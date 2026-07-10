In this episode, we reflect on OpenAI's decision to eliminate Atlas. Additionally, we examine the potential impacts of Meta's launch of MuseSpark.
Chapters
00:00 OpenAI Shuts Down Atlas
03:05 Meta Launches MuseSpark 1.1
06:32 Sunrun's AI Data Centers
08:42 SK Hynix IPO Success
10:53 Fiji Simone Steps Down
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