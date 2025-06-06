Future of Life Institute Podcast

Could Powerful AI Break Our Fragile World? (with Michael Nielsen)
On this episode, Michael Nielsen joins me to discuss how humanity's growing understanding of nature poses dual-use challenges, whether existing institutions and governance frameworks can adapt to handle advanced AI safely, and how we might recognize signs of dangerous AI. We explore the distinction between AI as agents and tools, how power is latent in the world, implications of widespread powerful hardware, and finally touch upon the philosophical perspectives of deep atheism and optimistic cosmism.Timestamps: 00:00:00 Preview and intro 00:01:05 Understanding is dual-use 00:05:17 Can we handle AI like other tech? 00:12:08 Can institutions adapt to AI? 00:16:50 Recognizing signs of dangerous AI 00:22:45 Agents versus tools 00:25:43 Power is latent in the world 00:35:45 Widespread powerful hardware 00:42:09 Governance mechanisms for AI 00:53:55 Deep atheism and optimistic cosmism
On this episode, Ben Goertzel joins me to discuss what distinguishes the current AI boom from previous ones, important but overlooked AI research, simplicity versus complexity in the first AGI, the feasibility of alignment, benchmarks and economic impact, potential bottlenecks to superintelligence, and what humanity should do moving forward. Timestamps: 00:00:00 Preview and intro 00:01:59 Thinking about AGI in the 1970s 00:07:28 What's different about this AI boom? 00:16:10 Former taboos about AGI 00:19:53 AI research worth revisiting 00:35:53 Will the first AGI be simple? 00:48:49 Is alignment achievable? 01:02:40 Benchmarks and economic impact 01:15:23 Bottlenecks to superintelligence 01:23:09 What should we do?
On this episode, Jeff Sebo joins me to discuss artificial consciousness, substrate-independence, possible tensions between AI risk and AI consciousness, the relationship between consciousness and cognitive complexity, and how intuitive versus intellectual approaches guide our understanding of these topics. We also discuss AI companions, AI rights, and how we might measure consciousness effectively. You can follow Jeff’s work here: https://jeffsebo.net/ Timestamps: 00:00:00 Preview and intro 00:02:56 Imagining artificial consciousness 00:07:51 Substrate-independence? 00:11:26 Are we making progress? 00:18:03 Intuitions about explanations 00:24:43 AI risk and AI consciousness 00:40:01 Consciousness and cognitive complexity 00:51:20 Intuition versus intellect 00:58:48 AIs as companions 01:05:24 AI rights 01:13:00 Acting under time pressure 01:20:16 Measuring consciousness 01:32:11 How can you help?
On this episode, Zvi Mowshowitz joins me to discuss sycophantic AIs, bottlenecks limiting autonomous AI agents, and the true utility of benchmarks in measuring progress. We then turn to time horizons of AI agents, the impact of automating scientific research, and constraints on scaling inference compute. Zvi also addresses humanity’s uncertain AI-driven future, the unique features setting AI apart from other technologies, and AI’s growing influence in financial trading. You can follow Zvi's excellent blog here: https://thezvi.substack.com Timestamps: 00:00:00 Preview and introduction 00:02:01 Sycophantic AIs 00:07:28 Bottlenecks for AI agents 00:21:26 Are benchmarks useful? 00:32:39 AI agent time horizons 00:44:18 Impact of automating research 00:53:00 Limits to scaling inference compute 01:02:51 Will the future go well for humanity? 01:12:22 A good plan for safe AI 01:26:03 What makes AI different? 01:31:29 AI in trading
On this episode, Jeffrey Ding joins me to discuss diffusion of AI versus AI innovation, how US-China dynamics shape AI’s global trajectory, and whether there is an AI arms race between the two powers. We explore Chinese attitudes toward AI safety, the level of concentration of AI development, and lessons from historical technology diffusion. Jeffrey also shares insights from translating Chinese AI writings and the potential of automating translations to bridge knowledge gaps. You can learn more about Jeffrey’s work at: https://jeffreyjding.github.io Timestamps: 00:00:00 Preview and introduction 00:01:36 A US-China AI arms race? 00:10:58 Attitudes to AI safety in China 00:17:53 Diffusion of AI 00:25:13 Innovation without diffusion 00:34:29 AI development concentration 00:41:40 Learning from the history of technology 00:47:48 Translating Chinese AI writings 00:55:36 Automating translation of AI writings
The Future of Life Institute (FLI) is a nonprofit working to reduce global catastrophic and existential risk from powerful technologies. In particular, FLI focuses on risks from artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology, nuclear weapons and climate change.
The Institute's work is made up of three main strands: grantmaking for risk reduction, educational outreach, and advocacy within the United Nations, US government and European Union institutions.
FLI has become one of the world's leading voices on the governance of AI having created one of the earliest and most influential sets of governance principles: the Asilomar AI Principles.