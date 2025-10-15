Powered by RND
The Verge
HistoryTechnology
Version History
Latest episode

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • Announcing an ad-free Version History feed for Verge subscribers
    If you're a paid subscriber to The Verge, there's great news: You can now listen to Decoder, Version History, and The Vergecast completely ad-free. Just head to your Account Settings page to opt-in and start listening without ads. Not a member of The Verge yet? No worries! You can sign up at ⁠theverge.com/subscribe⁠ to get ad-free podcasts, plus other perks like exclusive newsletters and unlimited access to everything we publish. ⁠Verge subscribers, here’s how to set up ad-free podcasts⁠ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    0:45
  • BlackBerry Messenger: Texting set free
    Back when text messages cost 10 cents each, BlackBerry came up with a better way: BlackBerry Messenger, commonly known as BBM. It was the first new idea about messaging in a long time, and it was a huge hit… for a while. Nilay Patel and Joanna Stern join David Pierce to talk about a messaging service that was years ahead of WhatsApp and iMessage, but ultimately fizzled. Let us know what you think: 866-VERGE-11 or [email protected]. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:01:25
  • Hoverboards: So hot right now
    In 2015, self-balancing scooters (which quickly became known as hoverboards) exploded in popularity, and then began literally exploding. Andrew Hawkins and Sean O’Kane join David Pierce to explore the multiple conflicting origin stories behind the hugely popular rideable, the many knockoffs, and why a device that doesn't actually hover ended up being called "hoverboard." Let us know what you think: 866-VERGE-11 or [email protected]. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:06:19
  • Introducing Version History
    Your favorite people from The Verge and beyond are here to explain and debate the legacy of tech's biggest, weirdest and worst ideas. We'll talk about everything from BlackBerry to Vine, from Fire Phones to hoverboard fires. And we'll induct the very best into the Version History Hall of Fame. Come hang out with us on Sundays, starting October 5. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    0:47

About Version History

Version History is a show about the best gadgets ever. And the worst ones. And the ones that might have changed the world, if they ever actually shipped. Every week, your favorite people from The Verge and beyond hang out to tell and debate the story of a gadget, app, website, or any other tech product, and try to determine the item’s true legacy. Because not every product is a hit, but every product has a story. And the ones that really matter aren’t always the ones you think. From the Verge and the Vox Media Podcast Network.
