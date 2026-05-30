Peep Trash’s Dotfiles: https://github.com/bautistaaa/dotfiles



Trash takes us through his "hell on earth" first week switching from Mac to Linux. From battling Wi-Fi drivers on an ancient MacBook Air to discovering the aesthetic joy of Hyperland and custom dot files, this episode covers the highs and lows of the Linux desktop experience. We also dive into the messy definitions of AGI, the utility of efficiency cores in modern CPUs, and why everyone needs a dedicated snack officer.



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