Deep Questions with Cal Newport

Cal Newport talks with Brad Stulberg to explain the optimization paradox in Episode 414 of the Deep Questions podcast.



Below are the questions covered in today's episode (with their timestamps). Get your questions answered by Cal! Here’s the link: https://bit.ly/3U3sTvo



Video from today’s episode: youtube.com/calnewportmedia



(0:00) The Optimization Paradox



(2:12) Interview with Brad Stulberg



(35:12) Health optimization



(1:09:16) Tail end development







Links:



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Thanks to Jesse Miller for production and mastering, Jay Kerstens for the intro music, and Nate Mechler for research and newsletter.



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