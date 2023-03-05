Connected
Relay FM
Connected is a weekly panel discussion on Apple and the impact of technology on our lives. With each co-host having a unique background — and accent — Connected...
More
Connected is a weekly panel discussion on Apple and the impact of technology on our lives. With each co-host having a unique background — and accent — Connected...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 449
449: Optimize the Content Factory Inside of You
Apple has announced Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro for the iPad, and the guys have some thoughts. Also on the docket: laptop stands, Apple Watch hardware and a letter from the P.O. Box.
448: I'm in Figma
This week on the show, Stephen discovers wireless CarPlay, Myke shares some cool Mac apps and Federico makes a confession about his iPad usage. Then, the guys regroup on the topic of Mastodon.
447: Mr. Flip Flop
Stephen explains his recent truck accident and absence from the podcast, Myke has a bunch of app suggestions for Federico and they all have questions about Tim Cook's Apple Watch usage.
446: Oooh Draaamaa!
Federico needs some app suggestions, do you have them? Myke has some Getty-related follow up. They also discuss what Apple's suite of VR apps could look like.
445: Do You Have a Trumpet on the Floor?
Stephen, Myke and Federico discuss the success of S-GPT, the future of Apple's display business and the next iPhone's buttons. They also roast Steve Jobs' office.
Show more More Technology podcasts
Education, Courses, Technology
Digital Finance Analytics (DFA) Blog
Business, Investing, News, Business News, Technology
Technology, Business, Marketing
Global Bitcoin Fest Podcast
Technology
Society & Culture, Places & Travel, Technology
Arts, Performing Arts, Music, Technology
Technology, News, Tech News, Arts, Performing Arts, Music, Music Commentary
AWR Wavescan - DX Program (WRMI)
Technology
About Connected
Connected is a weekly panel discussion on Apple and the impact of technology on our lives. With each co-host having a unique background — and accent — Connected provides a perspective that no other show can. Hosted by Federico Viticci, Stephen Hackett, and Myke Hurley.
Podcast website Listen to Connected, Middle School Matters and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Connected
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
Connected: Podcasts in Family