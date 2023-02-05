We’d Secure Our Data If We Knew Where It Was

All links and images for this episode can be found on CISO Series. Given the ease of sharing data, our sensitive information is going more places that we want it. We have means to secure data, but you really can't do that if you don't know where your data actually is. This week’s episode is hosted by me, David Spark (@dspark), producer of CISO Series and Andy Ellis (@csoandy), operating partner, YL Ventures. Our sponsored guest is Brian Vecci (@BrianTheVecci), field CTO, Varonis. Thanks to our podcast sponsor, Varonis Everyday, your employees share thousands of sensitive files with too many people, exposing data to the entire organization – or even the entire internet. Varonis monitors sharing link activity and intelligently eliminates links that aren’t needed – reducing your risk on a continual basis. Discover more at www.varonis.com/cisoseries. In this episode: What exactly is “dark data”? Are we creating more problems for ourselves by holding onto dark data? What is this generated yet unused data? Is this the same as ROT data or redundant, obsolete, trivial data? How can it be discovered and classified?