Uncapped #1 | Shaun Maguire from Sequoia

This week I spoke with Shaun Maguire, a Partner at Sequoia Capital. He led their investments into SpaceX, The Boring Co, and X among others. Prior to Sequoia Shaun co-founded a cybersecurity company which was acquired for $1B and worked at DARPA. We covered: (0:00) Speaking his mind in public (13:38) Trust and the media (24:27) Tech’s political flip (29:27) Investing in hard tech vs. software (45:27) Thinking with a beginner's mind (52:30) Fulfillment in investing (59:33) Investing in outlier people I could have happily spoken with Shaun for four hours. Linktree: uncapped-pod.com Twitter: x.com/jaltma Email: [email protected]