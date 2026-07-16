Someone recently put me onto the book Crisis Engineering by Marina Nitze, Matthew Weaver, and Mikey Dickerson. It is unfortunately not about how to engineer a crisis, which would be very fun, but about how to leverage a crisis as one of the rare moments where a company is actually open to change. It is one of the rare contemporary books that is ostensibly about "business" that is going to last for longer than two weeks and probably become compulsory reading for operators everywhere.



You can read more about Layer Aleph here. Call them in an emergency! Read their book and print out copies of their faces to wear during a crisis! These are all reasonable courses of action.



This podcast is still not monetized and I didn't get paid or whatever, I just like their book.