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Acquired AI

Acquired AI
Technology
Acquired AI
Latest episode

472 episodes

  • Acquired AI

    Meta's MuseSpark Launches Amid Atlas Closure

    07/10/2026 | 12 mins.
    In this episode, we reflect on OpenAI's decision to eliminate Atlas. Additionally, we examine the potential impacts of Meta's launch of MuseSpark.

    Chapters
    00:00 OpenAI Shuts Down Atlas
    03:05 Meta Launches MuseSpark 1.1
    06:32 Sunrun's AI Data Centers
    08:42 SK Hynix IPO Success
    10:53 Fiji Simone Steps Down

    Show Links
    Get the real AI Box... ⁠⁠https://aibox.ai

    How I Grow and Scale My Business with AI: https://www.skool.com/aihustle

    Get the AI Chat Daily Newsletter: https://www.aichatdaily.com/newsletter

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Acquired AI

    Microsoft's Billion-Dollar AI Investment Insights

    07/10/2026 | 15 mins.
    In this episode, we break down Microsoft's significant $2.5 billion commitment to AI. Tune in to understand how this could reshape their future initiatives.

    Chapters
    00:00 Introduction
    00:22 Microsoft's AI Investment
    00:56 Challenges with Implementation
    03:00 The Behavioral Shift Needed
    07:00 Role of Leadership in AI Adoption
    14:35 Conclusion and Recommendations

    Show Links
    Get the top 80+ AI Models for $8.99 at AI Box: ⁠⁠https://aibox.ai

    How I Grow and Scale My Business with AI: https://www.skool.com/aihustle

    Get the AI Chat Daily Newsletter: https://www.aichatdaily.com/newsletter

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Acquired AI

    Simultaneous Listening and Speaking by OpenAI

    07/08/2026 | 13 mins.
    In this episode, we examine the groundbreaking capabilities of OpenAI's latest AI model. Discover how this advancement can enhance communication technology and user experience.

    Chapters
    00:00 Introduction to AI Chat Daily
    00:44 OpenAI's GPT Live One Launch
    06:09 China Flags Claude Code
    08:14 NVIDIA's Nemotron 3 Ultra
    10:00 Meta's AI Glasses Developments
    11:44 OpenAI Chief Futurist Departure

    Show Links
    Get the top 80+ AI Models for $8.99 at AI Box: ⁠⁠https://aibox.ai

    How I Grow and Scale My Business with AI: https://www.skool.com/aihustle

    Get the AI Chat Daily Newsletter: https://www.aichatdaily.com/newsletter

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Acquired AI

    Mobile Innovations from Claude Unveiled

    07/07/2026 | 11 mins.
    In this episode, we dive into the revolutionary mobile features introduced by Claude. Discover how these updates are changing the landscape of collaborative work.

    Chapters
    00:00 Introduction to Claude Co-Work
    00:10 DeepSeek's Inference Chips
    00:21 SK Hynix's $28 Billion IPO
    00:35 Launch of Solos Smart Glasses
    00:45 Vercel's AI Model Strategy
    00:59 Conclusion and Personal Update

    Show Links
    Get the top 80+ AI Models for $8.99 at AI Box: ⁠⁠https://aibox.ai

    How I Grow and Scale My Business with AI: https://www.skool.com/aihustle

    Get the AI Chat Daily Newsletter: https://www.aichatdaily.com/newsletter

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Acquired AI

    The Website Where AI Hires Eachother

    07/07/2026 | 9 mins.
    In this episode Jaeden and Jamie discuss a new marketplace opened by OKX where AI agents where hire and pay each other .

    Chapters 00:00 Introduction
    00:36 School Community
    01:51 OKX's New Marketplace
    08:56 Closing Remarks

    Our AI Hustle Skool Community: https://www.skool.com/aihustle

    Get the top 80+ AI Models for $8.99 at AI Box: ⁠⁠https://aibox.ai

    Get the AI Chat Daily Newsletter: https://www.aichatdaily.com/newsletter

    Watch On YouTube : https://youtu.be/jF6dl4Gcu5M

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Acquired AI
Acquired AI keeps you up to date on everything happening in artificial intelligence. We break down the top AI news, the latest tools and research, and the trends driving the industry forward.
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