Peep Trash’s Dotfiles: https://github.com/bautistaaa/dotfiles
Trash takes us through his "hell on earth" first week switching from Mac to Linux. From battling Wi-Fi drivers on an ancient MacBook Air to discovering the aesthetic joy of Hyperland and custom dot files, this episode covers the highs and lows of the Linux desktop experience. We also dive into the messy definitions of AGI, the utility of efficiency cores in modern CPUs, and why everyone needs a dedicated snack officer.
Thanks to this week's sponsor: Code Rabbit If you're tired of developers just replying with LGTM, then you NEED Code Rabbit. An actually useful application of AI where it can use your own rules, lints and more to provide instant feedback in your editor OR a review on Github. https://coderabbit.link/primeagen-vscode
Recovering from AI Psychosis
05/22/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
The crew dives into “AI psychosis,” coding with GPT vs Claude, doom scrolling tech Twitter, meme culture, burnout, obsession, and what happens when developers start letting AI run wild. Equal parts hilarious, insightful, and slightly concerning.
Bullsh*t Engineers Say Tier List (Lost Episode)
05/15/2026 | 51 mins.
This Episode never made it to Spotify for whatever reason, Original Air Date: 2025-11-20. Enjoy!
We break down the most infamous "thought-terminating clichés" in software engineering. From the classic "It depends" to the controversial "Premature optimization is the root of all evil," the team ranks these common dev phrases on a tier list based on how much they actually hinder or help real problem-solving.
Casey VS Microsoft
05/08/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
We dive deep into the recent Windows 11 update and Microsoft's claim of a "performance-first" rewrite for the Run dialogue. Is 94 milliseconds actually fast, or is it just "cope"? Casey breaks down why measuring UI responsiveness in FPS matters, the "racing the beam" philosophy, and why he’s officially done with Windows for good.
We also get an update on Trash's "unethical" Pokémon card bot army, his Slack status management at Netflix, and why "Family Feud" on a floppy disk was the peak of gaming.
The Wikipedia Odin Controversy and the Red Button Dilemma
05/01/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
Don’t let bad code get merged without reviewing (hopefully not by merge cop!). Checkout out Code Rabbit at https://trm.sh/coderabbit
The crew debates the internet’s latest impossible question: red button or blue button, and somehow turns it into a full philosophical breakdown of trust, self-preservation, group behavior, and whether Trash would doom humanity because he hates red cars. They also get into Pokémon card chaos, Wikipedia drama, Odin’s deleted page, and why modern “notability” might be broken.
ThePrimeagen and Teej host The Standup - a podcast where we talk about software, life, memes and more. It’s fun, it can be informative and sometimes Trash is also here. Joined by regular guests like Casey Muratori, Carson Gross and more!