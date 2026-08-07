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1322 episodes
- Memecoins were supposed to be a dead end, but Mike Dudas believes their deeper idea is only beginning to spread. The 6MV investor joins David to unpack Bonk’s role in reviving Solana, Ansem’s latest experiment, Robinhood’s push into the trenches, and how games, collectibles, prediction markets, and compute could power consumer crypto’s next chapter. Mike also answers the $1 million ETH versus SOL question, lays out Ethereum’s best strategic response, and explains why crypto’s slower progress may be setting up a more durable cycle. Subscribe for more conversations from the frontier of crypto.
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TIMESTAMPS
0:00 Bonk at Solana’s Bottom
7:07 What Gives Memecoins Value?
13:45 The Ansem Experiment
20:53 Are Memecoins Built to Die?
26:19 Culture Goes Onchain
29:45 Robinhood, Base, and the Trenches
32:59 Better Assets, Better Cycles
36:20 What 6MV Is Betting On
38:21 The Consumer Crypto Comeback
43:37 Compute Becomes a Market
47:57 Crypto’s AI Diaspora
50:53 SOL Versus ETH
57:02 Cycles, Equity, and Tokens
1:01:34 Why Crypto Takes Longer
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RESOURCES
Mike Dudas
https://x.com/mdudas
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Not financial or tax advice. See our investment disclosures here:
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The Next Bull Market is Here, and Obvious | Spencer and Aleks, Blockchain Capital08/03/2026 | 1h 11 mins.Crypto prices are weak, OG sentiment is exhausted, and institutions are leaning in. Blockchain Capital GPs Aleks Larsen and Spencer Bogart join David Hoffman to explain why this disconnect may be the opportunity. They unpack crypto’s shift toward application-layer value, stablecoins as onchain working capital, tokenized equities, Aave V4, public blockchains, and BCAP. Is the cypherpunk dream fading, or becoming the foundation of global finance?
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TIMESTAMPS
0:00 Buybacks, Burns and Tokenholder Trust
5:47 Why Blockchain Capital Is Doubling Down
14:38 Institutions Arrive as Crypto OGs Lose Faith
21:03 From Infrastructure Scarcity to Abundant Blockspace
30:24 What AI Can Learn From Crypto
38:43 Stablecoins Become Onchain Working Capital
44:41 The Stablecoin Revenue Multiplier
47:40 Aave and Open Financial Infrastructure
55:08 The Roadmap for Tokenized Equities
59:41 Public Chains, Ownership and Compliance
1:04:24 Blockchain Capital’s Tokenized Fund
1:09:03 Bringing BCAP Fully Onchain
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RESOURCES
Spencer Bogart
https://x.com/CremeDeLaCrypto
Aleks Larsen
https://x.com/alekslarsen
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Not financial or tax advice. See our investment disclosures here:
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ROLLUP: Korea Gets Liquidated | The AI Trade Unwinds | Crypto Holds Firm | Warsh Holds Rates07/31/2026 | 54 mins.Korea’s leveraged stock boom imploded and the AI trade found a forced seller, but crypto held firm. Ryan and David unpack whether the winds are shifting toward BTC and ETH, Warsh’s hawkish Fed debut, and Ethereum’s 11th birthday.
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TIMESTAMPS
0:00 Intro
0:17 Korea & AI Liquidation
https://x.com/kobeissiletter/status/2082463897387257895
https://x.com/KobeissiLetter/status/2082792020993536283
https://www.noahpinion.blog/p/why-did-south-korean-stocks-just
https://www.noahpinion.blog/p/the-ai-bust-scenario-that-no-one
https://x.com/tbpn/status/2082849965102219677
https://www.cnbc.com/2026/07/30/leopold-aschenbrenners-hedge-fund-is-facing-steep-ai-losses.html
https://x.com/amitisinvesting/status/2082860784242049407
14:39 Crypto Holds Firm
https://x.com/micro2macr0/status/2081868142230286664
https://x.com/cryptunez/status/2081893515223535625
https://x.com/blknoiz06/status/2082560475951251789
20:27 Warsh, Rates & Global Liquidity
https://x.com/YahooFinance/status/2082538170533519741
https://www.theblock.co/post/410092/fed-holds-rates-steady-three-officials-push-hike-crypto-market-stays-flat
https://thedefireport.io/research/can-the-economy-handle-rate-hikes
https://x.com/AlexCorrino/status/2082667540090859698
https://x.com/Barchart/status/2082683129681092931
https://x.com/wallstengine/status/2082551083583541287
https://capitalwars.substack.com/p/global-liquidity-and-cryptocurrencies
36:47 Clarity Act Stalls
https://x.com/EleanorTerrett/status/2082127523249262881
https://polymarket.com/event/clarity-act-signed-into-law-in-2026/clarity-act-signed-into-law-in-2026
https://x.com/Cointelegraph/status/2082190857336205486
38:25 Ethereum Turns Eleven
https://x.com/LefterisJP/status/2082771162942075080
https://www.theblock.co/post/410083/ethereum-cypherpunk-manifesto-author-ethereum-foundation-fourth-board-member
https://x.com/ethereumfndn/status/2082437165233951223
https://x.com/AyaMiyagotchi/status/2082437879494488566
44:35 Robinhood’s Mixed Quarter
https://dune.com/entropy_advisors/robinhood-chain-network-overview
https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/robinhood-chain-tops-solana-in-tokenized-stock-volume-via-memecoin-pairs
47:52 New York’s Doxxing Scandal
https://x.com/haydenzadams/status/2081740559694074248
https://nypost.com/2026/07/27/us-news/mamdani-names-all-nyc-property-owners-who-could-be-hit-with-new-pied-a-terre-tax
53:26 July Wrap-Up
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Not financial or tax advice. See our investment disclosures here:
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- Vaults could become the financial rails that bring trillions onchain, but only if they solve risk, regulation and investor protection. Steakhouse co-founder Adrian Cachinero joins David to explain how vaults work, why repo markets matter and where this new asset-management layer goes next.
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TIMESTAMPS
0:00 Intro
0:13 Vaults Explained
2:27 Morpho and Vault Origins
6:46 Vault Infrastructure Layers
8:53 Curators and Control
18:25 Risk Frameworks
24:48 Risk Creep and Incentives
32:51 Principal-Agent Tensions
39:33 Safe Vaults Scale
41:50 SEC and Regulation
46:58 Two Vault Futures
53:54 Distributors vs Curators
59:21 AI Meets Vaults
1:01:23 Growth and Challenges
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RESOURCES
Adrian Cachinero
https://www.linkedin.com/in/adriancachinero
Steakhouse Financial
https://www.linkedin.com/company/steakhouse-financial/
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Not financial or tax advice. See our investment disclosures here:
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- Every lending protocol in DeFi quietly decides your interest rate for you. Paul Frambot thinks that was always a workaround and Morpho Midnight is his argument for what replaces it. Fixed-rate lending as the only true primitive, pricing trust on-chain, and the one switch Morpho won't flip yet.
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TIMESTAMPS
0:00 What Is Morpho Midnight?
1:59 DeFi's Wrong First Shape
7:18 The Only Real Primitive
14:47 Inside a Midnight Market
20:49 Openness Is the Advantage
22:52 Order Books and New Curves
30:01 Pricing Trust
35:40 Stablecoins and What's Next
37:13 Who Comes On-Chain Next
42:18 Collapsing the Margin
44:50 The Bankless Connection
47:57 How Big by 2027?
51:59 Hester Peirce on Vaults
55:49 Who Takes the Liability?
---
RESOURCES
Paul Frambot
https://x.com/PaulFrambot
---
Not financial or tax advice. See our investment disclosures here:
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