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Bankless

Bankless
NewsTech News
Bankless
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1322 episodes

  • Bankless

    $ANSEM, Robinhood Chain, & Why SOL Still Beats ETH in 2026 | Mike Dudas

    08/05/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Memecoins were supposed to be a dead end, but Mike Dudas believes their deeper idea is only beginning to spread. The 6MV investor joins David to unpack Bonk’s role in reviving Solana, Ansem’s latest experiment, Robinhood’s push into the trenches, and how games, collectibles, prediction markets, and compute could power consumer crypto’s next chapter. Mike also answers the $1 million ETH versus SOL question, lays out Ethereum’s best strategic response, and explains why crypto’s slower progress may be setting up a more durable cycle. Subscribe for more conversations from the frontier of crypto.

    ---

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    🎯THE DEFI REPORT | ONCHAIN INSIGHTS
    https://thedefireport.io/bankless

    ---
    TIMESTAMPS

    0:00 Bonk at Solana’s Bottom
    7:07 What Gives Memecoins Value?
    13:45 The Ansem Experiment
    20:53 Are Memecoins Built to Die?
    26:19 Culture Goes Onchain
    29:45 Robinhood, Base, and the Trenches
    32:59 Better Assets, Better Cycles
    36:20 What 6MV Is Betting On
    38:21 The Consumer Crypto Comeback
    43:37 Compute Becomes a Market
    47:57 Crypto’s AI Diaspora
    50:53 SOL Versus ETH
    57:02 Cycles, Equity, and Tokens
    1:01:34 Why Crypto Takes Longer

    ---
    RESOURCES

    Mike Dudas
    https://x.com/mdudas

    ---
    Not financial or tax advice. See our investment disclosures here:
    https://www.bankless.com/disclosures
  • Bankless

    The Next Bull Market is Here, and Obvious | Spencer and Aleks, Blockchain Capital

    08/03/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    Crypto prices are weak, OG sentiment is exhausted, and institutions are leaning in. Blockchain Capital GPs Aleks Larsen and Spencer Bogart join David Hoffman to explain why this disconnect may be the opportunity. They unpack crypto’s shift toward application-layer value, stablecoins as onchain working capital, tokenized equities, Aave V4, public blockchains, and BCAP. Is the cypherpunk dream fading, or becoming the foundation of global finance?

    ---

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    🎯THE DEFI REPORT | ONCHAIN INSIGHTS
    https://thedefireport.io/bankless

    ---
    TIMESTAMPS

    0:00 Buybacks, Burns and Tokenholder Trust
    5:47 Why Blockchain Capital Is Doubling Down
    14:38 Institutions Arrive as Crypto OGs Lose Faith
    21:03 From Infrastructure Scarcity to Abundant Blockspace
    30:24 What AI Can Learn From Crypto
    38:43 Stablecoins Become Onchain Working Capital
    44:41 The Stablecoin Revenue Multiplier
    47:40 Aave and Open Financial Infrastructure
    55:08 The Roadmap for Tokenized Equities
    59:41 Public Chains, Ownership and Compliance
    1:04:24 Blockchain Capital’s Tokenized Fund
    1:09:03 Bringing BCAP Fully Onchain

    ---
    RESOURCES

    Spencer Bogart
    https://x.com/CremeDeLaCrypto

    Aleks Larsen
    https://x.com/alekslarsen

    ---
    Not financial or tax advice. See our investment disclosures here:
    https://www.bankless.com/disclosures
  • Bankless

    ROLLUP: Korea Gets Liquidated | The AI Trade Unwinds | Crypto Holds Firm | Warsh Holds Rates

    07/31/2026 | 54 mins.
    Korea’s leveraged stock boom imploded and the AI trade found a forced seller, but crypto held firm. Ryan and David unpack whether the winds are shifting toward BTC and ETH, Warsh’s hawkish Fed debut, and Ethereum’s 11th birthday.

    ---

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    ---

    TIMESTAMPS

    0:00 Intro

    0:17 Korea & AI Liquidation

    https://x.com/kobeissiletter/status/2082463897387257895

    https://x.com/KobeissiLetter/status/2082792020993536283

    https://www.noahpinion.blog/p/why-did-south-korean-stocks-just

    https://www.noahpinion.blog/p/the-ai-bust-scenario-that-no-one

    https://x.com/tbpn/status/2082849965102219677

    https://www.cnbc.com/2026/07/30/leopold-aschenbrenners-hedge-fund-is-facing-steep-ai-losses.html

    https://x.com/amitisinvesting/status/2082860784242049407

    14:39 Crypto Holds Firm

    https://x.com/micro2macr0/status/2081868142230286664

    https://x.com/cryptunez/status/2081893515223535625

    https://x.com/blknoiz06/status/2082560475951251789

    20:27 Warsh, Rates & Global Liquidity

    https://x.com/YahooFinance/status/2082538170533519741

    https://www.theblock.co/post/410092/fed-holds-rates-steady-three-officials-push-hike-crypto-market-stays-flat

    https://thedefireport.io/research/can-the-economy-handle-rate-hikes

    https://x.com/AlexCorrino/status/2082667540090859698

    https://x.com/Barchart/status/2082683129681092931

    https://x.com/wallstengine/status/2082551083583541287

    https://capitalwars.substack.com/p/global-liquidity-and-cryptocurrencies

    36:47 Clarity Act Stalls

    https://x.com/EleanorTerrett/status/2082127523249262881

    https://polymarket.com/event/clarity-act-signed-into-law-in-2026/clarity-act-signed-into-law-in-2026

    https://x.com/Cointelegraph/status/2082190857336205486

    38:25 Ethereum Turns Eleven

    https://x.com/LefterisJP/status/2082771162942075080

    https://www.theblock.co/post/410083/ethereum-cypherpunk-manifesto-author-ethereum-foundation-fourth-board-member

    https://x.com/ethereumfndn/status/2082437165233951223

    https://x.com/AyaMiyagotchi/status/2082437879494488566

    44:35 Robinhood’s Mixed Quarter

    https://dune.com/entropy_advisors/robinhood-chain-network-overview

    https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/robinhood-chain-tops-solana-in-tokenized-stock-volume-via-memecoin-pairs

    47:52 New York’s Doxxing Scandal

    https://x.com/haydenzadams/status/2081740559694074248

    https://nypost.com/2026/07/27/us-news/mamdani-names-all-nyc-property-owners-who-could-be-hit-with-new-pied-a-terre-tax

    53:26 July Wrap-Up

    ---

    Not financial or tax advice. See our investment disclosures here:

    https://www.bankless.com/disclosures
  • Bankless

    What's Next for Vaults? | Steakhouse Co-Founder, Adrian Cachinero

    07/30/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Vaults could become the financial rails that bring trillions onchain, but only if they solve risk, regulation and investor protection. Steakhouse co-founder Adrian Cachinero joins David to explain how vaults work, why repo markets matter and where this new asset-management layer goes next.

    ---

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    🎯THE DEFI REPORT | ONCHAIN INSIGHTS

    https://thedefireport.io/bankless

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    ---

    TIMESTAMPS

    0:00 Intro

    0:13 Vaults Explained

    2:27 Morpho and Vault Origins

    6:46 Vault Infrastructure Layers

    8:53 Curators and Control

    18:25 Risk Frameworks

    24:48 Risk Creep and Incentives

    32:51 Principal-Agent Tensions

    39:33 Safe Vaults Scale

    41:50 SEC and Regulation

    46:58 Two Vault Futures

    53:54 Distributors vs Curators

    59:21 AI Meets Vaults

    1:01:23 Growth and Challenges

    ---

    RESOURCES

    Adrian Cachinero

    https://www.linkedin.com/in/adriancachinero

    Steakhouse Financial

    https://www.linkedin.com/company/steakhouse-financial/

    ---

    Not financial or tax advice. See our investment disclosures here:

    https://www.bankless.com/disclosures
  • Bankless

    Morpho Midnight: The Future of Fixed-Rate Lending | Paul Frambot

    07/29/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Every lending protocol in DeFi quietly decides your interest rate for you. Paul Frambot thinks that was always a workaround and Morpho Midnight is his argument for what replaces it. Fixed-rate lending as the only true primitive, pricing trust on-chain, and the one switch Morpho won't flip yet.

    ---
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    ---
    TIMESTAMPS

    0:00 What Is Morpho Midnight?
    1:59 DeFi's Wrong First Shape
    7:18 The Only Real Primitive
    14:47 Inside a Midnight Market
    20:49 Openness Is the Advantage
    22:52 Order Books and New Curves
    30:01 Pricing Trust
    35:40 Stablecoins and What's Next
    37:13 Who Comes On-Chain Next
    42:18 Collapsing the Margin
    44:50 The Bankless Connection
    47:57 How Big by 2027?
    51:59 Hester Peirce on Vaults
    55:49 Who Takes the Liability?

    ---
    RESOURCES

    Paul Frambot
    https://x.com/PaulFrambot

    ---
    Not financial or tax advice. See our investment disclosures here:
    https://www.bankless.com/disclosures
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