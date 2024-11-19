MBW 948: Wicked Hard - AI Wall Tablet, FCPX 11, iOS 18.1.1
Could Apple be ramping up its efforts to bolster itself in the smart home market? Apple released Final Cut Pro 11 with new features. The M4 MacBook Pro quietly got a quantum dot display over an LCD display. And Apple releases updates to iOS 18 and macOS that you should update to if you haven't yet!
Apple's next device is an AI wall tablet for home control, Siri and video calls.
Apple's fiscal 2024 in charts.
Apple releases updates to Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for the Mac and iPad.
Apple quietly gave the M4 MacBook Pro a quantum dot display.
Apple faces UK 'iCloud monopoly' compensation claim worth $3.8 billion.
Apple removes another RFE/RL app at request of Russian regulator.
Apple releases iOS 18.1.1 with 'important security fixes' for iPhone.
PSA: iPhone users receiving AppleCare+ refunds multiple years after Apple trade-in.
Top execs explain Apple's chip philosophy: 'We are not a merchant silicon company, trying to leave nothing on the table'.
Apple offers $100M to undo Indonesia iPhone 16 ban.
Trump's tariff proposal could add $240 to the cost of an iPhone. Here's the math.
Discriminatory job ads for iPhone workers ended after Reuters report; Apple didn't comment.
Apple now sells its own Apple News ads for the first time.
Apple shares the most popular podcasts of 2024.
Apple debuts The Weeknd: Open Hearts, the first-of-its-kind immersive music experience for Apple Vision Pro.
Porch pirates appear to be accessing AT&T data to track iPhone deliveries.
Apple seemingly discontinuing lightning to headphone jack adapter introduced alongside iPhone 7.
Picks of the Week:
Alex's Pick: Kondor Blue USB-C Mobile
Andy's Picks: Charlie Brown Thanksgiving & Feedbin
Jason's Picks: ReadKit & Unread
Hosts: Leo Laporte, Alex Lindsay, Andy Ihnatko, and Jason Snell
2:28:41
MBW 947: The Mullet of Macs - M4 Mac mini, iPod, Home Hub
Leo got his M4 Mac mini! A new code has been introduced to iPhones that will reboot the device after not being unlocked for a period of time. The panel celebrates the 23rd anniversary of the iPod. And is Apple getting into the security camera & smart home hub spaces following reports from Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman?
Review: M4 and M4 Pro Mac minis are probably Apple's best Mac minis ever.
Apple quietly introduced iPhone reboot code which is locking out cops.
Apple launched the iPod 23 years ago, and changed the world.
Apple reportedly shipping a security camera in 2026.
With AI, the future of augmented reality is in your ears.
Misguided Apple Intelligence ads.
Breaking news: Apple Home Hub detailed: Apple Intelligence, HomeOS, square iPad-like design.
Picks of the Week:
Leo's Pick: An A-Z Index of the Apple macOS Command Line
Jason's Pick: Balatro
Andy's Pick: Black Diamond Storm 450 Headlamp
Alex's Pick: Blackmagic Resolve
Hosts: Leo Laporte, Alex Lindsay, Andy Ihnatko, and Jason Snell
2:06:53
MBW 946: Slow and Steady - M4 MacBook Pro, Apple Q424, Pixelmator
As expected following the end of last week's MacBreak Weekly, Apple announced the new M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max MacBook Pros. Jason recaps the results of Apple's Q424. And Apple acquires Pixelmator.
Early Apple M4 Pro and M4 Max benchmarks hint at a massive performance boost.
Apple's new MacBook Pro features the incredibly powerful M4 family of chips and ushers in a new era with Apple Intelligence.
Apple finally finds its gaming console with the new Mac mini.
First M4 Max benchmark tears apart the M2 Ultra Mac Studio.
Apple's Q424 results: $95B revenue–with a twist.
A new home for Pixelmator.
Per Ming-Chi Kuo: "Cheaper Vision Pro" delayed beyond 2027."
Apple explores push into smart glasses with 'Atlas' user study
Apple is buying 20 percent of its iPhone satellite services partner.
US Consumer Finance Protection Bureau orders Apple and Goldman Sachs to pay over $89 million for Apple Card failures.
Rumor: Apple developing 90Hz display tech for iPad Air, Studio Display, and iMac.
Picks of the Week:
Jason's Pick: Everlights
Alex's Pick: ESI Neva Duo
Andy's Pick: Tot
Hosts: Leo Laporte, Alex Lindsay, Andy Ihnatko, and Jason Snell
2:13:40
MBW 945: 80 Out Of 80 - M4 iMac, M4 Mac Mini, Apple Intelligence
It's new Mac week, and Apple is rolling out three new products. The new M4 iMac and Mac Mini have already been announced, and an updated MacBook Pro with the M4 chips is expected Wednesday. Apple Intelligence is now live with the iOS 18.1 update. Are you able to access Apple's AI yet? And Apple is rolling out the next wave of Apple Intelligence features in the iOS 18.2 beta.
Apple unveils the new iMac with M4, supercharged by Apple Intelligence and available in fresh colors.
Tim Cook is likely visiting China to bolster support for Apple Intelligence, analysts say.
Apple ships $6 billion of iPhones from India in big China shift.
Apple's all-new Mac mini is more mighty, more mini, and built for Apple Intelligence.
Apple Intelligence goes live with iOS 18.1 update.
Apple Intelligence .1 Review: A small start of something big?
Apple Intelligence Isn't Very Smart Yet—and Apple's OK With That.
Apple releases second wave of Intelligence features via new developer betas.
Apple wins $250, but little else, at trial on watch patents.
'Oregon Trail' Action-Comedy Movie In Development at Apple.
Starbucks to shutter downtown San Francisco storefront after 30 years
Picks of the Week:
Alex's Pick: Inkbird Pool Thermometer
Andy's Pick: Don Giller's (Donz) Teri Garr Collection On Letterman
Jason's Pick: Fright Night (1985)
Hosts: Leo Laporte, Alex Lindsay, Andy Ihnatko, and Jason Snell
2:18:35
MBW 944: The Taste of Citrus, Caffeine, & Skateboards - iPad Mini 7, AirPods Pro, Apple Pay
Updates to the iMac, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini are imminent. Are the AirPods Pro hearing health features actually good? Apple celebrates 10 years of Apple Pay. And Jason Snell shares his review of the new iPad Mini.
From Gurman: Mac launch still expected after iPad mini press release.
Apple's AirPods Pro hearing health features are as good as they sound.
Tim Cook on why Apple's huge bets will pay off.
Apple celebrates 10 years of Apple Pay.
iPad mini 2024 review: A familiar friend gets an A.I. refresh.
The FCC will soon require all hearing aids and phones to work together.
Seven years on, Iowa's Apple data center finally opens.
Apple headset stalls, struggles to attract killer apps in first year.
Why surgeons are wearing the Apple Vision Pro In operating rooms.
Picks of the Week:
Andy's Pick: Casio Tidew Graph WS-1700H
Alex's Pick: Anker Prime 27 Power Bank
Jason's Picks: DaVinci Resolve & AutoPod
Hosts: Leo Laporte, Alex Lindsay, Andy Ihnatko, and Jason Snell
