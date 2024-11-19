MBW 945: 80 Out Of 80 - M4 iMac, M4 Mac Mini, Apple Intelligence

It's new Mac week, and Apple is rolling out three new products. The new M4 iMac and Mac Mini have already been announced, and an updated MacBook Pro with the M4 chips is expected Wednesday. Apple Intelligence is now live with the iOS 18.1 update. Are you able to access Apple's AI yet? And Apple is rolling out the next wave of Apple Intelligence features in the iOS 18.2 beta. Apple unveils the new iMac with M4, supercharged by Apple Intelligence and available in fresh colors. Tim Cook is likely visiting China to bolster support for Apple Intelligence, analysts say. Apple ships $6 billion of iPhones from India in big China shift. Apple's all-new Mac mini is more mighty, more mini, and built for Apple Intelligence. Apple Intelligence goes live with iOS 18.1 update. Apple Intelligence .1 Review: A small start of something big? Apple Intelligence Isn't Very Smart Yet—and Apple's OK With That. Apple releases second wave of Intelligence features via new developer betas. Apple wins $250, but little else, at trial on watch patents. 'Oregon Trail' Action-Comedy Movie In Development at Apple. Starbucks to shutter downtown San Francisco storefront after 30 years Picks of the Week: Alex's Pick: Inkbird Pool Thermometer Andy's Pick: Don Giller's (Donz) Teri Garr Collection On Letterman Jason's Pick: Fright Night (1985) Hosts: Leo Laporte, Alex Lindsay, Andy Ihnatko, and Jason Snell