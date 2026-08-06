Deep Questions with Cal Newport

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447 episodes
- Cal Newport takes a critical look at recent AI News.
Video from today’s episode: youtube.com/calnewportmedia
(0:00) Does Open AI’s Astra mean AGI has arrived?
(3:07) What actually happened?
(11:35) What does this mean for mathematics?
(21:35) What does this mean for OpenAI?
Links:
Buy Cal’s latest book, “Slow Productivity” at www.calnewport.com/slow
https://x.com/polynoamial/status/2083467194663571701
https://x.com/deanwball/status/2083545756003176724?s=61
https://x.com/kevinroose/status/2083632335438905441
https://x.com/mattshumer_/status/2083595078233202919
https://x.com/polynoamial/status/2083478171975082334
https://x.com/__alpoge__/status/2083898804563243033
https://x.com/polynoamial/status/2083476852216369294
https://x.com/thomasfbloom/status/2083444983592284465
Sponsor:
https://www.donedaily.com
Thanks to Jesse Miller for production and mastering and Nate Mechler for research and newsletter.
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- In this replay of a classic episode from January 1st, 2024, Cal walks through the process of learning hard things. The good news is that most people can learn most things. The bad news is that learning is harder than we think. This advice has never been more relevant for those looking to move past the easy dopamine hits offered by their devices and find something deeper.
Below are the questions covered in today's episode (with their timestamps). Get your questions answered by Cal! Here’s the link: https://bit.ly/3U3sTvo
Video from today’s episode: youtube.com/calnewportmedia
(0:00) Learning hard things
(21:19) When it comes to taking notes, what really matters?
(27:32) Can I fit all of my hobbies into my week?
(31:12) Can YouTube teach me to be a better student?
(37:37) How do I figure out what to learn next?
(39:54) How do I learn something fast when I already have a busy schedule?-
(46:24) CALL: How does “So Good They Can’t Ignore You” relate to “Slow Productivity”?
(56:17) CASE STUDY: Slow Productivity affinity group
(1:02:23) The 5 books Cal read in December 2023
Thanks to our Sponsors:
https://www.monarch.com (Use code “DEEP”)
https://www.calderalab.com/deep
This show is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://www.betterhelp.com/deepquestions
December 2023 Books:
Home Economics (Wendell Berry)
Panora’s Box (Peter Biskind)
Where the Deer and the Antelope Play (Nick Offerman)
Who Wrote the Bible (Richard Elliott Friedman)
The Exodus (Richard Elliott Friedman)
Thanks to Jesse Miller for production, Jay Kerstens for the intro music, Kieron Rees for slow productivity music, and Mark Miles for mastering.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Cal Newport takes a critical look at recent AI News.
Video from today’s episode: youtube.com/calnewportmedia
(0:00) Did OpenAI’s model “go rogue”
(11:29) The implications
(11:42) Did this attack reveal surprising new capabilities we didn’t know AI systems possessed?
(12:48) Did the system’s decision to escape the test environment and autonomously attack another company indicate an emerging malicious intent in AI?
(16:28) What changed led to this attack occurring?
(27:32) Who should care about this story?
Links:
Buy Cal’s latest book, “Slow Productivity” at www.calnewport.com/slow
https://huggingface.co/blog/security-incident-july-2026
https://openai.com/index/hugging-face-model-evaluation-security-incident/
https://www.wsj.com/tech/ai/openai-models-escaped-and-hacked-a-company-in-cybersecurity-test-gone-wrong-ee388506
https://thehill.com/policy/technology/5987397-openai-hugging-face-hack/
https://apnews.com/article/skynet-ai-terminator-artificial-intelligence-eb85da03a0161beaa5f3babc4331e93b
https://www.ft.com/content/7e558951-0c69-459b-8bc8-2c6021d4402d?syn-25a6b1a6=1
https://federalnewsnetwork.com/all-news/2011/08/dhs-anonymous-used-rudimentary-tools-to-hack-contractor/
Thanks to Jesse Miller for production and mastering and Nate Mechler for research and newsletter.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Why do digital detoxes fail to create lasting change? What works better? To answer these questions, Cal draws from the book “A Brief History of Intelligence” to reveal the relevant neuroscience at play, and then use this understanding to figure out a better method for improving your relationship with your devices.
Below are the questions covered in today's episode (with their timestamps). Get your questions answered by Cal! Here’s the link: https://bit.ly/3U3sTvo
Video from today’s episode: youtube.com/calnewportmedia
(0:00) Why do digital detoxes fail?
(28:28) An article on the phone algorithm addiction
(35:13) Follow up on the Brad Stulberg interview
(40:21) A policy article on digital addiction
(52:34) Deep work in the age of AI
(57:46) What Cal is up to
Links:
Buy Cal’s latest book, “Slow Productivity” at www.calnewport.com/slow
Get a signed copy of Cal’s “Slow Productivity” at https://peoplesbooktakoma.com/event/cal-newport/
Cal’s monthly book directory: bramses.notion.site/059db2641def4a88988b4d2cee4657ba?
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/02/04/us/politics/online-addictions-cut-back-screen-time.html
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/14/opinion/culture/phone-algorithm-addiction.html
https://www.splunk.com/en_us/blog/learn/goodharts-law.html
https://www.healthaffairs.org/content/forefront/digital-addiction-public-health-problem-public-health-law-solution
Thanks to our Sponsors:
https://www.masterclass.com/deep
https://www.gusto.com/deep
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https://www.vanta.com/deepquestions
Thanks to Jesse Miller for production and mastering, Jay Kerstens for the intro music, and Nate Mechler for research and newsletter.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Cal Newport talks with Brad Stulberg to explain the optimization paradox in Episode 414 of the Deep Questions podcast.
Below are the questions covered in today's episode (with their timestamps). Get your questions answered by Cal! Here’s the link: https://bit.ly/3U3sTvo
Video from today’s episode: youtube.com/calnewportmedia
(0:00) The Optimization Paradox
(2:12) Interview with Brad Stulberg
(35:12) Health optimization
(1:09:16) Tail end development
Links:
Buy Cal’s latest book, “Slow Productivity” at www.calnewport.com/slow
Get a signed copy of Cal’s “Slow Productivity” at https://peoplesbooktakoma.com/event/cal-newport/
Cal’s monthly book directory: bramses.notion.site/059db2641def4a88988b4d2cee4657ba?
Thanks to our Sponsors:
https://wealthfront.com/deep
https://calderalab.com/deep
https://cozyearth.com (Use code “DEEP”)
Cal Newport is not a Wealthfront client.
Wealthfront’s high-yield cash account: https://www.wealthfront.com/deep. This experience may not be representative of other Wealthfront clients, and there is no guarantee of future performance or success. Experiences will vary. Cal Newport receives cash compensation from Wealthfront Brokerage for paid endorsement in his podcast, creating a conflict of interest. The Cash Account, which is not a deposit account, is offered by Wealthfront Brokerage LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Wealthfront Brokerage is not a bank. The base APY is 3.30% on cash deposits as of January 30, 2026, is representative, subject to change, and requires no minimum. If eligible for the overall boosted rate of 4.05% offered in connection with this promo, your boosted rate is also subject to change if the base rate decreases during the 3 month promo period. Additional terms and conditions apply, which can be found on wealthfront.com/deep. Funds in the Cash Account are swept to program banks, where it earns the variable APY. Investment advisory services are provided by Wealthfront Advisers LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Securities investments: not bank deposits, bank-guaranteed or FDIC-insured, and may lose value.
Thanks to Jesse Miller for production and mastering, Jay Kerstens for the intro music, and Nate Mechler for research and newsletter.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Deep Questions with Cal Newport
Cal Newport is a computer science professor and a New York Times bestselling author who writes about the impact of technology on society, and the struggle to work and live deeply in a world increasingly mired in digital distractions. On this podcast, he answers questions from his readers and offers advice about cultivating focus, productivity, and meaning amidst the noise that pervades our lives.Podcast website
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