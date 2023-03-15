Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The CodeNewbie podcast was born from CodeNewbie, an organization which fosters a supportive, international community of people learning to code. Each season, ho... More

  • S23:E8 - Empowering the Next Generation of Black Tech Talent (Pariss Chandler)
    For our Season 23 Finale, Saron talks to Pariss Chandler, Software Engineer turned Founder & CEO of Black Tech Pipeline. You may have heard of her before, as she was the mobilizer behind the hashtag, movement, and community #BlackTechTwitter. Pariss talks about getting into tech, being in tech at ad agencies and a beauty company, and how life changed after just one tweet. Pariss also talks about Black Tech Pipeline, the company Pariss started after seeing a lack of Black programmers in tech and wanting to change that. Show Links Compiler (sponsor) Porkbun (sponsor) Black Tech Pipeline #BlackTechTwitter React CSS Vanilla JS HTML JavaScript Resilient Coders Frontend development
    4/12/2023
    32:17
  • S23:E7 - How a Single Mom in a Shelter Became a Successful Software Developer (Brittney Ball)
    Saron sits down with Brittney Ball, Documentation Engineer at Meta. Brittney shares her experience going from being a homeless single mom living in a shelter to a Software Engineer. She talks about her journey to get to where she is today, the role a viral tweet played in kick-starting her coding journey, tips for those who are self-taught to stand out when job searching, and what a Documentation Engineer is. Show Links Compiler (sponsor) Porkbun (sponsor) Brittney Ball Blog Documentation Engineering Charlotte Developers Lynda.com HTML JavaScript Year Up
    3/29/2023
    41:29
  • S23:E6 - From Site Reliability Engineer to Principal Software Engineer (Alice Goldfuss)
    Today, Saron talks with Alice Goldfuss, Principal Software Engineer and Systems Programmer specializing in building resilient distributed systems at scale. Alice delivered industry-impacting talks on container platforms, infrastructure operations, and organizational best practices, as well as written on the SRE field, kernel crashes, and personal security. We hear about her coding journey and learn all about her take on various programs and the tech world as a whole. Show Links Compiler (sponsor) Porkbun (sponsor) How to Get Into SRE Rust CSS Notepad++ Inline CSS HTML4
    3/22/2023
    42:25
  • S23:E5 - Going from Ministry to Tech (Kyle Shevlin)
    In this episode we sit down with Kyle Shevlin from Virta Health, who talks to us about his journey from ministry into tech. Kyle is a senior software engineer (JavaScript, React, and more) who spends his free time golfing, woodworking and playing video games. Hear as he describes his experience with ADHD in the workplace. Show Links Compiler (sponsor) Porkbun (sponsor) Justice Sensitivity ADHD jQuery From Pastor to Programmer
    3/15/2023
    32:51
  • S23:E4 - Practical A/B Testing (Leemay Nassery)
    In this episode we sit down with Leemay Nassery who talks to us about all things A/B testing. Leemay is a Senior Engineer Manager at Spotify who is passionate about tying engineering to business and user impact while keeping her team's career growth at the forefront. If you have ever been interested in learning more about A/B testing or have been confused about what exactly A/B testing might be, this episode is for you. Show Links Compiler (sponsor) Porkbun (sponsor) Practical A/B Testing
    3/8/2023
    30:46

The CodeNewbie podcast was born from CodeNewbie, an organization which fosters a supportive, international community of people learning to code. Each season, host Saron Yitbarek delivers stories and interviews from people of diverse backgrounds and expertise about their coding journeys, as well as beginner friendly discussions about the tech you should know about.
