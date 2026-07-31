Simon Willison joined Bryan and Adam to discuss a wild couple of weeks in AI. First, we have a high-profile, AI-induced, AI-diagnosed security incident. Next we have the rise of frontier-class open-weights models. Who's for or against open weights? Do they make for a more or less secure future? Exciting times!

In addition to Bryan Cantrill and Adam Leventhal, our special guest was Simon Willison.

Previously, on Oxide and Friends:

OxF: Shell Game with Evan Ratliff

OxF: Discovering the XZ Backdoor with Andres Freund

OxF: Predictions 2025

OxF: Predictions 2026!!

OxF: Bookclub: How Life Works by Philip Ball

OxF: OpenAI's Boardroom Brawl

Some of the topics we hit on, in the order that we hit them:

Gerald the turkey terrorizes Oakland's rose garden

ABC7: Gerald the turkey and the Morcom Rose Garden

APD cautions residents after aggressive wild turkey attacks elderly Alamedan

Hawking radiation

DHH's racist complaints

Grok's "MechaHitler" antisemitic spree

Simon on Grok aka "MechaHitler"

Hugging Face security incident, July 2026

OpenAI on the Hugging Face model evaluation security incident

Greg Brockman's political donations and the Leading the Future super PAC

OpenAI co-founder and wife donate $5.5M to save the home of bald eagles Jackie and Shadow

Firecracker microVM

Meltdown (security vulnerability)

Kernel page-table isolation

Jensen Huang on X

Electronic design automation

Golden Gate Claude

Tethics

Halloween documents

Zizians

Biohazard (book)

CRISPR

Oliver Sacks: criticism and falsifications

How Alice Hamilton waged a one-woman campaign to get the lead out of everything

American Poison by Daniel Stone

Lead–crime hypothesis

Pope Leo XIV, Magnifica Humanitas encyclical

Rerum novarum

If we got something wrong or missed something, please file a PR! Our next show will likely be on Monday at 5p Pacific Time on our Discord server; stay tuned to our Mastodon feeds for details, or subscribe to this calendar. We'd love to have you join us, as we always love to hear from new speakers!