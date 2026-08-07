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281 episodes
- What if you stuck a camera onto a whale’s back before it dives underwater? What would you discover and what would you hear? In this episode, Sherrell shares a talk from an ocean explorer who captured something no one had ever seen. Then, she shares a TED-Ed lesson that explains the mechanics of whale communication and why their sounds are so melodic.
Talks featured
A Whale’s Eyeview of the Ocean | Eric Stackpole
Why do Whales Sing? | TED Ed
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- Michael Snyder is a professor and genomicist who wears eight pieces of wearable technology every day: four smartwatches, two rings, and two hearing aids. These devices give him a personal data dashboard to help him understand his health in real time. In this interview, Michael joins Sherrell to discuss how wearables can help you identify health conditions, from irregular heartbeats to a COVID-19 exposure, to even which food triggers your glucose spike. The two also talk about why everyone should wear a CGM (continuous glucose monitor), how wearing wearables can help you stay more accountable to your health goals, and why it’s important to know who owns your data.
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Sherrell's Top 5 (#1): How we built Watch Duty, the lifesaving wildfire alert app with John Mills07/24/2026 | 11 mins.After finding himself alone in an unreported wildfire in the woodlands of California, John Mills decided to take matters into his own hands. Hear the incredible story of how he rallied fire survivors and retired first responders to create Watch Duty, the nonprofit emergency alert system that’s beating official government warnings and buying people precious minutes to escape danger.
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Sherrell's Top 5 (#2): Inside India's astonishing solar revolution with Kanika Chawla07/24/2026 | 13 mins.In 2014, the world’s second largest coal consumer made a bold promise: to increase its solar capacity from three gigawatts to 100 gigawatts in just eight years. Many people called it overly ambitious, but energy expert Kanika Chawla saw the opportunity of a lifetime. She tells the story of how India became a solar powerhouse, turning an expensive dream into an economic reality — and creating a model for other countries to follow suit. After, Sherrell reflects on what drives the green economy and the growth strategy other companies can follow.
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Sherrell's Top 5 (#3): How one of China’s biggest tech companies is tackling carbon removal with Xu Hao07/24/2026 | 23 mins.Tencent is one of China’s biggest tech companies, running the popular Chinese messaging app WeChat and the world’s largest video game vendor. Now, it’s also an up-and-coming force in the field of carbon removal. Xu Hao, the vice president of Sustainable Social Value at Tencent, oversees two of those initiatives: the Carbon Neutrality Lab and CarbonX. He sits down with Sherrell Dorsey, host of the “TED Tech” podcast, to talk about how megacorporation can help advance the climate movement. He also explores the current state of carbon removal technology and how Tencent’s video games are becoming an unlikely source of climate education for hundreds of thousands of people.
This is episode three of a four-part series airing this month on TED Tech, where host and climate tech journalist Sherrell Dorsey speaks with climate leaders on the technology sparking a greener, more equitable future.
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About TED Tech
From the construction of virtual realities to the internet of things to the watches on our wrists—technology's influence is everywhere. Its role in our lives is evolving fast, and we're faced with riveting questions and tough challenges that sit at the intersection of technology and humanity. Listen in every Friday, with host, journalist Sherrell Dorsey, as TED speakers explore the way tech shapes how we think about society, science, design, business, and more.Follow Sherrell on Instagram @sherrell_dorsey and on LinkedIn @sherrelldorsey Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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