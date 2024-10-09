The Risks of Too Much AI: Fortune’s Jeremy Kahn

Jeremy Kahn's investigation into the risks and effects of artificial intelligence are reflected in a new book, Mastering AI: A Survival Guide to Our Superpowered Future. But he has also written extensively about the technology in his role as Fortune magazine's AI editor. On today's episode, he joins Sam and Shervin to share the insights on AI that he has gained through his work. Their conversation explores a range of subjects, including people's growing reliance on AI technology — specifically, generative AI, whose outputs are difficult, if not impossible, to trace back to a reliable source. They also discuss AI's effect on critical thinking, how best to educate people about the technology's risks and limitations, the value of cultivating employees' adaptability, and how GenAI's ability to simulate human interactions could be affecting people's real-life interpersonal skills. Guest bio: Jeremy Kahn is an award-winning journalist for Fortune magazine, where he covers artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies. In addition to writing cover stories and features, he pens Fortune's weekly "Eye on AI" newsletter and cochairs its Brainstorm AI technology conferences in his role as AI editor. Previously, he wrote about technology, including AI, for Bloomberg. His writing on a range of subjects has also appeared in The New York Times, Newsweek, The Atlantic, Smithsonian magazine, The Boston Globe, The New Republic, and Slate. He has reported from India and much of South Asia, the Ivory Coast, Iraq, Venezuela, and most countries in Western Europe. He is the author of Mastering AI: A Survival Guide to Our Superpowered Future (Simon & Schuster, 2024).