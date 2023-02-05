Formerly named CISO/Security Vendor Relationship Podcast. Discussions, tips, and debates from security practitioners and vendors on how to work better together ... More
I Wouldn’t Trust Everything You Read… On My Resume
All links and images for this episode can be found on CISO Series. Turns out cybersecurity professionals lie on their resumes. They add degrees and certifications they don't have. They omit degrees for fear of looking overqualified. And sometimes, they flat out invent jobs. But given the responses as to why people do it, it's because they're trying to get by the unnecessary barriers of cybersecurity hiring. Does that make the lying justified? This week’s episode is hosted by me, David Spark (@dspark), producer of CISO Series and Mike Johnson. Our sponsored guest is David Nolan, vp, enterprise risk & CISO, Aaron's. Thanks to our podcast sponsor, Varonis Everyday, your employees share thousands of sensitive files with too many people, exposing data to the entire organization – or even the entire internet. Varonis monitors sharing link activity and intelligently eliminates links that aren’t needed – reducing your risk on a continual basis. Discover more at www.varonis.com/cisoseries. In this episode: Do some cybersecurity professionals really lie on their resumes? Is this because they're trying to get by the unnecessary barriers of cybersecurity hiring? Does that make the lying justified?
5/2/2023
38:07
Can’t You Just Pop Out of Zeus’ Head a Fully Formed Security Professional?
All links and images for this episode can be found on CISO Series. Companies want to hire security professionals who know everything. Eager professionals who want all those skills are screaming please hire me and train me. But unlike the military which can turn a teenager into a soldier in 16 weeks, corporations in dire of cybersecurity help have little to no means to train. They're just hoping they'll show up perfect and ready to fight in a digital war. This week’s episode is hosted by me, David Spark (@dspark), producer of CISO Series and Andy Ellis (@csoandy), operating partner, YL Ventures. Our guest is Joe Lowis, CISO, CDC. Thanks to our podcast sponsor, Cyolo Too many critical assets and systems remain exposed because traditional secure access solutions are not able to protect the high-risk access scenarios and legacy applications that keep business operations running. With its trustless zero-trust access solution, Cyolo gives organizations the visibility and access control they need to secure every connection. In this episode: Is it realistic for companies to hire security professionals who know everything? Do companies realize that there are professionals who want all those skills and are eager to learn? Why isn’t there more emphasis on providing training like how the military trains all new recruits?
4/25/2023
38:20
We’d Secure Our Data If We Knew Where It Was
All links and images for this episode can be found on CISO Series. Given the ease of sharing data, our sensitive information is going more places that we want it. We have means to secure data, but you really can't do that if you don't know where your data actually is. This week’s episode is hosted by me, David Spark (@dspark), producer of CISO Series and Andy Ellis (@csoandy), operating partner, YL Ventures. Our sponsored guest is Brian Vecci (@BrianTheVecci), field CTO, Varonis. Thanks to our podcast sponsor, Varonis Everyday, your employees share thousands of sensitive files with too many people, exposing data to the entire organization – or even the entire internet. Varonis monitors sharing link activity and intelligently eliminates links that aren’t needed – reducing your risk on a continual basis. Discover more at www.varonis.com/cisoseries. In this episode: What exactly is “dark data”? Are we creating more problems for ourselves by holding onto dark data? What is this generated yet unused data? Is this the same as ROT data or redundant, obsolete, trivial data? How can it be discovered and classified?
4/18/2023
36:40
Our Security Tool Can Do Everything But Mitigate Risk
All links and images for this episode can be found on CISO Series. No department is immune to budget cuts. When the budget cuts come in, where can security look first to save money? Mike Johnson said, "An expensive tool that doesn't mitigate risk should be at the top of the chopping block." This week’s episode is hosted by me, David Spark (@dspark), producer of CISO Series and Mike Johnson. Our sponsored guest is Almog Apirion (@almogap), CEO and cofounder, Cyolo. Thanks to our podcast sponsor, Cyolo Too many critical assets and systems remain exposed because traditional secure access solutions are not able to protect the high-risk access scenarios and legacy applications that keep business operations running. With its trustless zero-trust access solution, Cyolo gives organizations the visibility and access control they need to secure every connection. In this episode: When the budget cuts come in, where can security look first to save money? Where has change management gotten easier and more difficult for you over the years? And how do you engage with your team and affected users about making a change that works best for the business?
4/11/2023
34:35
No Need for Chaos Engineering Since Our Architecture Is Always Failing
All links and images for this episode can be found on CISO Series. Is chaos engineering the secret sauce to creating a resilient organization? Purposefully disrupt your architecture to allow for early discovery of weak points. Can we take it even further to company environment, beyond even a tabletop exercise? How far can we test our limits while still allowing the business to operate? This week’s episode is hosted by me, David Spark (@dspark), producer of CISO Series and Andy Ellis (@csoandy), operating partner, YL Ventures. Our sponsored guest is Mike Wiacek, CEO, Stairwell. Thanks to our podcast sponsor, Stairwell The standard cybersecurity blueprint is a roadmap for attackers to test and engineer attacks. With Inception, organizations can operate out of sight, out of band, and out of time. Collect, search, and analyze every file in your environment – from malware and supply chain vulnerabilities to unique, low-prevalence files and beyond. Learn about Inception. In this episode: Is chaos engineering the secret sauce to creating a resilient organization? Purposefully disrupt your architecture to allow for early discovery of weak points. Can we take it even further to company environment, beyond even a tabletop exercise? How far can we test our limits while still allowing the business to operate?
