Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
184 episodes
- Simon Willison joined Bryan and Adam to discuss a wild couple of weeks in AI. First, we have a high-profile, AI-induced, AI-diagnosed security incident. Next we have the rise of frontier-class open-weights models. Who's for or against open weights? Do they make for a more or less secure future? Exciting times!
In addition to Bryan Cantrill and Adam Leventhal, our special guest was Simon Willison.
Previously, on Oxide and Friends:
OxF: Shell Game with Evan Ratliff
OxF: Discovering the XZ Backdoor with Andres Freund
OxF: Predictions 2025
OxF: Predictions 2026!!
OxF: Bookclub: How Life Works by Philip Ball
OxF: OpenAI's Boardroom Brawl
Some of the topics we hit on, in the order that we hit them:
Gerald the turkey terrorizes Oakland's rose garden
ABC7: Gerald the turkey and the Morcom Rose Garden
APD cautions residents after aggressive wild turkey attacks elderly Alamedan
Hawking radiation
DHH's racist complaints
Grok's "MechaHitler" antisemitic spree
Simon on Grok aka "MechaHitler"
Hugging Face security incident, July 2026
OpenAI on the Hugging Face model evaluation security incident
Greg Brockman's political donations and the Leading the Future super PAC
OpenAI co-founder and wife donate $5.5M to save the home of bald eagles Jackie and Shadow
Firecracker microVM
Meltdown (security vulnerability)
Kernel page-table isolation
Jensen Huang on X
Electronic design automation
Golden Gate Claude
Tethics
Halloween documents
Zizians
Biohazard (book)
CRISPR
Oliver Sacks: criticism and falsifications
How Alice Hamilton waged a one-woman campaign to get the lead out of everything
American Poison by Daniel Stone
Lead–crime hypothesis
Pope Leo XIV, Magnifica Humanitas encyclical
Rerum novarum
If we got something wrong or missed something, please file a PR! Our next show will likely be on Monday at 5p Pacific Time on our Discord server; stay tuned to our Mastodon feeds for details, or subscribe to this calendar. We'd love to have you join us, as we always love to hear from new speakers!
- Ramy Katrib has been at the forefront of digital storytelling for over 25 years, with his post-production company, DigitalFilm Tree, earning a reputation as one of Hollywood's most technically adventurous post-production houses. He joined Bryan and Adam to explore the past, present, and future of digital storytelling.
In addition to Bryan Cantrill and Adam Leventhal, our special guest was Ramy Katrib.
If we got something wrong or missed something, please file a PR! Our next show will likely be on Monday at 5p Pacific Time on our Discord server; stay tuned to our Mastodon feeds for details, or subscribe to this calendar. We'd love to have you join us, as we always love to hear from new speakers!
- Recently, Oxide rolled out an eye-popping 3D rack explorer at explorer.oxide.computer. Oxide's designer extraordinaire, Ben Leonard, joined Bryan and Adam to describe the process of turning CAD drawings into an interactive site.
In addition to Bryan Cantrill and Adam Leventhal, our special guest was Oxide colleague, Ben Leonard.
Some of the topics we hit on, in the order that we hit them:
The Explorer
its repo
Pierre Lamond oral history
PRs needed!
If we got something wrong or missed something, please file a PR! Our next show will likely be on Monday at 5p Pacific Time on our Discord server; stay tuned to our Mastodon feeds for details, or subscribe to this calendar. We'd love to have you join us, as we always love to hear from new speakers!
- We love Rust for how much the compiler helps enforce safety. But sometimes it's up to us to uphold the complex--and often unclear--expectations of what constitutes safety on our own. Oxide colleague, Rain, joins Bryan and Adam to talk about the technical details of what it takes to impose safety on the hardest type of unsafe Rust.
In addition to Bryan Cantrill and Adam Leventhal, we were joined by special guest star, Rain Paharia,
Previously on Oxide and Friends:
OxF s06e02 - Engineering Rigor in the LLM Age
OxF s03e01 - Predictions 2023!
Some of the topics we hit on, in the order that we hit them:
Oxide Blog: iddqd, or the hardest kind of unsafe Rust
PRs needed!
If we got something wrong or missed something, please file a PR! Our next show will likely be on Monday at 5p Pacific Time on our Discord server; stay tuned to our Mastodon feeds for details, or subscribe to this calendar. We'd love to have you join us, as we always love to hear from new speakers!
- Bryan and Adam discuss the process of restoring a software project--BattleTris--untouched and unbuilt in over 20 years! How did LLMs help restore code Bryan started in the mid-1990s and what does that teach us about developing and maintaining software in the future?
Your hosts were Bryan Cantrill and Adam Leventhal.
Previously on Oxide and Friends
OxF s03e24 - Fork in the road for Terraform?
OxF s06e02 - Engineering Rigor in the LLM Age
OxF s06e01 - Predictions 2026!!
Some of the topics we hit on, in the order that we hit them:
BattleTris on github
Surge 2011 ~ Closing Plenary ~ Theo Schlossnagle
From the Governor of Delaware
If we got something wrong or missed something, please file a PR! Our next show will likely be on Monday at 5p Pacific Time on our Discord server; stay tuned to our Mastodon feeds for details, or subscribe to this calendar. We'd love to have you join us, as we always love to hear from new speakers!
More Technology podcasts
- Lex Fridman PodcastPhilosophy, Science, Society & Culture, Technology
- Tomorrow, TodayNews, Tech News, Technology
- AcquiredBusiness, Investing, Technology
- Bourbon with BradBusiness, News, Sports News, Tech News, Technology
- The AI Daily Brief: Artificial Intelligence News and AnalysisTechnology
- Darknet DiariesTechnology
- Building AI BostonBusiness, News, Tech News, Technology
- Plaintext with RichTechnology
- Eye On A.I.Technology
Trending Technology podcasts
- Macworld PodcastTechnology
- Software Engineering Radio - the podcast for professional software developersEducation, Technology
- The PetaPixel Photography PodcastTechnology
- Sharp Tech with Ben ThompsonTechnology
- Smashing SecurityComedy, News, Tech News, Technology
- The Neuron: AI ExplainedTechnology
- What's Your Problem?Business, Entrepreneurship, Technology
- Primary TechnologyNews, Tech News, Technology
- Our TownBusiness, Business News, Documentary, News, Society & Culture, Technology, True Crime
- The Skip PodcastBusiness, Careers, Technology
- The Most Interesting Thing in AITechnology
- Catalyst with Shayle KannBusiness, Investing, News, News Commentary, Technology
- The CircuitBusiness, Technology
- 硅谷101|中国版Business, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Technology
- Limitless: An AI PodcastBusiness, Investing, Technology
- Professor Messer's Security+ Study GroupTechnology
- Pioneers of AIBusiness, News, Tech News, Technology
- Well There‘s Your ProblemTechnology
- Tech Won't Save UsArts, Books, News, Tech News, Technology
- This Week in StartupsTechnology
- BTC SessionsTechnology
- Security Now (Audio)Technology
- Artificial Intelligence MasterclassScience, Society & Culture, Technology
- The Peterman PodEducation, Technology
- Triple ClickArts, Society & Culture, Technology
About Oxide and Friends
Oxide hosts a weekly Discord show where we discuss a wide range of topics: computer history, startups, Oxide hardware bringup, and other topics du jour. These are the recordings in podcast form. Join us live (usually Mondays at 5pm PT) https://discord.gg/gcQxNHAKCB Subscribe to our calendar: https://calendar.google.com/calendar/ical/c_318925f4185aa71c4524d0d6127f31058c9e21f29f017d48a0fca6f564969cd0%40group.calendar.google.com/public/basic.icsPodcast website
Listen to Oxide and Friends, Lex Fridman Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Oxide and Friends
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Oxide and Friends: Podcasts in Family