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TechCrunch Daily Crunch

TechCrunch
NewsTech News
TechCrunch Daily Crunch
Latest episode

1867 episodes

  • TechCrunch Daily Crunch

    Disney+ looks to TikTok creators to bring fan content

    08/06/2026 | 7 mins.
    Plus - Anthropic signs $10B deal with AI cloud startup Volta; SpaceX doubles revenue on Anthropic and Google compute deals, Starlink growth
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • TechCrunch Daily Crunch

    Spotify now has over 300M subscribers

    08/05/2026 | 6 mins.
    Plus - Bending Spoons to buy Airtable for $1.28B; Influencers draw backlash for attending OpenAI’s first luxury trip
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • TechCrunch Daily Crunch

    Apple finally fixed Siri. So why does it feel anticlimactic?

    08/04/2026 | 7 mins.
    Plus - Congress’s favorite AI tool? ChatGPT; Samsung bans smart TV apps that share users’ internet connections with strangers
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • TechCrunch Daily Crunch

    Spotify launches ‘User Notes’ to let users add memories to songs, and more

    08/01/2026 | 6 mins.
    Plus - Google says it fixed more Chrome bugs in June than over the past two years, thanks to AI; LinkedIn adds a button to report AI-generated ‘slop’
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • TechCrunch Daily Crunch

    Mark Zuckerberg predicts billions will have personal AI agents in five years

    07/31/2026 | 6 mins.
    Plus - A new AI startup co-founded by Martha Stewart offers an AI
    assistant for homeowners; Winamp aims for a comeback with a new music
    player powered by Deezer
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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Today’s biggest tech headlines in a flash from TechCrunch.
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