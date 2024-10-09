Powered by RND
PodcastsTechnologyThe Data Center Frontier Show
Listen to The Data Center Frontier Show in the App
Listen to The Data Center Frontier Show in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Data Center Frontier Show

Podcast The Data Center Frontier Show
Endeavor Business Media
Data Center Frontier’s editors are your guide to how next-generation technologies are changing our world, and the critical role the data center industry plays i...
Technology

Available Episodes

5 of 98
  • Nomads at the Frontier - Data Center Industry Views from PTC'25 in Honolulu
    For this episode of the recurring Data Center Frontier/Nomad Futurist field report podcast series -- aka "Nomads at the Frontier" -- DCF Editor In Chief Matt Vincent checked in for a fun yet informative discussion with Nomad Futurist Foundation Co-Founders Phillip Koblence and Nabeel Mahmood from the grounds of PTC'25, the annual telecom and data center industry conference put on by the Pacific Telecommunications Council in Hawaii, which has become one of the sector's most important live events. Podcast Series Nomad Futurist is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established, per its mission statement, "to demystify the world of digital infrastructure and the related technologies that impact every aspect of our daily lives."  Committed to educating youth in underprivileged communities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and opening up opportunities for growth and new career paths, the group says its "primary focus is to empower and inspire younger generations through exposure to the underlying technologies that power our digital world."  Nomad Futurist is known for appointing individuals throughout the data center industry to its ranks of Ambassadors and Advisors, who work to promote the organization's ethos and goals in their professional spheres. The group's members are a pervasive presence in the data center sector, to be found in attendance and presenting at most industry events in the U.S. and abroad. The purpose of the Data Center Frontier/Nomad Futurist joint podcast series is therefore to gather valuable industry insights, expertise and commentary from Nomad Futurist leaders and ambassadors, firsthand and in the field, as they participate in these events.  PTC'25 PTC'25 in Honolulu attracted over 10,000 attendees, highlighting a significant data center presence alongside telecommunications. As revealed in the course of the podcast, key data center topics at this year's PTC included artificial intelligence, power demands, and the integration of natural gas as a bridge for energy needs.  Importantly at this year's PTC, the Nomad Futurist Foundation announced the launch of the Nomad Futurist Academy and an associated job board in furtherance of its mission to enhance career pathways in the data center industry.  During the course of the talk, emphasis was also placed on on the value of "organic networking," with the Futurists advising on the strategic need to balance scheduled meetings with informal interactions at such industry events.  Here's a timeline of the podcast's key moments: PTC'25 Event Overview - The event is noted as one of the largest in years; attendance in Honolulu is reported at over 10,000 individuals. 2:11 - A significant data center presence is highlighted at the event. The program's integration of telecommunications and data center sectors is emphasized. 2:33 - Questions about the logistics of the event are addressed. 3:39 Meeting Intensity at PTC'25 - Nomad Futurist held more than 40 meetings at this year's PTC. The meetings occurred over three days. 4:08 - High levels of physical activity were noted. Walking 10,000 to 30,000 steps a day was common, notes Mahmood. 4:36 - The five-year anniversary of the Nomad Futurist initiative was celebrated at this year's PTC. 6:01 Nomad Futurist Academy Launch  - The Nomad Futurist job board highlighting data center career pathways is mentioned as upcoming news for the Foundation. 6:16 - Discussion turns to power demands in data centers, as discussed at the event. The shift in baseline power requirements from 10-20 megawatts to over 100 megawatts is highlighted. 7:01 - AI and its implications for power needs are explored. Conversation touches on large language models and their impact on efficiency ratios. 9:11 Global Networking at PTC'25  - A significant percentage of PTC attendees are from the United States. Approximately 45-46% of attendees are American, with the rest coming from around the world. 11:25 - The event in Hawaii is praised for its renowned industry networking opportunities. 13:28 - In-person interactions at conferences are emphasized as invaluable. The importance of networking and organic conversations is highlighted as crucial for setting the pace for the year. 13:47
    --------  
    15:19
  • Data Center Industry Discussion with Ron Vokoun, Everus Construction Group
    For this episode of the Data Center Frontier Show Podcast, DCF Editor in Chief Matt Vincent and Senior Editor David Chernicoff sat down for a far-reaching discussion with data center industry luminary Ron Vokoun, a 35-year veteran of the construction industry with a primary focus on digital infrastructure.  "I got into telecom back in ’92, which led to data centers," he said. "Probably worked on my first one around ’96 or ’97, and I’ve been involved ever since." Currently the Director of National Market Development for Everus Construction Group, Vokoun has been involved in AFCOM, both regionally and nationally, for nearly two decades and is an emeritus content advisory board member for Data Center World. He has also written extensively for Data Center Dynamics. Vokoun added, "I’ve just always been curious—very much a learner. Being a construction guy, I often write about things I probably have no business writing about, which is always the challenge, but I’m just curious—a lifelong learner. Interestingly, [DCF founder] Rich Miller ... gave me my first blogging opportunity." Here's a timeline of the podcast's highlights: Introductions  - Ron Vokoun shares his extensive background. He has been in the construction industry for 35 years. 1:46 - On his role at Everus Construction Group and the company's diverse services across the nation. 2:07 - Vokoun reflects on his long-standing relationship with Rich Miller. He acknowledges Rich's influence on his blogging career. 3:05 Nuclear Energy  - A discussion about nuclear energy trends occurs. The importance of nuclear energy in data center construction is probed. 3:35 - Natural gas is highlighted as a key trend. Its role as a gateway to hydrogen is emphasized. 3:51 - The impact of recent nuclear developments is analyzed. The reopening of Three Mile Island is noted as significant. 4:55 Future Power Sources for Data Centers  - Discussion turns to the timeline for small modular reactors (SMR). Vokoun expresses some confidence that significant developments will occur within five years. 5:42 - Natural gas is identified as a potential primary power source. Its role as a cleaner alternative to diesel generators is acknowledged. 7:49 Natural Gas Interest   - Vokoun talks about how natural gas generators are being considered by major companies, and how much more implementation is anticipated in the near future. 9:18 - The advantages of multiple power sources are emphasized. Vokoun remarks on how natural gas plants can adjust more quickly than nuclear or coal plants. 10:53 Power Project Lawsuits and Concerns  - Concerns about the impact on residential customers are raised. The relocation of power from one vendor to another is discussed. 12:12 - The potential for increased power generation is highlighted. A net decarbonization effect is suggested due to more carbon-free power sources. 12:59 Impact of Liquid Cooling   - Discussion centers on advancements in power distribution. Insights are shared on liquid cooling infrastructure trends. 13:34 - Direct liquid cooling is noted as prevalent. Immersion cooling is mentioned as having lost traction. 16:06 Immersion Cooling Technologies  - A discussion about immersion cooling technologies occurs. The efficiency of direct to chip cooling is emphasized. 17:12 - Concerns regarding the weight of new racks are raised. The need for plumbing in liquid cooling systems is highlighted. 17:48 - The potential narrowing of the immersion cooling market is predicted. A quick market response is anticipated based on immersion cooling's market share. 19:00 Energy Storage Technologies Overview   - The advantages of various energy storage technologies are discussed. Lead acid, lithium ion, and sodium solutions are mentioned as key options. 20:00 - The shift in market share from lead acid batteries is highlighted. Sodium-based products are noted as an exciting emerging technology. 20:41 - Data centers in new locations are referenced. 21:50 Evolving Site Selection Criteria   - The evolution of site selection for data centers is discussed. The importance of having reliable power sources is emphasized. 22:57 - The rise of data center locations in Indiana is highlighted, as an example of how previously overlooked areas are now experiencing significant development. 24:01
    --------  
    26:49
  • Tackling Global Data Center Challenges with Wesco’s Alan Farrimond
    In this episode of the Data Center Frontier Show podcast, Matt Vincent, Editor-in-Chief of Data Center Frontier, talks to Alan Farrimond, Vice President Wesco Data Center Solutions, about how AI, globalization and power challenges are impacting the data center industry. They also discuss some wider challenges across the industry and how Wesco is uniquely positioned to solve those challenges.
    --------  
    16:06
  • Framing Data Center and AI Sustainability Imperatives with iMasons Climate Accord's Miranda Gardiner
    On this episode of the DCF Show Podcast, iMasons Climate Accord (ICA) Executive Director, Miranda Gardiner,  shares insights on sustainability and emissions reduction strategies for data centers with DCF editors Matt Vincent and David Chernicoff.  During the course of the talk, Gardiner explains how the iMasons Climate Accord (ICA), as part of Infrastructure Masons, focuses on data center industry emissions reductions as its primary goal, including approximately 300 member companies in the digital infrastructure space. The recent ICA flagship initiative emphasizing the value of Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for materials and equipment, as signed by major hyperscale players like AWS, Google, and Microsoft, is also unpacked.  We also learn how the Climate Accord aims to enhance global outreach and collaboration, particularly in regions such as APAC and Latin America, to address local sustainability challenges. Gardiner also discusses how the group's future efforts will prioritize transparency and verification in sustainability claims to ensure accountability within the data center industry. 
    --------  
    19:36
  • Customers, People, Planet: The EdgeConneX Blueprint for Sustainability
    EdgeConneX's "Customers, People, and Planet" mission is the foundation for its sustainability efforts, shaping how the company designs, builds, and operates data centers worldwide. This podcast explores how this mission is implemented, embedding energy efficiency, renewable energy solutions, and local market engagement into every step of their operations. By prioritizing a balance between environmental responsibility and operational excellence, EdgeConneX demonstrates how sustainability can successfully align with business goals.
    --------  
    15:40

More Technology podcastsMore Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About The Data Center Frontier Show

Data Center Frontier’s editors are your guide to how next-generation technologies are changing our world, and the critical role the data center industry plays in creating our extraordinary future.
Podcast website

Listen to The Data Center Frontier Show, All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Data Center Frontier Show: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/30/2025 - 6:24:10 AM