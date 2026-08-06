Federico is at the beach, Myke questions his iPhone's future, and Stephen wears watches. Then: a whole stack of Q&A items.

This week: Myke has a new laptop, Federico has thoughts on Siri AI, and Stephen has been graded. Also: Apple vs. OpenAI and a big day for Mario fans with feet.

This week: App Store madness and TestFlight chaos, Federico has a new favorite app, and Myke is bringing news about a potential precursor to the folding iPhone.

Future Fords are getting Apple Maps, future iPhones are getting leased, and future foldables may be less weird than expected.

Stephen and Myke are joined by Jason Snell to talk about CarPlay on boats and the new version of Pastebot, before useful consumer advice is given about weather stations and network-attached storage.

About Connected

About Connected

About Connected

Connected is a weekly panel discussion on Apple and the impact of technology on our lives. With each co-host having a unique background — and accent — Connected provides a perspective that no other show can. Hosted by Federico Viticci, Stephen Hackett, and Myke Hurley.