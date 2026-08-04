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417 episodes
- All links and images can be found on CISO Series
This week's episode is hosted by me, David Spark, producer of CISO Series and Mike Johnson, CISO, Rivian. Joining us is our sponsored guest, Khush Kashyap, senior director of GRC at Vanta.
In this episode:
Running up the token meter
Some risks resist a price tag
Resilience isn't a vacation policy
Compliance is the wrong finish line
A huge thanks to our sponsor, Vanta
Still stuck on the quarterly audit treadmill? Meet Calm-pliance. Vanta combines compliance, risk, and proof on one Agentic Trust Platform—and continuously monitors your controls, keeping you audit-ready all year round. Find your Calm-pliance here.
- All links and images can be found on CISO Series
This week's episode is hosted by me, David Spark, producer of CISO Series and Andy Ellis, principal of Duha. Joining is Pavi Ramamurthy, Global CISO and CIO, Blackhawk Network.
In this episode:
Numbers that make the board feel good and nothing else
The audit is not the same thing as the truth
Receipts aren't a strategy
Stop blaming the human, fix the system they're standing in
A huge thanks to our sponsor, ThreatLocker
ThreatLocker delivers Zero Trust Network Access and Zero Trust Cloud Access that verifies both user and device before granting access to specific applications. No broad access, nothing exposed, and no reliance on credentials alone. It's a smarter way to control access and reduce risk. Learn more at ThreatLocker.com/CISO.
- All links and images can be found on CISO Series
This week's episode is hosted by David Spark, producer of CISO Series, and Andy Ellis, principal of Duha. Joining is our sponsored guest, Brian Long, CEO, Adaptive Security.
In this episode:
Nobody clocks out anymore
The rules nobody wrote down are the ones that count
AI doesn't drain your empathy, it just shows your hand
Loyalty runs both directions, even out the door
A huge thanks to our sponsor, Adaptive Security
Adaptive Security helps organizations stay ahead of AI-powered social engineering, including deepfake phishing, vishing, and multi-channel attacks. With simulations and personalized training, teams learn to recognize and respond to modern threats before they cause harm. Turn human risk into resilience with security awareness built for the AI era. Learn more at adaptivesecurity.com.
- All links and images can be found on CISO Series
This week's episode is hosted by David Spark, producer of CISO Series, and Andy Ellis, principal of Duha. Joining them is Tim Callahan, CIO/CISO, AFLAC.
In this episode:
Week one is the wrong time to overreach
Nobody has the AI playbook
Vulnerability management wasn't built for this clock
Stop blaming the human, fix the system
A huge thanks to our sponsor, Vanta
No, it's not your imagination. Risk and regulations ARE ramping up—and customers now expect proof of security just to do business. That's why Vanta is a game-changer. Vanta automates your compliance process and brings compliance, risk, and customer trust together on one AI-powered platform. So whether you're prepping for a SOC 2 or running an enterprise GRC program, Vanta keeps you secure—and keeps your deals moving. Companies like Ramp and Writer spend 82% less time on audits with Vanta. That's not just faster compliance—it's more time for growth. Get started at Vanta.com/CISO.
- All links and images can be found on CISO Series
This week's episode is hosted by David Spark, producer of CISO Series, and Andy Ellis, principal of Duha. Joining is Patti Degnan, operating partner, Andreessen Horowitz.
In this episode:
Identity built for one person at a time
Patching can't outrun the exploit timeline
The exception hiding inside zero trust
A revenue question nobody's answered yet
A huge thanks to our sponsor, ThreatLocker
ThreatLocker delivers Zero Trust Network Access and Zero Trust Cloud Access that verifies both user and device before granting access to specific applications. No broad access, nothing exposed, and no reliance on credentials alone. It's a smarter way to control access and reduce risk. Learn more at ThreatLocker.com/CISO.
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About CISO Series Podcast
Discussions, tips, and debates from security practitioners and vendors on how to work better together to improve security for themselves and everyone else.Podcast website
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