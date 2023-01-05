Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Elon Musk Podcast takes an in-depth look into the world of the visionary entrepreneur. From SpaceX's mission to colonize Mars, to the revolutionary undergro... More
The Elon Musk Podcast takes an in-depth look into the world of the visionary entrepreneur. From SpaceX's mission to colonize Mars, to the revolutionary undergro... More

  • Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover and Continuous Firings
    In the six months since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the company's employee count has dwindled by almost 90%, as the billionaire entrepreneur has continuously slashed the workforce through layoffs and firings. Some employees have reportedly been interrogated about leaks before being let go, while others have simply quit or taken jobs outside of Twitter. The remaining staff members scramble to meet Musk's demands, while dealing with constant site issues, as there are fewer people to help. As a result, Twitter's headcount is now down to its lowest level in many years. Currently, Twitter has around 1,000 full-time employees, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Musk had previously stated that Twitter had 1,500 people remaining on staff, but it was unclear whether contract workers were included in that number. The sources said that Twitter's headcount is closer to 1,000 employees, particularly when excluding any remaining contract workers, who are not considered full-time staff and are technically employed by a third party. Musk has also ended contracts for thousands of such workers.
  • Elon Musk's Embraces Decentralization: What about Mastodon, Bluesky, and Nostr?
    In a compelling move, Mastodon, the decentralized social media network, recently announced its latest update: streamlining the user onboarding process. This move comes at a time when the tussle for dominance in the decentralized social media universe is escalating, with platforms like Bluesky, backed by Jack Dorsey, and Meta also joining the fray. Historically, Mastodon's onboarding process required new users to choose from thousands of servers, or communities, where they'd like to establish their account. However, this decentralized network revealed on Monday that it plans to direct new users to create an account on mastodon.social, the platform’s flagship and largest server. This does not imply that the platform is confiscating the power of new users to sign up for a particular community. Instead, the signup page will now offer two distinct choices: “Join mastodon.social” or “Pick my own server.” The network emphasizes that users have the flexibility to switch servers anytime they wish. Eugen Rochko, the CEO of Mastodon, justifies the change as an essential step to help new users overcome the sign-up process's complexities and start engaging with others quickly. He writes, "If we only attract people who already care about decentralization, our ability to make decentralization mainstream becomes that much harder." The platform now boasts over 12,000 instances users can join, making it a daunting task for newbies to select one. Will it be mastodon.world or mastodon.online? Or perhaps a niche-focused server like birdon.social? The new approach aims to eliminate this confusion and create a more seamless user experience. Changing Tides in the Mastodon UniverseOvercoming the Decentralization Paradox
  • Elon Musk Forecasts $2 Billion Investment in SpaceX's Starship Development Following Successful Initial Launch
    On a clear April day, the SpaceX Starship took to the Texas skies from the Starbase launchpad. The ambitious project, led by the audacious Elon Musk, made a significant stride toward a new era of space exploration. The ongoing development is set to cost SpaceX approximately $2 billion in 2023 alone, demonstrating Musk's unwavering commitment to pioneering advancements in space travel. Musk, ever confident and always looking ahead, has his sights set on an orbital flight for the Starship's next venture. On a recent Twitter Spaces discussion, Musk stated, "My expectation for the next flight would be to reach orbit." This audacious prediction reflects Musk's trademark blend of optimism, ambition, and calculated risk-taking. With SpaceX conducting secondary rounds twice annually for employees and shareholders to sell their stock, questions arise about funding for the Starship program. However, Musk assuages any doubts, stating that he does not foresee the need for additional funding. His confidence in the program's financial viability is a testament to SpaceX's overall financial health.
  • Warning to Elon Musk and Twitter -Crypto Currency Regulations are Coming in the US
    The joint hearings announced by Representative Patrick McHenry and his associates signify a significant shift in the regulatory landscape for digital assets in the United States. The lawmakers are aiming for a comprehensive, balanced approach to regulation—one that fosters innovation while also ensuring consumer protection. The proposed bill, expected to tackle a wide spectrum of issues from capital raising to transitioning between regulatory regimes, is seen as a crucial step toward regulatory clarity. Alongside the ongoing work in the Senate, these initiatives promise to reshape the future of digital assets in America. They signal a collective recognition of the importance of digital assets, and a commitment to integrating them into the nation's financial future in a responsible and sustainable manner. #elonmusk #crypto
  • Elon Musk Starship Update After Explosion - (Twitter Spaces)
    The Starship system is a fully reusable, two‑stage‑to‑orbit super heavy‑lift launch vehicle under development by SpaceX. The system is composed of a booster stage named Super Heavy and a second stage, also called "Starship"
About Elon Musk Podcast

The Elon Musk Podcast takes an in-depth look into the world of the visionary entrepreneur. From SpaceX's mission to colonize Mars, to the revolutionary underground transportation network of the Boring Company, to the cutting-edge technology of Neuralink, and the game-changing innovations of Tesla, we cover it all. Stay up to date with the latest news, events and highlights from the companies led by Elon Musk.
