Memecoins were supposed to be a dead end, but Mike Dudas believes their deeper idea is only beginning to spread. The 6MV investor joins David to unpack Bonk’s role in reviving Solana, Ansem’s latest experiment, Robinhood’s push into the trenches, and how games, collectibles, prediction markets, and compute could power consumer crypto’s next chapter. Mike also answers the $1 million ETH versus SOL question, lays out Ethereum’s best strategic response, and explains why crypto’s slower progress may be setting up a more durable cycle. Subscribe for more conversations from the frontier of crypto.



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TIMESTAMPS



0:00 Bonk at Solana’s Bottom

7:07 What Gives Memecoins Value?

13:45 The Ansem Experiment

20:53 Are Memecoins Built to Die?

26:19 Culture Goes Onchain

29:45 Robinhood, Base, and the Trenches

32:59 Better Assets, Better Cycles

36:20 What 6MV Is Betting On

38:21 The Consumer Crypto Comeback

43:37 Compute Becomes a Market

47:57 Crypto’s AI Diaspora

50:53 SOL Versus ETH

57:02 Cycles, Equity, and Tokens

1:01:34 Why Crypto Takes Longer



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RESOURCES



Mike Dudas

https://x.com/mdudas



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