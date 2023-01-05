Deep Questions with Cal Newport

Cal Newport is a computer science professor and a New York Times bestselling author who writes about the impact of technology on society, and the struggle to wo... More
Ep. 246: Kids and Phones
Are smartphones bad for kids? Cal walks through the data on this question, including how researchers came to be worried, their findings, critiques of their findings, and where we are today. He then gives recommendations for how to think about technology when it comes to your kids.Below are the questions covered in today's episode (with their timestamps). Get your questions answered by Cal! Here’s the link: bit.ly/3U3sTvoVideo from today’s episode: youtube.com/calnewportmediaToday’s Deep Question: Are smartphones bad for kids? [3:10]- Is the deep life dull? [49:35]- How do I stop doom-scrolling when I’m tired? [53:49]- Are smartphones bad for older people? [57:35]- How does Cal decide to adopt new technology or software? [1:02:06]- How do I stay deep while traveling at conferences? [1:06:33]The Books Cal read in March 2023 [1:12:38]Thanks to our Sponsors:grammarly.com/gostamps.com/deepmybodytutor.comblinkist.com/deep Thanks to Jesse Miller for production, Jay Kerstens for the intro music, and Mark Miles for mastering.
5/1/2023
1:25:47
Ep. 245: “Crazy” Productivity
In this episode Cal – against his better judgment – answers questions on the fly, with no advance plan or preparation. He also does a Deep Dive about the Twitter fog dissipating and discusses something interesting.Below are the questions covered in today's episode (with their timestamps). Get your questions answered by Cal! Here’s the link: bit.ly/3U3sTvoVideo from today’s episode: youtube.com/calnewportmediaDeep Dive: What was Twitter anyway? [4:46]- Is there a difference between passion and calling? [27:09]- What are the four principles to reimagine knowledge work? [31:50]- Is movie watching part of the Deep Life? [36:05]- Does fixed schedule productivity work on a weekly scale? [38:54]- How does effective altruism fit in value-based lifestyle career planning? [41:01]- What are Cal’s thoughts on David Graber’s book, “Bull Shit Jobs”? [44:00]- Do distracted adolescents risk losing the ability to focus as they grow older? [46:57]- Does slow productivity assist with parenting and professional development? [48:29]Something Interesting: Rob Drydek’s productivity system [1:00:37] Links:nytimes.com/2023/04/18/magazine/twitter-dying.htmlThanks to our Sponsors:fieldofgreens.com Promo Code: Deephensonshaving.com/calrhone.com/calhuel.com/questionsThanks to Jesse Miller for production, Jay Kerstens for the intro music, and Mark Miles for mastering.
4/24/2023
1:08:20
Ep. 244: Thoughts on ChatGPT
Are new AI technologies like ChatGPT about to massively disrupt our world? Drawing from his recent New Yorker article on the topic, Cal explains exactly how programs like ChatGPT work, and uses this knowledge to explain why we can calm our fears about this new technology.Below are the questions covered in today's episode (with their timestamps). Get your questions answered by Cal! Here’s the link: https://bit.ly/3U3sTvoVideo from today’s episode: youtube.com/calnewportmediaToday’s Deep Question: How does ChatGPT work? (And should we worry about it?) [11:24]- Is there anything AI won’t do better than humans? [57:30]- How will AI end up disrupting knowledge work? [1:02:27]- Should I quit web development before AI eliminates the industry? [1:07:32] - Will AI create mass job loss in the next five years? [1:11:52]SOMETHING INTERESTING:- NPR leaves Twitter [1:21:11]npr.org/2023/04/12/1169269161/npr-leaves-twitter-government-funded-media-label Links:newyorker.com/science/annals-of-artificial-intelligence/what-kind-of-mind-does-chatgpt-havetwitter.com/tqbf/status/1598513757805858820twitter.com/goodside/status/1598077257498923010 nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/chatgpt-passes-mba-exam-wharton-professor-rcna67036time.com/6240569/ai-childrens-book-alice-and-sparkle-artists-unhappy/nytimes.com/2023/02/16/technology/bing-chatbot-microsoft-chatgpt.html nytimes.com/2023/03/24/opinion/yuval-harari-ai-chatgpt.htmlThanks to our Sponsors:This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/deepquestionszocdoc.com/deepladderlife.com/deepblinkist.com/deep Thanks to Jesse Miller for production, Jay Kerstens for the intro music, and Mark Miles for mastering.
4/17/2023
1:29:33
Ep. 243: In The Weeds!
Cal Newport answers 10 questions from his audience ranging from idea management to the Deep Life to writing. Throughout all the answers, you’ll hear Cal explain his core concepts and how they apply to everyday working life.Below are the questions covered in today's episode (with their timestamps). Get your questions answered by Cal! Here’s the link: bit.ly/3U3sTvoVideo from today’s episode: youtube.com/calnewportmedia- Why doesn’t Cal care about idea management systems? [2:46]- Does Cal still use Workflowy to capture tasks? [12:52]- Are women better at multi-tasking than men? [16:56]- What is the difference between pursuing depth versus passion? [23:16]- What are the “Contemplation” and “Celebration” buckets in the context of the Deep Life? [28:56]- What’s the best way to study math? [32:56]- Can I jump from a master’s at a small school to a PhD at a prestigious one? [35:19]- How do I know if I’ve successfully cultivated a Deep Life? [37:11]- How do I become a successful political nonfiction writer? [44:38]- Is the Deep Work hypothesis affected by survivorship bias? [50:36]Links:calnewport.com/blog/2011/06/23/lab-notes-my-closed-loop-research-system/Thanks to our Sponsors:fieldofgreens.com Promo Code: Deepstamps.com/deeppolicygenius.comhensonshaving.com/cal Thanks to Jesse Miller for production, Jay Kerstens for the intro music, and Mark Miles for mastering.
4/10/2023
57:05
Ep. 242: The Simple Life
Why do stories of people moving to the country to dedicate their lives to simple living resonate so strongly with us overworked knowledge workers? Cal explores lessons we can extract from these instincts that can improve our lives right now, even without the need to become a homesteader.Below are the questions covered in today's episode (with their timestamps). Get your questions answered by Cal! Here’s the link: https://bit.ly/3U3sTvoVideo from today’s episode: youtube.com/calnewportmediaToday’s Deep Question: What do we (really) seek when we seek the Simple Life? [7:39]- Are daly deep life habits too frequent? [32:35]- How do I juggle more projects? [36:44]- Can I quit my job to reach online full time? [41:53]- How do I convince my husband that the “deep life” isn’t an excuse to ignore me? [55:36]CASE STUDY: A Writing Shed For Slow Productivity [1:01:37]SOMETHING INTERESTING:- Utah limits teens’ ability to use social media [1:12:38]https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/utah-1st-state-limiting-teens-access-social-media-98089159https://www.motherearthnews.com/homesteading-and-livestock/simple-living-zmaz03onzgoe/Thanks to our Sponsors:https://www.mybodytutor.comhttps://www.expressvpn.com/deephttps://www.grammarly.com/tonehttps://www.blinkist.com/deep Thanks to Jesse Miller for production, Jay Kerstens for the intro music, and Mark Miles for mastering.
Cal Newport is a computer science professor and a New York Times bestselling author who writes about the impact of technology on society, and the struggle to work and live deeply in a world increasingly mired in digital distractions. On this podcast, he answers questions from his readers and offers advice about cultivating focus, productivity, and meaning amidst the noise that pervades our lives.