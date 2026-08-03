This week we’re covering model distillation: the technique of using a large "teacher" model's outputs to train a smaller, cheaper "student" model that mimics it. They cover the two big reasons labs do this — making lighter, faster, more focused models for specific tasks, and the more contentious use case of effectively copying a rival's flagship model by hammering its API with questions (with a callback to the old Bing/Google search controversy). They also get into why it's so hard to prove distillation happened, why some models occasionally introduce themselves as "Claude," and a surprisingly old idea: a 2015 paper by Geoffrey Hinton, Jeff Dean, and Oriol Vinyals on distilling knowledge using the full probability distribution over a model's outputs — not just its single most likely answer — and what that "soft label" approach captures about how a model relates concepts to each other.