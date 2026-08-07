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1451 episodes
- Eli Lilly raised its full-year outlook after strong demand for its diabetes and obesity treatments drove a major jump in revenue and profit.
In this episode, we look at how GLP-1 drugs have become one of the most important growth engines in health care—and why the competition to own this market is only getting fiercer.
The bigger story is what happens when one product category grows so fast that it reshapes an entire company’s strategy, valuation, and future.
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- Disney reported higher revenue, stronger streaming profits, and continued momentum from its parks and cruise business. Then it added an unexpected twist: a new partnership with TikTok designed to bring more short-form, creator-driven content into the Disney ecosystem.
In this episode, we explore what happens when one of entertainment’s biggest legacy brands leans into the culture and format of the internet. Disney is not simply chasing attention—it is testing a new path between premium content, creator culture, and streaming distribution.
The bigger lesson is that established companies cannot rely on their old distribution models forever. The winners will be the brands that can protect their value while adapting to where audiences are actually spending time.
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- Disney has agreed to sell its stake in A+E Global Media to Hearst, giving Hearst full ownership of brands including A&E, History, and Lifetime. The move reflects Disney’s effort to reduce its exposure to traditional cable television as the media landscape continues to shift.
In this episode, we look at why big media companies are reshaping their portfolios and what this deal says about the changing value of legacy television assets.
The larger takeaway is simple: even iconic companies have to decide what businesses no longer fit the future they are building. Strategic focus often means letting go of familiar brands to make room for the next chapter.
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- AMD posted a major jump in quarterly sales, with its data-center business growing especially quickly. Yet the market still pushed back after the company’s outlook failed to clear the very high expectations created by the AI boom.
In this episode, we break down the new reality of AI-era competition: delivering great growth is no longer enough when investors expect every chip company to perform like the market leader.
For operators and founders, this is a powerful lesson in expectations. When a company’s story gets bigger than its current results, the pressure to keep accelerating becomes intense.
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- The owners of MySpace, Chris and Tim Vanderhook, have confirmed plans to relaunch the iconic social media platform, sparking widespread discussion among users and industry experts. This potential comeback is driven by a growing dissatisfaction with modern algorithms and a desire for the profile customization and musical focus that defined the site's original era. While many feel nostalgia for features like the "Top 8" and custom HTML backgrounds, others view the return as a necessary shift toward user-controlled content over AI-driven feeds. Some professionals believe the platform could succeed by offering a direct connection to audiences that current networks often monetize or restrict. However, skeptics wonder if a brand built on past memories can find a relevant purpose in today’s crowded digital landscape. Ultimately, the relaunch serves as a high-stakes test of whether a human-centric social experience can still thrive in a highly engineered internet.
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About Elon Musk Podcast
The Elon Musk Podcast takes an in-depth look into the world of the visionary entrepreneur. From SpaceX's mission to colonize Mars, to the revolutionary underground transportation network of the Boring Company, to the cutting-edge technology of Neuralink, and the game-changing innovations of Tesla, we cover it all. Stay up to date with the latest news, events and highlights from the companies led by Elon Musk.Podcast website
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