your business running smoothly without sacrificing your sanity, this episode is especially for you. Listen in and let’s talk about how to thrive as a web designer, even when you’re dealing with the trickiest clients.Skip to the good bits:00:00 Dealing with Overbearing Clients04:36 Client Feedback During Design Process07:23 Client Boundaries and Collaboration10:15 "Importance of Client Communication"13:40 Avoid Problem Clients' RetainersMentioned in this episode:Free Resources
    16:02
  • Ready to transform your career as a web designer or developer?
    In this episode, I'm excited to introduce you to something very different. Something that if you're a website designer or developer, is going to help to transform all your results. Have a listen, and if you're interested, visit https://websitesmadesimple.co.uk/ and click the menu item "Phoenix Programme" for more details and to book your free introductory call.
About Websites Made Simple: How to have a successful website design business

Welcome to Websites Made Simple, a podcast helping you become more successful in your website design business. Most small website design business owners are working hard. Really hard. At the same time they feel like they’re winging it. And their online presence isn't helping them. This podcast is here to change that for you. Holly Christie is founder of website companies, This Demanding Life and Simply Sites. Holly will walk you through the common factors that are stopping you from making a success of your website design business, and how to overcome them, in a way that feels authentic to you. If you’d like to learn more about Holly and her work you can find her at: https://thisdemandinglife.com/ or connect with her on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hollycchristie/
