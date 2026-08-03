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Linear Digressions

Katie Malone
Technology
Linear Digressions
Latest episode

318 episodes

  • Linear Digressions

    Reasoning Models: When LLMs Went Beyond Fancy Autocomplete

    08/03/2026 | 25 mins.
    Reasoning models don't just answer your question — they *think out loud* first. In this episode we dig into the class of AI models that generate intermediate chains of thought before arriving at a final answer, exploring how the internal reasoning process works. Are these models genuinely "thinking," or is something else going on under the hood?
  • Linear Digressions

    Distillation, or, How to Steal a Model

    07/27/2026 | 23 mins.
    This week we’re covering model distillation: the technique of using a large "teacher" model's outputs to train a smaller, cheaper "student" model that mimics it. They cover the two big reasons labs do this — making lighter, faster, more focused models for specific tasks, and the more contentious use case of effectively copying a rival's flagship model by hammering its API with questions (with a callback to the old Bing/Google search controversy). They also get into why it's so hard to prove distillation happened, why some models occasionally introduce themselves as "Claude," and a surprisingly old idea: a 2015 paper by Geoffrey Hinton, Jeff Dean, and Oriol Vinyals on distilling knowledge using the full probability distribution over a model's outputs — not just its single most likely answer — and what that "soft label" approach captures about how a model relates concepts to each other.
  • Linear Digressions

    Invisible LLM Failures and AI Fluency with Chris Potts (Stanford)

    07/20/2026 | 41 mins.
    What happens when a Stanford linguistics professor turns his attention to AI chatbots — and the surprisingly invisible ways humans misunderstand them? Chris Potts joins the show to unpack the hidden failure modes in how we interact with AI, what it really means to become a more fluent user, and why these language-wielding systems are genuinely alien in ways we're only beginning to reckon with. His perspective sits at a rare intersection of linguistics, cognition, and machine learning — and it shows.
  • Linear Digressions

    Still summer break: back next week

    07/13/2026 | 0 mins.
    Still summer break: back next week by Katie Malone
  • Linear Digressions

    Summer break: back soon

    07/06/2026 | 0 mins.
    Summer break: back soon by Katie Malone
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About Linear Digressions
Demystifying AI for the intelligently curious
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