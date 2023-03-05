Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Connected in the App
Listen to Connected in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Connected

Connected

Podcast Connected
Podcast Connected

Connected

Relay FM
add
Connected is a weekly panel discussion on Apple and the impact of technology on our lives. With each co-host having a unique background — and accent — Connected... More
TechnologyNewsTech News
Connected is a weekly panel discussion on Apple and the impact of technology on our lives. With each co-host having a unique background — and accent — Connected... More

Available Episodes

5 of 449
  • 449: Optimize the Content Factory Inside of You
    Apple has announced Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro for the iPad, and the guys have some thoughts. Also on the docket: laptop stands, Apple Watch hardware and a letter from the P.O. Box.
    5/10/2023
    1:12:13
  • 448: I'm in Figma
    This week on the show, Stephen discovers wireless CarPlay, Myke shares some cool Mac apps and Federico makes a confession about his iPad usage. Then, the guys regroup on the topic of Mastodon.
    5/3/2023
    1:26:10
  • 447: Mr. Flip Flop
    Stephen explains his recent truck accident and absence from the podcast, Myke has a bunch of app suggestions for Federico and they all have questions about Tim Cook's Apple Watch usage.
    4/26/2023
    1:06:42
  • 446: Oooh Draaamaa!
    Federico needs some app suggestions, do you have them? Myke has some Getty-related follow up. They also discuss what Apple's suite of VR apps could look like.
    4/19/2023
    1:33:31
  • 445: Do You Have a Trumpet on the Floor?
    Stephen, Myke and Federico discuss the success of S-GPT, the future of Apple's display business and the next iPhone's buttons. They also roast Steve Jobs' office.
    4/12/2023
    1:20:38

More Technology podcasts

About Connected

Connected is a weekly panel discussion on Apple and the impact of technology on our lives. With each co-host having a unique background — and accent — Connected provides a perspective that no other show can. Hosted by Federico Viticci, Stephen Hackett, and Myke Hurley.
Podcast website

Listen to Connected, Middle School Matters and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Connected

Connected

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Connected: Podcasts in Family