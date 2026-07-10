In this episode, we break down Microsoft's significant $2.5 billion commitment to AI. Tune in to understand how this could reshape their future initiatives.



Chapters

00:00 Introduction

00:22 Microsoft's AI Investment

00:56 Challenges with Implementation

03:00 The Behavioral Shift Needed

07:00 Role of Leadership in AI Adoption

14:35 Conclusion and Recommendations



Show Links

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