"Second Opinion" with Christina Farr, Ash Zenooz MD & Luba Greenwood JD

The $500 billion healthcare problem nobody talks about w/ Mike Desjadon, CEO of Anomaly Health
In this episode of Second Opinion, Christina Farr and Luba Greenwood chat with Mike Desjadon, CEO of Anomaly Health, about the state of American healthcare heading into 2025. Mike breaks down how health insurance companies actually make money and explains why we spend $500 billion just processing medical bills. They discuss the security concerns around J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference after a tumultuous 2024, explore why pharma companies really aren't making money from vaccines, and unpack how Ozempic transformed endocrinology from an overlooked specialty to the most coveted medical fellowship in the country. The conversation wraps with realistic predictions for healthcare in 2025. Thanks to our sponsor, Midi Health.
—
—
—
—
—
—
HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE EPISODE:
2024 was marked by several major healthcare events including a massive Change Healthcare cybersecurity breach, increased PBM scrutiny, Trump's election, and the tragic shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
While security concerns exist for the upcoming JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, high hotel costs remain the primary deterrent for attendees, with many companies opting for nearby meetings instead of conference attendance.
The Change Healthcare hack exposed a critical transparency issue when Americans learned that a single company had access to half of the nation's health data.
The U.S. healthcare system spends $4 trillion annually, with $500 billion going to administrative costs in a complex third-party payment system where insurance companies operate on 4-6% margins and health systems on 0-4% margins.
While the U.S. healthcare system is more expensive and less efficient than other countries', it offers advantages like shorter wait times and fewer age-based restrictions on procedures.
The pharmaceutical industry faces significant challenges in drug development, with high failure rates and complex manufacturing processes for modern drugs, while vaccines typically don't generate major profits.
For 2025, industry experts predict an increase in biotech IPOs, expansion of Medicare Advantage, potential separation of PBMs from vertically integrated entities, and greater scrutiny of PBM relationships by employers.
The healthcare industry needs better transparency in pricing and in insurance plan coverage.
The system incentivizes volume-based care rather than preventive care, which is evident in both payment structures and professional specialization trends.
The rise of GLP-1 drugs has transformed endocrinology from one of the least desired medical specialties to the most coveted fellowship program.
--------
46:21
Why healthcare innovation can't wait for politics
Ash Zenooz and Luba Greenwood interview Andrea Ippolito about her extensive career in healthcare spanning academia, government, and the private sector, as well as her current role as founder and CEO of SimpliFed. They discuss the intricacies of government roles, the importance of women's health, and the evolving landscape of maternal health care and entrepreneurship. For full show notes, visit: https://highlightai.com/share/2c96255c-b8e5-4469-855f-dc5c22f6a339
—
—
—
—
—
—
TIMESTAMPS:
(00:00) Intro
(02:04) Andrea's government experience
(02:41) Impact of political transitions
(03:25) Challenges and opportunities in women's health
(10:52) SimpliFed: A journey in women's health
(14:12) Scaling SimpliFed
(16:43) Fundraising in women's health
(20:55) The future of women's health
(23:09) Impact of abortion regulations on valuations
(23:56) Trends in fertility and IVF
(24:22) High-risk conditions in maternal health
(25:14) Veterans' healthcare benefits
(26:20) Advocating for change through Congress
(29:53) Drug pricing and international policies
(39:37) Encouraging innovation in women's health
(41:11) The Debrief
--------
51:05
The biotech reset
Luba Greenwood and Ash Zenooz discuss the evolving biotech landscape, the impact of AI on drug discovery, the importance of using real-world evidence in drug development, and personal motivations for continuing efforts in the biotech field. For full show notes, visit: https://highlightai.com/share/f4d42739-65df-42d9-a6b4-6c1327705d7a
—
—
—
—
—
--------
23:12
Future of American healthcare: post-election with Zeke Emanuel
Christina Farr, Ash Zenooz, and Luba Greenwood are joined by Zeke Emanuel, a prominent oncologist, bioethicist, and influential voice in healthcare to discuss the impact of GLP-1 drugs, healthcare affordability, Trump's appointments, and AI in medicine. The second half of the episode was recorded a week after Trump's election victory. For full show notes, visit: https://highlightai.com/share/dd71470c-2a01-4cfa-a011-5597a86efdf5
—
—
—
—
--------
1:25:32
Why healthcare is losing its women CEOs
Christina Farr and Ash Zenooz discuss the recent departures of prominent female CEOs from major healthcare companies and explore why progress in female leadership representation has been challenging in the healthcare industry. For full show notes, visit: https://highlightai.com/share/f0e550de-d7d5-49bd-96ea-700dde222ccc
—
—
—
__
—
About "Second Opinion" with Christina Farr, Ash Zenooz MD & Luba Greenwood JD
If you’re obsessed with health-tech and life sciences, this is the podcast for you. Second Opinion doesn't hold back. Join Luba Greenwood, Christina Farr, and Ash Zenooz as they bring influential entrepreneurs, experts and investors into the ring for candid conversations at the frontlines of healthcare and digital health every week. Healthcare, health-tech and life sciences in particular, is hard to navigate even for the most seasoned professionals. Unpacking the latest technological, medical, and scientific advances, regulatory hurdles, global economic shifts, and industry and investment trends, requires a powerful combination of hosts like us.
We aim to sift through the noise and help you navigate what’s really going on in healthcare and how to spot the next win. This season, we’re tackling meaty topics like biosecurity, the latest in telemedicine, why patient acquisition is so hard, and the pros and cons of VC versus private equity in funding startups in the healthtech space.
Christina Farr is a former investigative journalist for CNBC — during her tenure as a reporter, she broke some big health-tech stories ranging from Amazon’s first moves into the sector to Apple’s secretive acquisitions. Now Christina is the author at Second Opinion, a newsletter with +20K subscribers. Joining Christina are co-hosts Luba Greenwood, JD — former CEO of Kojin Therapeutics and managing partner at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute — and Ash Zenooz, MD — former CEO of Commure and partner at Luxeda Holdings.
Second Opinion is is a part of the Turpentine podcast network. Learn more: turpentine.co