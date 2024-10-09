Nomads at the Frontier - Data Center Industry Views from PTC'25 in Honolulu

For this episode of the recurring Data Center Frontier/Nomad Futurist field report podcast series -- aka "Nomads at the Frontier" -- DCF Editor In Chief Matt Vincent checked in for a fun yet informative discussion with Nomad Futurist Foundation Co-Founders Phillip Koblence and Nabeel Mahmood from the grounds of PTC'25, the annual telecom and data center industry conference put on by the Pacific Telecommunications Council in Hawaii, which has become one of the sector's most important live events. Podcast Series Nomad Futurist is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established, per its mission statement, "to demystify the world of digital infrastructure and the related technologies that impact every aspect of our daily lives." Committed to educating youth in underprivileged communities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and opening up opportunities for growth and new career paths, the group says its "primary focus is to empower and inspire younger generations through exposure to the underlying technologies that power our digital world." Nomad Futurist is known for appointing individuals throughout the data center industry to its ranks of Ambassadors and Advisors, who work to promote the organization's ethos and goals in their professional spheres. The group's members are a pervasive presence in the data center sector, to be found in attendance and presenting at most industry events in the U.S. and abroad. The purpose of the Data Center Frontier/Nomad Futurist joint podcast series is therefore to gather valuable industry insights, expertise and commentary from Nomad Futurist leaders and ambassadors, firsthand and in the field, as they participate in these events. PTC'25 PTC'25 in Honolulu attracted over 10,000 attendees, highlighting a significant data center presence alongside telecommunications. As revealed in the course of the podcast, key data center topics at this year's PTC included artificial intelligence, power demands, and the integration of natural gas as a bridge for energy needs. Importantly at this year's PTC, the Nomad Futurist Foundation announced the launch of the Nomad Futurist Academy and an associated job board in furtherance of its mission to enhance career pathways in the data center industry. During the course of the talk, emphasis was also placed on on the value of "organic networking," with the Futurists advising on the strategic need to balance scheduled meetings with informal interactions at such industry events. Here's a timeline of the podcast's key moments: PTC'25 Event Overview - The event is noted as one of the largest in years; attendance in Honolulu is reported at over 10,000 individuals. 2:11 - A significant data center presence is highlighted at the event. The program's integration of telecommunications and data center sectors is emphasized. 2:33 - Questions about the logistics of the event are addressed. 3:39 Meeting Intensity at PTC'25 - Nomad Futurist held more than 40 meetings at this year's PTC. The meetings occurred over three days. 4:08 - High levels of physical activity were noted. Walking 10,000 to 30,000 steps a day was common, notes Mahmood. 4:36 - The five-year anniversary of the Nomad Futurist initiative was celebrated at this year's PTC. 6:01 Nomad Futurist Academy Launch - The Nomad Futurist job board highlighting data center career pathways is mentioned as upcoming news for the Foundation. 6:16 - Discussion turns to power demands in data centers, as discussed at the event. The shift in baseline power requirements from 10-20 megawatts to over 100 megawatts is highlighted. 7:01 - AI and its implications for power needs are explored. Conversation touches on large language models and their impact on efficiency ratios. 9:11 Global Networking at PTC'25 - A significant percentage of PTC attendees are from the United States. Approximately 45-46% of attendees are American, with the rest coming from around the world. 11:25 - The event in Hawaii is praised for its renowned industry networking opportunities. 13:28 - In-person interactions at conferences are emphasized as invaluable. The importance of networking and organic conversations is highlighted as crucial for setting the pace for the year. 13:47