Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsTechnologyDoes A Frog Have Scorpion Nature?
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Does A Frog Have Scorpion Nature?
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Does A Frog Have Scorpion Nature?

Nikhil Suresh
Technology
Does A Frog Have Scorpion Nature?
Latest episode

11 episodes

  • Does A Frog Have Scorpion Nature?

    "Crisis Engineering" with Layer Aleph

    07/16/2026 | 1h 55 mins.
    Someone recently put me onto the book Crisis Engineering by Marina Nitze, Matthew Weaver, and Mikey Dickerson. It is unfortunately not about how to engineer a crisis, which would be very fun, but about how to leverage a crisis as one of the rare moments where a company is actually open to change. It is one of the rare contemporary books that is ostensibly about "business" that is going to last for longer than two weeks and probably become compulsory reading for operators everywhere.

    You can read more about Layer Aleph here. Call them in an emergency! Read their book and print out copies of their faces to wear during a crisis! These are all reasonable courses of action.

    This podcast is still not monetized and I didn't get paid or whatever, I just like their book.
  • Does A Frog Have Scorpion Nature?

    "4:30 AM Is An Evil Hour" with Ed Zitron

    06/15/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    Listen, it's Ed Zitron, he doesn't need an introduction. If you live under a rock (very reasonable mental health decision in the year of our Lord, 2026) you can find his work at Where's Your Ed At? or his own podcast, Better Offline.
  • Does A Frog Have Scorpion Nature?

    "This Episode Is A Cognitohazard" with Efron Licht

    04/18/2026 | 2h 13 mins.
    This episode is with Efron Licht! I met Efron about a year ago, and I make the time to have a call with him every Thursday morning despite the myriad obligations of running a business because he's so goddamn good at programming (and also funny). His writing removed a lot of wild industry dysfunction from my brain around actually programming, and you can find it all eblog.fly.dev. Pick a random article and have fun, they're all great.

    Also many thanks to Sarah for editing this episode! We have a paid editor now, everyone! (But also, many thanks to Lisa Lorenzin for getting us this far on volunteer hours!)

    And finally, if you're a podcast description reader, the guest next month is Ed Zitron -- shhhhhhh, calm down, don't tell anyone, okay, this is between us.
  • Does A Frog Have Scorpion Nature?

    "Security's Fuckin' Weird" with Dan Tentler

    03/16/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    Here's the second part of the episode! Why is it in two parts? Someone speculated that this might be a better format for people that don't want to get blasted by two hours of rambling without a natural break.

    Many thanks to Lisa Lorenzin for editing this episode!
  • Does A Frog Have Scorpion Nature?

    "Hunky Sales Dudes" with Dan Tentler

    03/16/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    We have Dan Tentler on the podcast, a guy that I once (this is a true story) referred to outside of a security meetup wherein my interlocutor revealed that he's considered a "rockstar" by lots of security people. So you know, we're going up in the world.

    Many thanks to Lisa Lorenzin for editing this episode!
More Technology podcasts
Trending Technology podcasts
About Does A Frog Have Scorpion Nature?
A podcast where I interview interesting people that work in the technology space, who have managed to retain their sense of humor, don't take themselves too seriously, and aren't on book tours or selling cryptocurrency.
Podcast website
Technology

Listen to Does A Frog Have Scorpion Nature?, Tomorrow, Today and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.11.4| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/19/2026 - 7:31:44 PM
A company fromMADSACK