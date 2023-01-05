The Ultimate Guide to Crypto Finance. DeFi, NFTs, and cryptocurrencies. Level up. Go bankless. More
Coinbase Moving Offshore?! with Tom Duff Gordon VP, International Policy, Coinbase
Ryan and David bring on Coinbase's VP of International Policy, Tom Duff Gordon VP to discuss Coinbase's exploration out of the United States. Are they 4D chess? How does the crypto regulation in the U.S. shape up to overseas competition? Why is the U.S. driving crypto innovation abroad? Does the U.S. have any hope? ------ TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 Intro 8:23 Is Coinbase Moving Offshore? 10:00 Coinbase's International Plan 11:34 Will Coinbase Stay & Fight? 17:38 Is Ether a Security in the EU? 19:30 Ranking Crypto by Geography 24:03 The U.S.'s Crypto Friendliness Ranking 25:30 Coinbase International? 28:28 Coinbase's Chessboard 32:46 Coinbase's International Strategy 35:05 What U.S. Retail is Missing Out On 37:05 Coinbase's Frustration 39:33 Coinbase's Constraints 45:48 Crypto Game Theory 50:03 Timeline 50:35 Closing & Disclaimers ------ RESOURCES: Tom Duff Gordon https://twitter.com/tomduffgordon Coinbase Moving Offshore? https://www.bankless.com/coinbase-offensive-sec-united-states
5/4/2023
51:29
AI and Web3 | Mohamed Fouda & Qiao Wang of Alliance
AI is exploding into every facet of the internet. The convergence of Crypto and AI is inevitable, and we bring on Qiao Wang and Mohamed Fouda to discuss the opportunities and challenges this presents. They explore why Web3 provides an interesting platform for AI, such as payment and execution rails for AI agents, easy access to financial tools, and the ability to commission resources permissionlessly. One example of this is AutoGPT, which uses AI to generate code for on-chain smart contracts. How do we balance caution and optimism? How can we surf this tidal wave of innovation and new frontiers? ------ Resources: Qiao Wang https://twitter.com/QwQiao Mohamed Fouda https://twitter.com/mohamedffouda Alliance https://alliance.xyz/
5/3/2023
1:10:59
Axelar's General Message Passing Launch with Sergey Gorbunov, Zaki Manian, & Steven Goldfeder
We're entering a new multi-chain and secure cross-bridge world very soon. With Axelar's General Message Passing launch, a new era for interoperability has been unlocked. Tune in to hear from CEO/Co-Founder Sergey Gorbunov, Zaki Manian, Co-Founder of Sommelier Protocol, Co-Founder of Iqlusion, & Steven Goldfeder, Co-founder of Offchain Labs, and contributor to Arbitrum ------ TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 Intro 5:09 Axelar Explained 8:25 Cross-Chain Bridging 10:46 Axelar's Announcement 15:10 Bridges of the Past & Future 19:00 General Message Passing 21:40 The New Way For Interoperability 28:42 Arbitrum's Side 32:36 The Tech Metaphor 35:40 Multichain & Interoperable World 37:00 Bridge Security 39:05 GMP Applications & Services 40:57 Zaki's Cosmos Vision 43:20 Why is this Bullish for Arbitrum? 47:27 Resources 48:00 Closing & Disclaimers ------ RESOURCES: Sergey Gorbunov https://twitter.com/sergey_nog Zaki Manian https://twitter.com/zmanian Steven Goldfeder https://twitter.com/sgoldfed
5/3/2023
48:48
169 - Why We’re Dumb: How to Think in the 21st Century with Tim Urban
Society is off track. We all feel it. What's wrong? How do we fix it without throwing out all the good parts? We brought on Tim Urban to help us answer these questions. Tim Urban is a blogger, writer, and illustrator, who is best known for his blog "Wait But Why." Started in 2013, "Wait But Why" covers various topics, from science and technology to social issues and human behavior. Tim recently wrote a book titled: "What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies," which Ryan and David think offers a roadmap for the tribal crypto communities battling in the Web3 landscape. ------ In today's episode, Tim covers many questions, but the overarching ones are: 1) Power Games vs Liberal Games 2) The Importance of Liberalism to Crypto protocols 3) How to find out whether your crypto tribe is a low-rung echo chamber, or high-mind idea lab 4) Why we MUST solve this problem in order to survive as a society And of course, we had to ask him if AI is going to come kill us all…? Tim's answer puts things into perspective. ------ TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 Intro 7:48 Why Are We Angry? 8:53 Defining Liberalism 17:09 Liberal vs. Power Games 29:45 Modernity, Liberalism, Institutions, & Norms 42:32 How Radical is Crypto? 46:29 Crypto and Tim's Radical Levels Pyramid 51:05 Steelmanning the Liberalism Argument 1:03:31 Higher vs. Primitive Mind 1:13:51 How to Ascend the Ladder 1:19:50 Low Wrung Thinkers, Social Media, & Society 1:25:05 Tim's Thoughts on AI 1:32:00 What Gives Tim Hope? 1:35:20 Closing & Disclaimers ------ RESOURCES: Tim Urban https://twitter.com/waitbutwhy Tim's Blog https://waitbutwhy.com/ Tim's New Book https://www.amazon.com/Whats-Our-Problem-Self-Help-Societies/dp/B0BVGH6T1Q
5/1/2023
1:28:25
ROLLUP: Coinbase is Suing the SEC
Bankless Weekly Rollup 2nd Week of April 2023 ------ Topics Covered 0:00 Intro 4:30 MARKETS 6:30 Mt Gox https://twitter.com/tier10k/status/1651317391626846214?s=20 10:00 ETH Staking https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/ethereum/cumulative-eth-deposited-to-beacon-chain-and-validators 12:00 Staking Dashboard https://dune.com/hildobby/eth2-staking 15:25 Polynya Post https://polynya.mirror.xyz/1ZTJ3_BG2-wnBTy6dJLM5E3TPH8wvLGKQVDAnv7VLIw 20:30 Coinbase Suing the SEC https://twitter.com/iampaulgrewal/status/1650655451720318976?s=20 22:00 MetaLawMan Comments https://twitter.com/MetaLawMan/status/1650847807480135681?s=20 24:50 Coinbase Responds to SEC https://youtu.be/pvbWPUCFdKA 36:30 Shield NFT https://twitter.com/coinbase/status/1650612986980048897?s=20 38:30 John Oliver https://youtu.be/o7zazuy_UfI 51:00 Voyager Binance Deal https://twitter.com/investvoyager/status/1650921887512272917?s=20 52:45 SBF Parents https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/66631291/133/united-states-v-bankman-fried/ 54:30 Lens Bonsai Layer 3 https://twitter.com/lensprotocol/status/1651270830729592832 55:05 DevConnect Istanbul https://twitter.com/EFDevconnect/status/1649069463797481472 55:45 Mad Lads https://twitter.com/Pinapaan/status/1651413751378354176?s=20 57:30 MiCA Going Through https://twitter.com/paddi_hansen/status/1649070968579452933?s=20 59:53 TransUnion DeFi Credit Score https://newsroom.transunion.com/transunion-spring-labs-and-quadrata-partner-to-deliver-credit-scoring-to-blockchain/ 1:00:45 Phi Bankless https://twitter.com/phi_xyz/status/1650801856329949184 1:02:10 Swell Maine https://twitter.com/swellnetworkio/status/1650672099382685698?s=46 1:02:50 Jobs https://pallet.xyz/list/bankless/jobs 1:06:20 Questions from the Nation https://www.bankless.com/join?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=Intro&utm_campaign=Intro_CTA1 1:12:00 Chamath Says Crypto is Dead https://youtu.be/WvTTDxMuAis?t=4870 1:15:50 Running an ETH Node https://twitter.com/EthereumOnARM/status/1650805006872768512 18:30 AGI Alignment https://twitter.com/TrustlessState/status/1651538022360285187?s=20 1:22:45 What David's Bullish On 1:24:40 What Ryan's Bullish On 1:29:00 MEME of the Week