Why Democrats won't create a left-wing Joe Rogan

Since the election, Democrats and the media have been in panic mode, trying to figure out "the manosphere." It's a vast network of influencers, podcasters and streamers who speak to young men in a way traditional media has failed to. Many of its personalities are Trump supporters, including Joe Rogan. The left has been asking itself how it can win back young men without radicalizing them further. Is there a left-wing Joe Rogan? To help crack the manosphere, Taylor talks to Josh Citarella, host of the podcast "Doomscroll." He's been studying the radicalization of young men online for a decade.