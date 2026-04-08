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61 episodes
- ML engineering demand remains high with a 3.2 to 1 job-to-candidate ratio, but entry-level hiring is collapsing as AI automates routine programming and data tasks. Career longevity requires shifting from model training to production operations, deep domain expertise, and mastering AI-augmented workflows before standard implementation becomes a commodity.
Links
Notes and resources at ocdevel.com/mlg/mla-30
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Market Data and Displacement
ML engineering demand rose 89% in early 2025. Median salary is $187,500, with senior roles reaching $550,000. There are 3.2 open jobs for every qualified candidate. AI-exposed roles for workers aged 22 to 25 declined 13 to 16%, while workers over 30 saw 6 to 12% growth. Professional service job openings dropped 20% year-over-year by January 2025. Microsoft cut 15,000 roles, targeting software engineers, and 30% of its code is now AI-generated. Salesforce reduced support headcount from 9,000 to 5,000 after AI handled 30 to 50% of its workload.
Sector Comparisons
Creative: Chinese illustrator jobs fell 70% in one year. AI increased output from 1 to 40 scenes per day, crashing commission rates by 90%.
Trades: US construction lacks 1.7 million workers. Licensing takes 5 years, and the career fatality risk is 1 in 200. High suicide rates (56 per 100,000) and emerging robotics like the $5,900 Unitree R1 indicate a 10 to 15 year window before automation.
Orchestration: Prompt engineering roles paying $375,000 became nearly obsolete in 24 months. Claude Code solves 72% of GitHub issues in under eight minutes.
Technical Specialization Priorities
Model Ops: Move from training to deployment using vLLM or TensorRT. Set up drift detection and monitoring via MLflow or Weights & Biases.
Evaluation: Use DeepEval or RAGAS to test for hallucinations, PII leaks, and adversarial robustness.
Agentic Workflows: Build multi-step systems with LangGraph or CrewAI. Include human-in-the-loop checkpoints and observability.
Optimization: Focus on quantization and distillation for on-device, air-gapped deployment.
Domain Expertise: 57.7% of ML postings prefer specialists in healthcare, finance, or climate over generalists.
Industry Perspectives
Accelerationists (Amodei, Altman): Predict major disruption within 1 to 5 years.
Skeptics (LeCun, Marcus): Argue LLMs lack causal reasoning, extending the adoption timeline to 10 to 15 years.
Pragmatists (Andrew Ng): Argue that as code gets cheap, the bottleneck shifts from implementation to specification.
- AI is already displacing workers in targeted ways - entry-level knowledge workers are being quietly erased from hiring pipelines, freelancers are getting crushed, and the career ladder is being sawed off at the bottom rungs. Yet ML engineer demand has surged 89% with a 3.2:1 talent deficit and $187K median salary. Covers the real displacement data, lessons from the artist bloodbath, the trades escape hatch, the orchestrator treadmill, expert disagreements on timelines, and concrete short- and long-term career moves for ML engineers.
Links
Notes and resources at ocdevel.com/mlg/mla-4
Try a walking desk - stay healthy & sharp while you learn & code
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Market Metrics and Displacement Dynamics
ML Market: H1 2025 demand rose 89% with a 3.2 to 1 talent deficit. Median salary is $187,500, while Generative AI specialists earn a 40 to 60 percent premium.
The "Quiet" Decline: Macro data shows only 4.5% of total layoffs are AI-attributed, but entry-level hiring is collapsing. Stanford/ADP data shows a 13 to 16 percent employment drop for workers aged 22 to 25 in AI-exposed roles since late 2022. UK graduate job postings fell 67%.
Corporate Attrition: Salesforce cut 4,000 roles after AI absorbed 30 to 50 percent of workloads. Microsoft cut 15,000 roles as AI began generating 30% of its code. Amazon cut 30,000 jobs while spending $100 billion on AI infrastructure.
Sector Analysis: Creative and Trades
Illustrators: Jobs in China's gaming sector fell 70% in one year. Clients accept "good enough" work (80% quality) at 5% of the cost. Western freelance graphic design and writing jobs fell 18.5% and 30% respectively within eight months of ChatGPT's launch.
Manual Labor: The U.S. construction industry lacks 1.7 million workers annually, but apprenticeships take five years. Humanoid robotics are advancing, with Unitree's R1 priced at $5,900 and Figure AI robots completing 1,250 runtime hours at BMW. Full automation is 10 to 15 years away, but partial displacement via smaller crews is closer.
The Orchestration Treadmill
Obsolescence Speed: Prompt engineering roles went from $375,000 salaries to obsolescence in 24 months. AI coding agents like Claude Code now resolve 72% of medium-complexity GitHub issues autonomously.
Fragile Expertise: Replacing junior workers with AI prevents the development of future senior talent. New engineers risk "fragile expertise," directed by tools they cannot debug during novel failure modes.
Economic and Expert Outlook
Macro Risks: Daron Acemoglu warns of "so-so automation" that cuts costs without raising productivity, predicting only 0.66% growth over ten years. "Ghost GDP" describes AI-inflated accounts that fail to circulate because machines do not consume.
Expert Camps: Accelerationists (Anthropic, OpenAI) predict human-level AI by 2027. Skeptics (LeCun, Marcus) argue LLMs are a dead end lacking world models. Pragmatists (Andrew Ng) suggest shifting from implementation to specification as the cost of code nears zero.
Tactical Adaptation for ML Engineers
Immediate Skills: Master production ML systems, MLOps, LLM evaluation, and safety engineering. Ability to manage deployment risks and hallucination detection is the primary hiring differentiator.
Long-term Moats: Focus on "Small AI" (on-device, private), mechanistic interpretability, and deep domain knowledge in healthcare, logistics, or climate science.
The Playbook: Optimize for the current three to five year window. Move from being a model builder to a product-focused engineer who understands business tradeoffs and regulatory compliance.
- OpenClaw is a self-hosted AI agent daemon that executes autonomous tasks through messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram using persistent memory. It integrates with Claude Code to enable software development and administrative automation directly from mobile devices.
Links
Notes and resources at ocdevel.com/mlg/mla-29
Try a walking desk - stay healthy & sharp while you learn & code
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OpenClaw is a self-hosted AI agent daemon (Node.js, port 18789) that executes autonomous tasks via messaging apps like WhatsApp or Telegram. Developed by Peter Steinberger in November 2025, the project reached 196,000 GitHub stars in three months.
Architecture and Persistent Memory
Operational Loop: Gateway receives message, loads SOUL.md (personality), USER.md (user context), and MEMORY.md (persistent history), calls LLM for tool execution, streams response, and logs data.
Memory System: Compounds context over months. Users should prompt the agent to remember specific preferences to update MEMORY.md.
Heartbeats: Proactive cron-style triggers for automated actions, such as 6:30 AM briefings or inbox triage.
Skills: 5,705+ community plugins via ClawHub. The agent can author its own skills by reading API documentation and writing TypeScript scripts.
Claude Code Integration
Mobile to Deploy Workflow: The claude-code-skill bridge provides OpenClaw access to Bash, Read, Edit, and Git tools via Telegram.
Agent Teams: claude-team manages multiple workers in isolated git worktrees to perform parallel refactors or issue resolution.
Interoperability: Use mcporter to share MCP servers between Claude Code and OpenClaw.
Industry Comparisons
vs n8n: Use n8n for deterministic, zero-variance pipelines. Use OpenClaw for reasoning and ambiguous natural language tasks.
vs Claude Cowork: Cowork is a sandboxed, desktop-only proprietary app. OpenClaw is an open-source, mobile-first, 24/7 daemon with full system access.
Professional Applications
Therapy: Voice to SOAP note transcription. PHI requires local Ollama models due to a lack of encryption at rest in OpenClaw.
Marketing: claw-ads for multi-platform ad management, Mixpost for scheduling, and SearXNG for search.
Finance: Receipt OCR and Google Drive filing. Requires human review to mitigate non-deterministic LLM errors.
Real Estate: Proactive transaction deadline monitoring and memory-driven buyer matching.
Security and Operations
Hardening: Bind to localhost, set auth tokens, and use Tailscale for remote access. Default settings are unsafe, exposing over 135,000 instances.
Injection Defense: Add instructions to SOUL.md to treat external emails and web pages as hostile.
Costs: Software is MIT-licensed. API costs are paid per-token or bundled via a Claude subscription key.
Onboarding: Run the BOOTSTRAP.md flow immediately after installation to define agent personality before requesting tasks.
- AI agents differ from chatbots by pursuing autonomous goals through the ReACT loop rather than responding to turn-based prompts. While coding agents are currently the most reliable due to verifiable feedback loops, the market is expanding into desktop and browser automation via tools like Claude co-work and open claw.
Links
Notes and resources at ocdevel.com/mlg/mla-28
Try a walking desk - stay healthy & sharp while you learn & code
Generate a podcast - use my voice to listen to any AI generated content you want
Fundamental Definitions
Agent vs. Chatbot: Chatbots are turn-based and human-driven. Agents receive objectives and dynamically direct their own processes.
The ReACT Loop: Every modern agent uses the cycle: Thought -> Action -> Observation. This interleaved reasoning and tool usage allows agents to update plans and handle exceptions.
Performance: Models using agentic loops with self-correction outperform stronger zero-shot models. GPT-3.5 with an agent loop scored 95.1% on HumanEval, while zero-shot GPT-4 scored 67.0%.
The Agentic Spectrum
Chat: No tools or autonomy.
Chat + Tools: Human-driven web search or code execution.
Workflows: LLMs used in predefined code paths. The human designs the flow, the AI adds intelligence at specific nodes.
Agents: LLMs dynamically choose their own path and tools based on observations.
Tool Categories and Market Players
Developer Frameworks: Use LangGraph for complex, stateful graphs or CrewAI for role-based multi-agent delegation. OpenAI Agents SDK provides minimalist primitives (Handoffs, Sessions), while the Claude Agent SDK focuses on local computer interaction.
Workflow Automation: n8n and Zapier provide low-code interfaces. These are stable for repeatable business tasks but limited by fixed paths and a lack of persistent memory between runs.
Coding Agents: Claude Code, Cursor, and GitHub Copilot are the most advanced agents. They succeed because code provides an unambiguous feedback loop (pass/fail) for the ReACT cycle.
Desktop and Browser Agents: Claude Cowork( (released Jan 2026) operates in isolated VMs to produce documents. ChatGPT Atlas is a Chromium-based browser with integrated agent capabilities for web tasks.
Autonomous Agents: open claw is an open-source, local system with broad permissions across messaging, file systems, and hardware. While powerful, it carries high security risks, including 512 identified vulnerabilities and potential data exfiltration.
Infrastructure and Standards
MCP (Model Context Protocol): A universal standard for connecting agents to tools. It has 10,000+ servers and is used by Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google.
Future Outlook: By 2028, multi-agent coordination will be the default architecture. Gartner predicts 38% of organizations will utilize AI agents as formal team members, and the developer role will transition primarily to objective specification and output evaluation.
- How to maintain character consistency, style consistency, etc in an AI video. Prosumers can use Google Veo 3's "High-Quality Chaining" for fast social media content. Indie filmmakers can achieve narrative consistency by combining Midjourney V7 for style, Kling for lip-synced dialogue, and Runway Gen-4 for camera control, while professional studios gain full control with a layered ComfyUI pipeline to output multi-layer EXR files for standard VFX compositing.
Links
Notes and resources at ocdevel.com/mlg/mla-27
Try a walking desk - stay healthy & sharp while you learn & code
Generate a podcast - use my voice to listen to any AI generated content you want
AI Audio Tool Selection
Music: Use Suno for complete songs or Udio for high-quality components for professional editing.
Sound Effects: Use ElevenLabs' SFX for integrated podcast production or SFX Engine for large, licensed asset libraries for games and film.
Voice: ElevenLabs gives the most realistic voice output. Murf.ai offers an all-in-one studio for marketing, and Play.ht has a low-latency API for developers.
Open-Source TTS: For local use, StyleTTS 2 generates human-level speech, Coqui's XTTS-v2 is best for voice cloning from minimal input, and Piper TTS is a fast, CPU-friendly option.
I. Prosumer Workflow: Viral Video
Goal: Rapidly produce branded, short-form video for social media. This method bypasses Veo 3's weaker native "Extend" feature.
Toolchain Image Concept: GPT-4o (API: GPT-Image-1) for its strong prompt adherence, text rendering, and conversational refinement.
Video Generation: Google Veo 3 for high single-shot quality and integrated ambient audio.
Soundtrack: Udio for creating unique, "viral-style" music.
Assembly: CapCut for its standard short-form editing features.
Workflow Create Character Sheet (GPT-4o): Generate a primary character image with a detailed "locking" prompt, then use conversational follow-ups to create variations (poses, expressions) for visual consistency.
Generate Video (Veo 3): Use "High-Quality Chaining." Clip 1: Generate an 8s clip from a character sheet image.
Extract Final Frame: Save the last frame of Clip 1.
Clip 2: Use the extracted frame as the image input for the next clip, using a "this then that" prompt to continue the action. Repeat as needed.
Create Music (Udio): Use Manual Mode with structured prompts ([Genre: ...], [Mood: ...]) to generate and extend a music track.
Final Edit (CapCut): Assemble clips, layer the Udio track over Veo's ambient audio, add text, and use "Auto Captions." Export in 9:16.
II. Indie Filmmaker Workflow: Narrative Shorts
Goal: Create cinematic short films with consistent characters and storytelling focus, using a hybrid of specialized tools.
Toolchain Visual Foundation: Midjourney V7 to establish character and style with --cref and --sref parameters.
Dialogue Scenes: Kling for its superior lip-sync and character realism.
B-Roll/Action: Runway Gen-4 for its Director Mode camera controls and Multi-Motion Brush.
Voice Generation: ElevenLabs for emotive, high-fidelity voices.
Edit & Color: DaVinci Resolve for its integrated edit, color, and VFX suite and favorable cost model.
Workflow Create Visual Foundation (Midjourney V7): Generate a "hero" character image. Use its URL with --cref --cw 100 to create consistent character poses and with --sref to replicate the visual style in other shots. Assemble a reference set.
Create Dialogue Scenes (ElevenLabs -> Kling): Generate the dialogue track in ElevenLabs and download the audio.
In Kling, generate a video of the character from a reference image with their mouth closed.
Use Kling's "Lip Sync" feature to apply the ElevenLabs audio to the neutral video for a perfect match.
Create B-Roll (Runway Gen-4): Use reference images from Midjourney. Apply precise camera moves with Director Mode or add localized, layered motion to static scenes with the Multi-Motion Brush.
Assemble & Grade (DaVinci Resolve): Edit clips and audio on the Edit page. On the Color page, use node-based tools to match shots from Kling and Runway, then apply a final creative look.
III. Professional Studio Workflow: Full Control
Goal: Achieve absolute pixel-level control, actor likeness, and integration into standard VFX pipelines using an open-source, modular approach.
Toolchain Core Engine: ComfyUI with Stable Diffusion models (e.g., SD3, FLUX).
VFX Compositing: DaVinci Resolve (Fusion page) for node-based, multi-layer EXR compositing.
Control Stack & Workflow Train Character LoRA: Train a custom LoRA on a 15-30 image dataset of the actor in ComfyUI to ensure true likeness.
Build ComfyUI Node Graph: Construct a generation pipeline in this order: Loaders: Load base model, custom character LoRA, and text prompts (with LoRA trigger word).
ControlNet Stack: Chain multiple ControlNets to define structure (e.g., OpenPose for skeleton, Depth map for 3D layout).
IPAdapter-FaceID: Use the Plus v2 model as a final reinforcement layer to lock facial identity before animation.
AnimateDiff: Apply deterministic camera motion using Motion LoRAs (e.g., v2_lora_PanLeft.ckpt).
KSampler -> VAE Decode: Generate the image sequence.
Export Multi-Layer EXR: Use a node like mrv2SaveEXRImage to save the output as an EXR sequence (.exr). Configure for a professional pipeline: 32-bit float, linear color space, and PIZ/ZIP lossless compression. This preserves render passes (diffuse, specular, mattes) in a single file.
Composite in Fusion: In DaVinci Resolve, import the EXR sequence. Use Fusion's node graph to access individual layers, allowing separate adjustments to elements like color, highlights, and masks before integrating the AI asset into a final shot with a background plate.
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About Machine Learning Guide
Machine learning audio course, teaching the fundamentals of machine learning and artificial intelligence. It covers intuition, models (shallow and deep), math, languages, frameworks, etc. Where your other ML resources provide the trees, I provide the forest. Consider MLG your syllabus, with highly-curated resources for each episode's details at ocdevel.com. Audio is a great supplement during exercise, commute, chores, etc.Podcast website
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