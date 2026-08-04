All links and images can be found on CISO Series

This week's episode is hosted by David Spark, producer of CISO Series, and Andy Ellis, principal of Duha. Joining them is Tim Callahan, CIO/CISO, AFLAC.

In this episode:

Week one is the wrong time to overreach

Nobody has the AI playbook

Vulnerability management wasn't built for this clock

Stop blaming the human, fix the system

A huge thanks to our sponsor, Vanta



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