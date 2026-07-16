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11 episodes
- Someone recently put me onto the book Crisis Engineering by Marina Nitze, Matthew Weaver, and Mikey Dickerson. It is unfortunately not about how to engineer a crisis, which would be very fun, but about how to leverage a crisis as one of the rare moments where a company is actually open to change. It is one of the rare contemporary books that is ostensibly about "business" that is going to last for longer than two weeks and probably become compulsory reading for operators everywhere.
You can read more about Layer Aleph here. Call them in an emergency! Read their book and print out copies of their faces to wear during a crisis! These are all reasonable courses of action.
This podcast is still not monetized and I didn't get paid or whatever, I just like their book.
- This episode is with Efron Licht! I met Efron about a year ago, and I make the time to have a call with him every Thursday morning despite the myriad obligations of running a business because he's so goddamn good at programming (and also funny). His writing removed a lot of wild industry dysfunction from my brain around actually programming, and you can find it all eblog.fly.dev. Pick a random article and have fun, they're all great.
Also many thanks to Sarah for editing this episode! We have a paid editor now, everyone! (But also, many thanks to Lisa Lorenzin for getting us this far on volunteer hours!)
And finally, if you're a podcast description reader, the guest next month is Ed Zitron -- shhhhhhh, calm down, don't tell anyone, okay, this is between us.
- Here's the second part of the episode! Why is it in two parts? Someone speculated that this might be a better format for people that don't want to get blasted by two hours of rambling without a natural break.
Many thanks to Lisa Lorenzin for editing this episode!
- We have Dan Tentler on the podcast, a guy that I once (this is a true story) referred to outside of a security meetup wherein my interlocutor revealed that he's considered a "rockstar" by lots of security people. So you know, we're going up in the world.
Many thanks to Lisa Lorenzin for editing this episode!
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About Does A Frog Have Scorpion Nature?
A podcast where I interview interesting people that work in the technology space, who have managed to retain their sense of humor, don't take themselves too seriously, and aren't on book tours or selling cryptocurrency.Podcast website
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