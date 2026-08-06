Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsNewsConnected
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Connected
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Connected

Relay
NewsTech News
Connected
Latest episode

615 episodes

  • Connected

    615: Upgrade*

    08/06/2026 | 1h 30 mins.
    Stephen and Myke are joined by Jason Snell to talk about CarPlay on boats and the new version of Pastebot, before useful consumer advice is given about weather stations and network-attached storage.
  • Connected

    614: Multitask on an Unfolded Square

    07/30/2026 | 59 mins.
    Future Fords are getting Apple Maps, future iPhones are getting leased, and future foldables may be less weird than expected.
  • Connected

    613: Long-Distance Ethernet Cable

    07/23/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    This week: App Store madness and TestFlight chaos, Federico has a new favorite app, and Myke is bringing news about a potential precursor to the folding iPhone.
  • Connected

    612: MacBook Air (2)

    07/16/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    This week: Myke has a new laptop, Federico has thoughts on Siri AI, and Stephen has been graded. Also: Apple vs. OpenAI and a big day for Mario fans with feet.
  • Connected

    611: My Skin is Not Good for That

    07/09/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
    Federico is at the beach, Myke questions his iPhone's future, and Stephen wears watches. Then: a whole stack of Q&A items.
More News podcasts
Trending News podcasts
About Connected
Connected is a weekly panel discussion on Apple and the impact of technology on our lives. With each co-host having a unique background — and accent — Connected provides a perspective that no other show can. Hosted by Federico Viticci, Stephen Hackett, and Myke Hurley.
Podcast website
NewsTech NewsTechnology

Listen to Connected, The Tucker Carlson Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Connected: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 11:51:03 AM
A company fromMADSACK