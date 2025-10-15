Your favorite people from The Verge and beyond are here to explain and debate the legacy of tech's biggest, weirdest and worst ideas. We'll talk about everything from BlackBerry to Vine, from Fire Phones to hoverboard fires. And we'll induct the very best into the Version History Hall of Fame. Come hang out with us on Sundays, starting October 5. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

If you're a paid subscriber to The Verge, there's great news: You can now listen to Decoder, Version History, and The Vergecast completely ad-free. Just head to your Account Settings page to opt-in and start listening without ads. Not a member of The Verge yet? No worries! You can sign up at ⁠theverge.com/subscribe⁠ to get ad-free podcasts, plus other perks like exclusive newsletters and unlimited access to everything we publish. ⁠Verge subscribers, here’s how to set up ad-free podcasts⁠ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Version History

Version History is a show about the best gadgets ever. And the worst ones. And the ones that might have changed the world, if they ever actually shipped. Every week, your favorite people from The Verge and beyond hang out to tell and debate the story of a gadget, app, website, or any other tech product, and try to determine the item’s true legacy. Because not every product is a hit, but every product has a story. And the ones that really matter aren’t always the ones you think. From the Verge and the Vox Media Podcast Network.