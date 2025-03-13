This week I spoke with Shaun Maguire, a Partner at Sequoia Capital. He led their investments into SpaceX, The Boring Co, and X among others. Prior to Sequoia Shaun co-founded a cybersecurity company which was acquired for $1B and worked at DARPA.
We covered:
(0:00) Speaking his mind in public
(13:38) Trust and the media
(24:27) Tech’s political flip
(29:27) Investing in hard tech vs. software
(45:27) Thinking with a beginner's mind
(52:30) Fulfillment in investing
(59:33) Investing in outlier people
I could have happily spoken with Shaun for four hours.
