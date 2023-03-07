Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland

Podcast Oxide and Friends
Oxide and Friends

Oxide Computer Company
Oxide hosts a weekly Discord show where we discuss a wide range of topics: computer history, startups, Oxide hardware bringup, and other topics du jour. These a...
Technology
Available Episodes

  • Okay, Doomer: A Rebuttal to AI Doom-mongering
    Bryan and Adam offer a rebuttal to the AI doomerism that has been gaining volume. And--hoo-boy--this one had some range. Heaven’s Gate, ceteris paribus, WWII, derpy security robots, press-fit DIMM sockets, async Rust, etc. And optimistic as always: the hardware and systems AI doomers imagine are incredibly hard to get right; let’s see AIs help us before we worry about our own obsolescence!On this episode Bryan Cantrill and Adam Leventhal were on a rant; but we welcome others on-stage!Some of the topics we hit on, in the order that we hit them: How we got here: Tweet from Liron Shapira Comet Hale-Bopp Heaven's Gate Cross price supply elasticity of copper and molybdenum markets Ceteris paribus -- Bryan's exit from economics Chris Dixon's book releasing in March 2024 (NOT AN ENDORSEMENT) British to American translation guide "It's not just human-level extinction... it's like potential destruction of all value in the light cone" - Emmett Shear Vingian Singularity Oxide and Friends: Tales from the bringup lab Oxide and Friends: More tales from the bringup lab Bullying self-driving cars AI Resistance Reservists: "For the Lightcone!" Samsung security robots Oxide and Friends: Does a GPT future need software engineers? "I for one welcome our new AI overlords" If we got something wrong or missed something, please file a PR! Our next show will likely be on Monday at 5p Pacific Time on our Discord server; stay tuned to our Mastodon feeds for details, or subscribe to this calendar. We'd love to have you join us, as we always love to hear from new speakers!
    6/27/2023
    1:11:21
  • Software Verificationpalooza
    Greg and Rain from the Oxide team joined Bryan and Adam to talk about powerful methods of verifying software: formal methods in the form of TLA+ and property-based testing in the form of the proptest Rust crate. If you care about making software right, don't miss it!In addition to Bryan Cantrill and Adam Leventhal, we were joined by Oxide colleagues Greg Colombo and Rain Paharia.Some of the topics we hit on, in the order that we hit them: Distributed Sagas Steno -- Oxide's implementation of distributed sagas Learn TLA+ Hillel Wayne talks Hillel Wayne on Alloy 6 Quickcheck Paper (2000) Proptest docs Rain's example code use proptest::prelude::*; use proptest::collection::vec; proptest! { #[test] fn proptest_my_sort_pairs(input in vec(any::<u64>(), 0..128)) { let output = my_sort(input); for window in output.windows(2) { assert!(window[0] <= window[1]); } } #[test] fn proptest_my_sort_against_bubble_sort(input in vec(any::<u64>(), 0..128)) { let output = my_sort(input.clone()); let bubble_output = bubble_sort(input); assert_eq!(output, bubble_output); } // These proptests implicitly check that my_sort doesn't crash. } buf-list crate guppy crate ... and stay tuned for an upcoming episode revisiting async/await in Rust If we got something wrong or missed something, please file a PR! Our next show will likely be on Monday at 5p Pacific Time on our Discord server; stay tuned to our Mastodon feeds for details, or subscribe to this calendar. We'd love to have you join us, as we always love to hear from new speakers!
    6/20/2023
    1:21:40
  • Virtualizing Time
    Jordan Hendricks joined Bryan and Adam to talk about her work virtualizing time--particularly challenging when migrating virtual machines from one physical machine to another!We've been hosting a live show weekly on Mondays at 5p for about an hour, and recording them all; here is the recording from June 12th, 2023.In addition to Bryan Cantrill and Adam Leventhal, we were joined by Oxide colleague Jordan Hendricks.The (lightly edited) live chat from the show: DanCrossNYC: The TSC ticks at a fixed rate now days, regardless of voltage scaling on the CPU. jbk: just x86 doesn't provide a consistent want to determine what the rate is jbk: (I guess some chips will tell you via CPUID, but I've yet to actually encounter such chips) jbk: some hypervisors will tell you via an MSR zorg24: Looks the Linux kernel docs have some documentation on the x86 TSC and PIT https://www.kernel.org/doc/html/next/virt/kvm/x86/timekeeping.html DanCrossNYC: CPUID or an MSR, but yeah, most systems sample over a fixed interval (determined by another time source) to figure it out. jbk: no, versus some other present component that allows you to measure the frequency DanCrossNYC: No, the PIT or HPET or something. jbk: https://src.illumos.org/source/xref/illumos-gate/usr/src/uts/i86pc/os/tscc_pit.c?r=236cb9a8 jbk: is how it uses the PIT jbk: (the HPET code needs to improve it's accuracy, so it's only used when the PIT isn't there at the moment) jbk: some Intel NUCs have no PIT jbk: so HPET is the only option bcantrill: https://github.com/illumos/illumos-gate/commit/717646f7112314de3f464bc0b75f034f009c861e DanCrossNYC: Two big ones: system maintenance without disturbing guest workloads, and also load balancing across a rack. "Sevan: ah, thanks. https://github.com/illumos/illumos-gate/blob/717646f7112314de3f464bc0b75f034f009c861e/usr/src/test/bhyve-tests/tests/common/common.c#L166" bcantrill: https://github.com/oxidecomputer/tsc-simulator/tree/master DanCrossNYC: The guest may well be running NTP itself. iangrunert: I assume you could also check that NTP is alive / has synced recently before doing a migration right? aka_pugs: Do people use IEEE 1588/PTP in datacenters? Maybe finance wackos? zorg24: also it might be tricky to check if NTP synced recently if it is happening in usermode iangrunert: Might've missed this - is it just the hypervisor that has to run NTP recently or the VM as well? saone: I believe it was just the hypervisor DanCrossNYC: The host. DanCrossNYC: A guest may or may not; that's up to the guest. jbk: but IIUC, if the guest IS running NTP, then the host definitely needs it to avoid any time warps DanCrossNYC: Yup. DanCrossNYC: Fortunately, there's a bit of an out for the blackout window during migration: SMM mode can effectively pause a machine for an indefinite period of time. DanCrossNYC: We don't USE SMM anywhere, but robust systems software kinda needs to handle the case where the machine goes out to lunch for a minute. zorg24: 🙌 hooray for hardware with no SMM use DanCrossNYC: We have done everything we can to turn it off. ahl: https://github.com/dtolnay/case-studies/blob/master/autoref-specialization/README.md ahl: https://github.com/oxidecomputer/propolis earltea: it worked so well I almost thought the VM didn't migrate 😅 saone: It's easy to forget that there's a world outside the cloud, but edge deployments that have physical peripherals hooked up need to maintain those connections to peripherals; migrating those peripherals to cloud environments and managing that integration has been a big challenge for my group. iangrunert: https://signalsandthreads.com/clock-synchronization/ Good listen about clock synchronization and PTP in the ""finance weirdos"" world. MiFID 2 time sync requirements require timestamping key trading event records to within 100 microseconds of UTC. jhendricks: a bit belated, but the propolis side of these changes: https://github.com/oxidecomputer/propolis/commit/7ed480843d3b5cfd9fd07dce41772f8eac4e9171 saethlin: The calvalry?? saethlin: Are we just going to let that slide saethlin: Is this a pronunciation situation again zorg24: not the first time I've heard it pronounced that way 🤷 saethlin: Well maybe it's me learning this time DanCrossNYC: Calvary DanCrossNYC: That's the religious thing. ahl: https://github.com/illumos/illumos-gate/blob/0c5967db436935325af441af2b27d337f4e64af5/usr/src/uts/common/os/cyclic.c#L44 zooooooooo: thought this was rust typescript at first 😳 DanCrossNYC: Dunno... I missed it. 🙂 ahl: * Starting in about 1994, chip architectures began specifying high resolution * timestamp registers. As of this writing (1999), all major chip families * (UltraSPARC, PentiumPro, MIPS, PowerPC, Alpha) have high resolution * timestamp registers, and two (UltraSPARC and MIPS) have added the capacity * to interrupt based on timestamp values. These timestamp-compare registers * present a time-based interrupt source which can be reprogrammed arbitrarily * often without introducing error. Given the low cost of implementing such a * timestamp-compare register (and the tangible benefit of eliminating * discrete timer parts), it is reasonable to expect that future chip * architectures will adopt this feature. aka_pugs: Bryan's TSC is overflowing. DanCrossNYC: That's Tom. DanCrossNYC: Riding in with the cavalry. aka_pugs: Good session. ahl: Thanks Jordan and everyone who joined us live; we'll make this chat read-only in just a few minutes bcantrill: Yes, thank you Jordan If we got something wrong or missed something, please file a PR! Our next show will likely be on Monday at 5p Pacific Time on our Discord server; stay tuned to our Mastodon feeds for details, or subscribe to this calendar. We'd love to have you join us, as we always love to hear from new speakers!
    6/13/2023
    1:05:38
  • Open Source Governance
    Bryan and Adam are joined by Ashley Williams to talk about open source governance... and the recently, and various stumblings of the Rust project leadership.
    5/30/2023
    1:25:45
  • Building Together: Oxide and Samtec
    Bryan and Adam are joined by Jonathan and Jignesh from Samtec to discuss working together to build the Oxide Rack. We've all seen bad vendors--what does it mean to be a great partner? Also: silicon photonics are (still!) just 18 months away!
    5/16/2023
    1:20:23

About Oxide and Friends

Oxide hosts a weekly Discord show where we discuss a wide range of topics: computer history, startups, Oxide hardware bringup, and other topics du jour. These are the recordings in podcast form. Join us live (usually Mondays at 5pm PT) https://discord.gg/gcQxNHAKCB Subscribe to our calendar: https://sesh.fyi/api/calendar/v2/iMdFbuFRupMwuTiwvXswNU.ics
