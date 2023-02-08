Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Security Conversations

Security Conversations

Ryan Naraine
Available Episodes

5 of 103
  • DARPA's Perri Adams on CTF hacking, new $20M AI Cyber Challenge
    Episode sponsors: Binarly (https://binarly.io) FwHunt (https://fwhunt.run) DARPA program manager Perri Adams joins the conversation to chat about her love for CTF hacking competitions, the hunt for leapfrog security technologies in DARPA’s Information Innovation Office (I2O), and the goal of the new AI Cyber Challenge (AIxCC) offering $20 million in prizes to teams competing to develop AI-driven systems to automatically secure critical code.
    8/20/2023
    26:47
  • Ryan Hurst on tech innovation and unsolved problems in security
    Episode sponsors: Binarly (https://binarly.io) FwHunt (https://fwhunt.run) Peculiar Ventures chief executive Ryan Hurst joins the show to talk about a career that spanned 20 years at Microsoft and Google, his work building the plumbing for encryption on the web, unsolved problems in BGP security, the hype and promise of AI, and Microsoft's ongoing cloud security hiccups.
    8/16/2023
    42:24
  • Jason Chan on Microsoft's security problems, layoffs and startups
    Episode sponsors: Binarly (https://binarly.io) FwHunt (https://fwhunt.run) Bessemer Venture Partner's Jason Chan returns to the show for a frank discussion on the state of cyber, including thoughts on Microsoft's prominent security failures, the meaning of layoffs hitting security teams, the excitement around AI, and the long road ahead. The former Netflix security chief also talks about merging of the IT and security functions and the importance of cybersecurity proving its value to the business.
    8/7/2023
    27:07
  • GitHub security chief Mike Hanley on secure coding, AI and SBOMs
    Episode sponsors: Binarly (https://binarly.io) FwHunt (https://fwhunt.run) GitHub security chief Mike Hanley joins the show to discuss merging the CSO and SVP/Engineering roles, securing data and code in an organization under constant attack, the thrilling promise of AI to the future of secure code, the dangers of equating SBOMs to supply chain security, and new SEC reporting rules for CISOs.
    8/2/2023
    40:29
  • Jason Shockey, Chief Information Security Officer, Cenlar FSB
    Episode sponsors: Binarly (https://binarly.io) FwHunt (https://fwhunt.run) Cenlar FSB security chief Jason Shockey joins the show to discuss the task of securing a financial institution, pivoting from a career in the military to the private sector, the current state of the job market, managing risk from APTs, and the mission of his My Cyberpath project.
    7/26/2023
    33:47

About Security Conversations

Security Conversations covers the business of cybersecurity, from the lens of veteran journalist and storyteller Ryan Naraine. Thoughtful conversations with security practitioners on threat intelligence, zero trust, securing cloud deployments, penetration testing, bug bounties, advancements in offensive research and targeted malware espionage activity. Connect with Ryan on Twitter (Open DMs).
