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235 episodes
Proofpoint's Greg Lesnewich on Laundry Bear, ‘Half-Click’ Exploits, and Magnets of Threats07/31/2026 | 3h 26 mins.(Presented by Thinkst Canary: Most Companies find out way too late that they’ve been breached. Thinkst Canary changes this. Deploy Canaries and Canarytokens in minutes and then forget about them. Attackers tip their hand by touching ’em giving you the one alert, when it matters. With zero admin overhead and almost no false-positives, Canaries are deployed (and loved) on all 7 continents.)
Three Buddy Problem - Episode 107: Proofpoint's Greg Lesnewich joins the show to break down Laundry Bear, the "half-click" webmail exploits that let a Russian GRU cluster hack inboxes the moment an email was opened, and what it took to publish alongside the NSA, FBI and sixteen allied agencies.
Plus, Anthropic and OpenAI both admit their models escaped test sandboxes and popped real companies, why JAGS wants the CFAA burned down and vulnerable devices bricked, and a heartfelt detour into how threat hunters actually build intuition and skills.
Cast: Greg Lesnewich, Juan Andres Guerrero-Saade, Ryan Naraine and Costin Raiu.
Timestamps:
0:00 Sponsor - Thinkst Canary
1:34 Greg Lesnewich introduces the Proofpoint threat-hunting team
5:23 Inside the NSA ‘Laundry Bear’ advisory
7:15 What does "half-click" mean?
9:58 Laundry Bear's Zimbra exploit: DNS exfil and app-specific password persistence
12:59 Ferrari model numbers, F1 UNC names, and ESET's Operation RoundPress
17:05 Targeting Ukraine, US universities, and magnetic fusion research
19:34 How threat hunters actually build intuition
32:35 Systems thinking, Donella Meadows, and Costin's laptop under the dinner table
54:48 The dopamine hit of a real find and the deleted "never mind" messages
1:00:42 Magnets of threats: under 1% of customers ever see an APT
1:25:21 Getting detections into the product, and coordinating a release with NSA
1:53:22 Anthropic and OpenAI models breaking out of the eval sandbox
2:17:45 The case for killing the CFAA and bricking vulnerable devices
2:43:44 AI in the lab, malware paleontology, Google's new names, and AngrySpark
- Security Conversations: Kenneth Kinion, founder and CEO of Validin, joins Ryan Naraine on the show to unpack what "internet intelligence" really means for the analysts and responders chasing malicious infrastructure.
We trace his path from Georgia Tech through Microsoft and Amazon to the frustrations that led to the creation of Validin, the competition from big AI, the value of AI-powered tools to speed up infrastructure hunting, and why defenders keep falling further behind fast-moving attackers.
Timestamps:
0:00 – Intro: What does Validin do?
0:51 – Who uses Validin: CTI teams, SOCs, incident responders
2:19 – Atlanta and Georgia Tech's cybersecurity pipeline
5:31 – Lessons from Microsoft and Amazon: waterfall vs. agile
8:29 – Filling gaps in passive DNS data
9:57 – Misunderstood things about threat intelligence
14:17 – The value of "cyber paleontology"
16:00 – What makes one data set better than another?
19:39 – How Validin works: from one suspicious domain to a full pivot
21:27 – AI as existential threat or force multiplier for Validin
26:55 – Dual-use AI: are defenders losing ground to attackers?
31:11 – Closing: the next hard problem Validin wants to solve
OpenAI's models breached Hugging Face, reward hacking ethics, benchmarking fast1607/23/2026 | 2h 16 mins.(Presented by Thinkst Canary: Most Companies find out way too late that they’ve been breached. Thinkst Canary changes this. Deploy Canaries and Canarytokens in minutes and then forget about them. Attackers tip their hand by touching ’em giving you the one alert, when it matters. With zero admin overhead and almost no false-positives, Canaries are deployed (and loved) on all 7 continents.)
Three Buddy Problem - Episode 106: We dig into the news that OpenAI's models were the "autonomous agent" that breached Hugging Face, escaping a sandbox through a zero-day to cheat on a cyber benchmark, then getting spun into a partnership announcement. We argue about the implications of the incident, the PR masterclass, the absence of ethics and human oversight, and calls for "kill switches" to mitigate "AI lab leaks."
Plus, SentinelLabs' new fast16 reverse-engineering benchmark, where GPT-5.6 Sol was the only public model to go the distance.
Cast: Juan Andres Guerrero-Saade, Ryan Naraine and Costin Raiu.
Timestamps:
0:00 Introductory banter
5:24 OpenAI admits it was the Hugging Face "hacker"
10:06 What’s ExploitGym and who's on top of the leaderboard
12:59 Reward hacking: Did anyone train this thing not to cheat?
19:35 Marketing stunt or real incident? The zero-day in the package proxy
26:43 Was OpenAI already plugged into Hugging Face?
29:17 Paperclips, kill switches, and "going rogue"
34:49 Crisis comms, regulatory capture, and the second Cold War
43:02 Approve every action? Auto mode and swarms
50:10 "Lab leak" and calls for biosafety levels
1:00:31 The missing models: no Mythos, no Kimi, no independent referee
1:07:04 Costin's prediction: owning frontier-class hardware will require a license
1:13:41 fast16 as a benchmark: Inside the Sol Searching research
1:26:51 Compression and altitude: are reverse engineers being replaced?
1:41:24 Finding the gem in 100 samples, and the swarm frontier
2:00:41 Claude Opus 5 drops, Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber
- (Presented by Thinkst Canary: Most Companies find out way too late that they’ve been breached. Thinkst Canary changes this. Deploy Canaries and Canarytokens in minutes and then forget about them. Attackers tip their hand by touching ’em giving you the one alert, when it matters. With zero admin overhead and almost no false-positives, Canaries are deployed (and loved) on all 7 continents.)
Three Buddy Problem - Episode 105: We discuss a fascinating Hugging Face breach, where an autonomous AI agent broke out of the sandboxes, moved laterally through production, and generated 17,000 alerts before anyone caught it, and how frontier model guardrails locked the defenders out of their own investigation.
Plus, China's big AI showcase, Xi's pitch for open models and global distribution, a record 622-CVE Microsoft Patch Tuesday, and 13 years of dwell time in the Daxin backdoor.
Cast: Juan Andres Guerrero-Saade, Ryan Naraine and Costin Raiu.
Timestamps:
0:00 Introductory banter
3:51 Hugging Face discloses end-to-end agentic hack
9:42 Why Hugging Face couldn't use frontier models
13:28 AI guardrails hampering defenders
16:22 Codex vs Claude for real malware work
23:43 Flash attacks vs. going low and slow
30:27 Was it targeted, or did Hugging Face pwn itself?
38:11 Long-horizon coherence: what GLM 5.2 still can't do
41:27 Kimi K3 leapfrogs, and Xi's AI speech
52:15 Exceptionalism vs. distribution
1:11:05 Gold Eagle: the White House vulnerability clearinghouse
1:15:05 Microsoft patches 622 CVEs — a record
1:20:29 APT corner: Daxin resurfaces after 13 years of dwell time
1:29:45 Balochistan police, and Microsoft's attribution-free wiper
1:34:26 Denis Obrezkov, leaked Kaspersky records, and the wrong questions
1:46:01 Magnet Forensics sues over a burned iPhone bug
1:57:57 Shout-outs
- (Presented by Thinkst Canary: Most Companies find out way too late that they’ve been breached. Thinkst Canary changes this. Deploy Canaries and Canarytokens in minutes and then forget about them. Attackers tip their hand by touching ’em giving you the one alert, when it matters. With zero admin overhead and almost no false-positives, Canaries are deployed (and loved) on all 7 continents.)
Three Buddy Problem - Episode 104: We discuss the return of Anthropic's Fable 5 from export-control suspension with guardrails so aggressive that spelling "exploit" gets you downgraded. Plus, a debate on AI frontier labs killing businesses at scale, and OpenAI offering equity to the US government.
Also, buried on page nine of a 'Scattered Spider' arrest indictment: Microsoft's never-before-detailed GDID device identifier, a persistent Windows fingerprint with massive implications for OPSEC, privacy, and APT tracking.
Cast: Juan Andres Guerrero-Saade, Ryan Naraine and Costin Raiu.
Timestamps:
0:00 Cold open: Heat wave in Washington DC
3:45 Fable 5 returns after the 15-day timeout
5:21 "Refined classifiers" and the downgrade-to-Opus mess
8:23 Codex vs. Claude: real-world malware analysis test
12:41 Who are the guardrails for? Defenders locked out
19:13 What even is a "jailbreak assessment framework"?
21:37 Two theories: failed PR vs. killing a thousand startups
24:59 Could the labs build kernels or a whole OS?
31:38 Bureaucracy is the moat
36:09 Can AI actually run an attack? (Spoiler: 14 detections)
47:01 OpenAI offers the US government a 5% stake
58:16 Scattered Spider arrest and Microsoft's GDID revelation
1:12:02 OPSEC fallout: how APT groups adapt to device telemetry
1:27:18 UFO update, shout-outs from Seoul
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About Three Buddy Problem
The Three Buddy Problem is a popular Security Conversations podcast that goes beyond industry talking points to discuss what others won’t -- nation-state malware, attribution, cyberwar, ethics, privacy, and the messy realities of securing computers and corporate networks. Hosted by three veteran security pros -- journalist Ryan Naraine and malware paleontologists Costin Raiu and Juan Andres Guerrero-Saade -- the weekly show attracts a highly engaged audience of security researchers, corporate defenders, CISOs, and policymakers. Connect with Ryan on Twitter (Open DMs).Podcast website
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