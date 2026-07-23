Emmanuel has a new show out, Big Lives, and we're excited to share a preview of it! Alongside acclaimed journalist Kai Wright, Emmanuel digs into the BBC archive to examine the sensational stories, messy feelings, and enlightening questions surrounding the icons who have shaped our culture. From musical trailblazers like David Bowie, Amy Winehouse and Tina Turner to stars of the screen like Richard Pryor, Meg Ryan and Jane Fonda, Emmanuel and Kai see these icons in a new light and learn how each legend set the stage for our contemporary cultural landscape. In this preview, they unspool the emotional arc behind George Michael, from teen heartthrob to grieving partner to gay icon. If you like what you hear, find Big Lives wherever you get podcasts.

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