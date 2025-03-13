Powered by RND
Uncapped with Jack Altman
Uncapped with Jack Altman

Podcast Uncapped with Jack Altman
Alt Capital
Conversations with people I admire about things I’m genuinely interested in
TechnologyBusinessInvesting

  • Uncapped #1 | Shaun Maguire from Sequoia
    This week I spoke with Shaun Maguire, a Partner at Sequoia Capital. He led their investments into SpaceX, The Boring Co, and X among others. Prior to Sequoia Shaun co-founded a cybersecurity company which was acquired for $1B and worked at DARPA. We covered: (0:00) Speaking his mind in public (13:38) Trust and the media (24:27) Tech’s political flip (29:27) Investing in hard tech vs. software (45:27) Thinking with a beginner's mind (52:30) Fulfillment in investing (59:33) Investing in outlier people I could have happily spoken with Shaun for four hours. Linktree: uncapped-pod.com Twitter: x.com/jaltma Email: [email protected]
    --------  
    1:13:51

About Uncapped with Jack Altman

Conversations with people I admire about things I’m genuinely interested in
