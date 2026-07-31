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Oxide and Friends

Oxide Computer Company
Technology
Oxide and Friends
Latest episode

184 episodes

  • Oxide and Friends

    The Open Weight Revolution with Simon Willison

    07/31/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    Simon Willison joined Bryan and Adam to discuss a wild couple of weeks in AI. First, we have a high-profile, AI-induced, AI-diagnosed security incident. Next we have the rise of frontier-class open-weights models. Who's for or against open weights? Do they make for a more or less secure future? Exciting times!
    In addition to Bryan Cantrill and Adam Leventhal, our special guest was Simon Willison.
    Previously, on Oxide and Friends:
    OxF: Shell Game with Evan Ratliff
    OxF: Discovering the XZ Backdoor with Andres Freund
    OxF: Predictions 2025
    OxF: Predictions 2026!!
    OxF: Bookclub: How Life Works by Philip Ball
    OxF: OpenAI's Boardroom Brawl
    Some of the topics we hit on, in the order that we hit them:
    Gerald the turkey terrorizes Oakland's rose garden
    ABC7: Gerald the turkey and the Morcom Rose Garden
    APD cautions residents after aggressive wild turkey attacks elderly Alamedan
    Hawking radiation
    DHH's racist complaints
    Grok's "MechaHitler" antisemitic spree
    Simon on Grok aka "MechaHitler"
    Hugging Face security incident, July 2026
    OpenAI on the Hugging Face model evaluation security incident
    Greg Brockman's political donations and the Leading the Future super PAC
    OpenAI co-founder and wife donate $5.5M to save the home of bald eagles Jackie and Shadow
    Firecracker microVM
    Meltdown (security vulnerability)
    Kernel page-table isolation
    Jensen Huang on X
    Electronic design automation
    Golden Gate Claude
    Tethics
    Halloween documents
    Zizians
    Biohazard (book)
    CRISPR
    Oliver Sacks: criticism and falsifications
    How Alice Hamilton waged a one-woman campaign to get the lead out of everything
    American Poison by Daniel Stone
    Lead–crime hypothesis
    Pope Leo XIV, Magnifica Humanitas encyclical
    Rerum novarum
    If we got something wrong or missed something, please file a PR! Our next show will likely be on Monday at 5p Pacific Time on our Discord server; stay tuned to our Mastodon feeds for details, or subscribe to this calendar. We'd love to have you join us, as we always love to hear from new speakers!
  • Oxide and Friends

    The Past, Present, and Future of Digital Storytelling with Ramy Katrib

    07/23/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Ramy Katrib has been at the forefront of digital storytelling for over 25 years, with his post-production company, DigitalFilm Tree, earning a reputation as one of Hollywood's most technically adventurous post-production houses. He joined Bryan and Adam to explore the past, present, and future of digital storytelling.
    In addition to Bryan Cantrill and Adam Leventhal, our special guest was Ramy Katrib.
    If we got something wrong or missed something, please file a PR! Our next show will likely be on Monday at 5p Pacific Time on our Discord server; stay tuned to our Mastodon feeds for details, or subscribe to this calendar. We'd love to have you join us, as we always love to hear from new speakers!
  • Oxide and Friends

    The Oxide 3D Explorer

    06/27/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Recently, Oxide rolled out an eye-popping 3D rack explorer at explorer.oxide.computer. Oxide's designer extraordinaire, Ben Leonard, joined Bryan and Adam to describe the process of turning CAD drawings into an interactive site.
    In addition to Bryan Cantrill and Adam Leventhal, our special guest was Oxide colleague, Ben Leonard.
    Some of the topics we hit on, in the order that we hit them:
    The Explorer
    its repo
    Pierre Lamond oral history
    PRs needed!
    If we got something wrong or missed something, please file a PR! Our next show will likely be on Monday at 5p Pacific Time on our Discord server; stay tuned to our Mastodon feeds for details, or subscribe to this calendar. We'd love to have you join us, as we always love to hear from new speakers!
  • Oxide and Friends

    The Hardest Kind of Unsafe Rust

    06/13/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
    We love Rust for how much the compiler helps enforce safety. But sometimes it's up to us to uphold the complex--and often unclear--expectations of what constitutes safety on our own. Oxide colleague, Rain, joins Bryan and Adam to talk about the technical details of what it takes to impose safety on the hardest type of unsafe Rust.
    In addition to Bryan Cantrill and Adam Leventhal, we were joined by special guest star, Rain Paharia,
    Previously on Oxide and Friends:
    OxF s06e02 - Engineering Rigor in the LLM Age
    OxF s03e01 - Predictions 2023!
    Some of the topics we hit on, in the order that we hit them:
    Oxide Blog: iddqd, or the hardest kind of unsafe Rust
    PRs needed!
    If we got something wrong or missed something, please file a PR! Our next show will likely be on Monday at 5p Pacific Time on our Discord server; stay tuned to our Mastodon feeds for details, or subscribe to this calendar. We'd love to have you join us, as we always love to hear from new speakers!
  • Oxide and Friends

    This Old Repo: LLMs and the Restoration of BattleTris

    06/09/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    Bryan and Adam discuss the process of restoring a software project--BattleTris--untouched and unbuilt in over 20 years! How did LLMs help restore code Bryan started in the mid-1990s and what does that teach us about developing and maintaining software in the future?
    Your hosts were Bryan Cantrill and Adam Leventhal.
    Previously on Oxide and Friends
    OxF s03e24 - Fork in the road for Terraform?
    OxF s06e02 - Engineering Rigor in the LLM Age
    OxF s06e01 - Predictions 2026!!
    Some of the topics we hit on, in the order that we hit them:
    BattleTris on github
    Surge 2011 ~ Closing Plenary ~ Theo Schlossnagle
    From the Governor of Delaware
    If we got something wrong or missed something, please file a PR! Our next show will likely be on Monday at 5p Pacific Time on our Discord server; stay tuned to our Mastodon feeds for details, or subscribe to this calendar. We'd love to have you join us, as we always love to hear from new speakers!
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About Oxide and Friends
Oxide hosts a weekly Discord show where we discuss a wide range of topics: computer history, startups, Oxide hardware bringup, and other topics du jour. These are the recordings in podcast form. Join us live (usually Mondays at 5pm PT) https://discord.gg/gcQxNHAKCB Subscribe to our calendar: https://calendar.google.com/calendar/ical/c_318925f4185aa71c4524d0d6127f31058c9e21f29f017d48a0fca6f564969cd0%40group.calendar.google.com/public/basic.ics
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