Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sports World Cup 2026Near youGenresTopics
PodcastsTechnologyThis Week in AI
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
This Week in AI
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

This Week in AI

Jason Calacanis
Technology
This Week in AI
Latest episode

24 episodes

  • This Week in AI

    What happens if China pulls the plug on open-source AI? | Ep 21

    07/09/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    This Week In Startups is made possible by:

    PAYPAL

    Today’s show:

    China is weighing a ban on foreign access to its top AI models… the same low-cost open-weight systems on which half of the Valley’s startups are building. So we asked our two all-star panelists — Arena CEO/Co-Founder Anastasios Angelopoulos and Hippocratic AI CEO/Co-Founder Munjal Shah — what happens to US companies when their favorite cheap, powerful models vaporize overnight.
    PLUS why Hippocratic runs 31 models in parallel to ensure clinical-grade safety, the latency-vs-intelligence tradeoff no one is optimizing for, and why a company’s benchmarks might become their most valuable IP.

    Guests:

    Anastasios Angelopoulos on X: https://x.com/ml_angelopoulos
    Arena AI: https://arena.ai/
    Agent Arena: https://arena.ai/leaderboard/agent
    Munjal Shah on X: https://x.com/munjalshah
    Hippocratic AI: https://hippocraticai.com/

    Relevant Links:

    Reuters: “Beijing is looking at curbing overseas access…”: https://www.reuters.com/world/beijing-is-looking-curbing-overseas-access-chinas-top-ai-models-sources-say-2026-07-07/
    Z.ai: https://z.ai/
    Alibaba’s Qwen: https://qwen.ai/
    Google’s Gemma: https://ai.google.dev/gemma
    Reflection AI: https://reflection.ai/
    Nvidia: “How Open Models are Driving Research”: https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/open-models-icml-2026/
    DoorDash: “How we learned to trust our AI code reviewer”: https://careersatdoordash.com/blog/how-we-learned-to-trust-our-ai-code-reviewer-at-doordash
    Harvey AI: https://www.harvey.ai/
    ElevenLabs: https://elevenlabs.io/
    Anthropic: “A global workspace in language models”: https://www.anthropic.com/research/global-workspace
    CNN: “Trump rings opening bell to mark first day of trading for Trump Accounts”: https://www.cnn.com/2026/07/06/business/trump-accounts-launch
    Brown University Health: https://www.brownhealth.org/

    Timestamps:

    0:00 Will US companies lose access to Chinese models?
    1:42 Open source makes running 31 models viable
    5:01 How deep is the West's open source bench?
    13:20 Jagged Intelligence and why post-training matters
    25:22 Benchmarks as living quality checks
    32:49 Why models still struggle with drug names
    42:58 Fine-tuning TV, cough, and sob detection
    46:08 What is Arena actually selling?
    1:08:29 Nationalization vs. buying stakes in AI companies
    Subscribe to the TWiST500 newsletter: https://ticker.thisweekinstartups.com
    Check out the TWIST500: https://www.twist500.com
    Subscribe to This Week in Startups on Apple: https://rb.gy/v19fcp
    Follow Lon:
    X: https://x.com/lons
    Follow Alex:
    X: https://x.com/alex
    LinkedIn: ⁠https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexwilhelm
    Follow Jason:
    X: https://twitter.com/Jason
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasoncalacanis
    Check out all our partner offers: https://partners.launch.co/
    Great TWIST interviews: Will Guidara, Eoghan McCabe, Steve Huffman, Brian Chesky, Bob Moesta, Aaron Levie, Sophia Amoruso, Reid Hoffman, Frank Slootman, Billy McFarland
    Check out Jason’s suite of newsletters: https://substack.com/@calacanis
    Follow TWiST:
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/TWiStartups
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/thisweekin
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thisweekinstartups
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thisweekinstartups
    Substack: https://twistartups.substack.com
  • This Week in AI

    Mythos, Sonnet 5, GLM-5.2 Dominate the News Cycle | Episode 20

    07/02/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    This Week In Startups is made possible by:

    PAYPAL

    Today’s show:

    The US government won’t let you use the most powerful releases from US AI labs… but a Chinese lab is giving away their latest frontier model for free.
    This week, we’ve got three AI CEOs building in image generation (Victor Perez of Krea), mobile agents (Div Garg of The AGI Company), and enterprise governance (Andrew Berman of Runlayer). Together, they’re breaking down what’s really happening underneath all this chaos, and why the industry’s more focused on “minimum viable intelligence” over breaking benchmarks.
    Guests
    Victor Perez on X: https://x.com/viccpoes
    Krea AI: https://www.krea.ai/
    Krea 2 Raw and Turbo on Hugging Face: https://huggingface.co/krea/Krea-2-Raw
    Div Garg on X: https://x.com/divgarg
    The AGI Company: https://theagi.company/
    Andrew Berman on X: https://x.com/berman66
    Runlayer: https://www.runlayer.com/
    Relevant Links
    Anthropic: “Introducing Claude Sonnet 5”: https://www.anthropic.com/news/claude-sonnet-5
    Z.ai: GLM-5.2: https://docs.z.ai/guides/llm/glm-5.2
    Yuchen Jin X post: “GLM-5.2 is the open source Claude moment”: https://x.com/Yuchenj_UW/status/2071278256817574297
    TechCrunch: GPT-5.6 restricted rollout coverage: https://techcrunch.com/2026/06/26/openai-limits-gpt-5-6-rollout-after-government-request-says-restrictions-shouldnt-be-the-norm/
    AndroidWorld benchmark on GitHub: https://github.com/google-research/android_world
    The Information Higgsfield valuation article: https://www.theinformation.com/articles/ai-video-startup-talks-quadruple-valuation-5-billion
    Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF): https://aaif.io/
    Tomasz Tunguz: “When AI Costs More Than The Engineer”: https://tomtunguz.com/ai-spend-breakeven-2029/
    Fortune Runlayer raise coverage: https://fortune.com/2026/06/24/exclusive-vinod-khosla-felicis-runlayer-nanit-30-million-enterprise-ai/
    Gusto: https://gusto.com/
    Timestamps:
    0:00 Making sense of US AI policy
    5:09 Tiny Action Models vs. LLMs
    7:02 Runlayer, AGI Inc, and computer-use agents
    10:05 What does "trusted access" really mean?
    12:37 Why Krea open sourced its image model
    22:21 BREAKING: Claude Sonnet 5 is here
    26:00 GLM-5.2 is the open source Claude moment
    31:58 Personalization and corporate ontology
    41:25 Can we trust Higgsfield's numbers?
    50:39 Distillation: The threat is real
    58:01 Agentic personhood and corporate rights
    1:03:19 Everyone's AGI timeline and p(doom) score
    Subscribe to the TWiST500 newsletter: https://ticker.thisweekinstartups.com
    Check out the TWIST500: https://www.twist500.com
    Subscribe to This Week in Startups on Apple: https://rb.gy/v19fcp
    Follow Lon:
    X: https://x.com/lons
    Follow Alex:
    X: https://x.com/alex
    LinkedIn: ⁠https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexwilhelm
    Follow Jason:
    X: https://twitter.com/Jason
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasoncalacanis
    Thank you to our partners:

    Check out all our partner offers: https://partners.launch.co/
    Great TWIST interviews: Will Guidara, Eoghan McCabe, Steve Huffman, Brian Chesky, Bob Moesta, Aaron Levie, Sophia Amoruso, Reid Hoffman, Frank Slootman, Billy McFarland
    Check out Jason’s suite of newsletters: https://substack.com/@calacanis
    Follow TWiST:
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/TWiStartups
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/thisweekin
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thisweekinstartups
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thisweekinstartups
    Substack: https://twistartups.substack.com
  • This Week in AI

    Are world models the unlock for Physical AI? | Episode 19

    06/25/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    This Week In Startups is made possible by:
    Paypal
    Today’s show:
    *When we think of “Physical AI,” most of us conjure images of humanoid robots and self-driving cars. But there’s a lot more to the category than just breakdancing Chinese bots and Waymos, from excavators autonomously digging tomorrows worksites, to a robot the size of four pizza boxes deploying to the ISS.
    Guest host Alex Wilhelm sits down with three founders in the trenches of the Physical AI Space:
    Boris Sofman of Bedrock Robotics, which builds autonomous construction equipment
    Jeff Hawke of Odyssey, a frontier AI lab specializing in world models for robotics and video games
    Ethan Barajas of Icarus Robotics, designers of the free-flying Joy robot that will join the ISS crew in 2027
    Guests:
    Boris Sofman on X: https://x.com/bsofman
    Bedrock Robotics: https://bedrockrobotics.com/
    Jeff Hawke on X: https://x.com/jeffrey_hawke
    Odyssey: https://odyssey.ml/
    Ethan Barajas on X: https://x.com/ethanbarajas11
    Icarus Robotics: https://www.icarusrobotics.com/
    Relevant Links
    Bedrock Excavators Remove 65,000 Cubic Yards of Dirt: https://www.enr.com/articles/61982-bedrock-robotics-excavators-remove-65-000-cubic-yards-of-dirt-on-southwest-project
    Odyssey $310M Series B article: https://techcrunch.com/2026/06/17/world-model-maker-odyssey-nabs-1-45b-valuation-backed-by-amazon-and-other-big-names/
    Icarus “Joyride” Mission announcement: https://thedebrief.org/icarus-is-building-the-robotic-labor-force-for-space-voyager-technologies-is-sending-a-next-generation-zero-gravity-robot-on-a-joyride-to-space/
    PROWL: Prioritized Regret-Driven Optimization for World Model Learning: https://arxiv.org/abs/2605.18803
    NVIDIA Cosmos 3 report: https://research.nvidia.com/labs/cosmos-lab/cosmos3/technical-report.pdf
    ISS Columbus Laboratory Module: https://www.nasa.gov/international-space-station/columbus-laboratory-module/
    NASA’s Astrobee flying robot: https://www.nasa.gov/astrobee/
    Voyager Technologies: https://www.voyagerspace.com/
    Vast Space: https://www.vastspace.com/
    Blue Origin’s New Glenn: https://www.blueorigin.com/new-glenn
    “Red Mars” by Kim Stanley Robinson: https://www.amazon.com/Red-Mars-Stanley-Robinson/dp/0553560735
    “Rendezvous with Rama” by Arthur C. Clarke: https://www.amazon.com/Rendezvous-Rama-Arthur-Clarke/dp/0553287893
    Theo Von “This Past Weekend” podcast: https://www.theovon.com/podcast
    Anthropic statement on Fable/Mythos suspension: https://www.anthropic.com/news/fable-mythos-access
    Timestamps:
    0:00 The Year of Physical AI
    1:28 Why everyone's bullish on world models
    7:03 Physical AI is harder, but probably bigger
    9:08 How to think about world models
    16:00 When data becomes "adversarial"
    25:00 How Bedrock powers autonomous excavators
    30:48 Why teleoperation gets a bad rap
    39:10 Meet Joy the space robot
    41:33 Laser comms coming to next-gen stations
    46:29 Why everyone hates data centers
    57:33 When does Claude Fable come back?
    Subscribe to the TWiST500 newsletter: https://ticker.thisweekinstartups.com
    Check out the TWIST500: https://www.twist500.com
    Subscribe to This Week in Startups on Apple: https://rb.gy/v19fcp
    Follow Lon:
    X: https://x.com/lons
    Follow Alex:
    X: https://x.com/alex
    LinkedIn: ⁠https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexwilhelm
    Follow Jason:
    X: https://twitter.com/Jason
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasoncalacanis
    Check out all our partner offers: https://partners.launch.co/
    Great TWIST interviews: Will Guidara, Eoghan McCabe, Steve Huffman, Brian Chesky, Bob Moesta, Aaron Levie, Sophia Amoruso, Reid Hoffman, Frank Slootman, Billy McFarland
    Check out Jason’s suite of newsletters: https://substack.com/@calacanis
    Follow TWiST:
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/TWiStartups
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/thisweekin
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thisweekinstartups
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thisweekinstartups
    Substack: https://twistartups.substack.com
  • This Week in AI

    Why AI Models Aren’t the Product Any More | TWiAI Ep 18

    06/18/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    SpaceX bought Cursor for $60 billion. Satya Nadella says companies need to stop relying on third party AI models and build their own “token capital.” The focus is shifting from LLMs to the application layer sitting on top of them. Here to unpack what that means are guest experts Ali Ansari (Micro1) and Ryan Daniels (Crosby).Plus we get a sneak peek at their new contract redlining benchmark, a crucial eval for how well LLMs don’t just answer questions about the law, but demonstrate actual legal reasoning.Timestamps:0:00 SpaceX acquires Cursor7:36 Distillation vs. building your own model19:43 Nadella's "Frontier Without an Ecosystem"30:21 AI in the courtroom32:15 Ando: the intriguing new workplace tool1:05:38 Inside Micro1 and Crosby's new benchmark1:07:14Guests:Ali Ansari: https://x.com/aliansarinikMicro1: https://www.micro1.ai/Ryan Daniels: https://x.com/ryanjdanielsCrosby: https://crosby.ai/Relevant Links:Bloomberg: “SpaceX acquires Cursor for $60B”: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-06-16/spacex-cements-60-billion-deal-to-take-over-ai-startup-cursorQuinn Thompson “brilliant corporate finance” post: https://x.com/qthomp/status/2066859672749977988Business Insider: “Inside Cursor’s Wild Rise”: https://www.businessinsider.com/cursor-ceo-michael-truell-spacex-elon-musk-anthropic-2026-6Satya Nadella: “A frontier without an ecosystem is not stable”: https://x.com/satyanadella/article/2066182223213293753Joshua Browder’s Do Not Pay: https://donotpay.com/Harvard Magazine: “AI Outperforms Doctors in Emergency Room Tasks”: https://www.harvardmagazine.com/ai/ai-outperforms-doctors-diagnosis-harvard-studyJoshua Kushner “Long Humans” post: https://x.com/JoshuaKushner/status/2065093542809092465Ando: https://ando.so/Nim Ravid on X: https://x.com/Nim_Ravid1Subscribe to the TWiST500 newsletter: https://ticker.thisweekinstartups.comCheck out the TWIST500: https://www.twist500.comSubscribe to This Week in Startups on Apple: https://rb.gy/v19fcpFollow Lon:X: https://x.com/lonsFollow Alex:X: https://x.com/alexLinkedIn: ⁠https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexwilhelmFollow Jason:X: https://twitter.com/JasonLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasoncalacanisCheck out all our partner offers: https://partners.launch.co/Great TWIST interviews: Will Guidara, Eoghan McCabe, Steve Huffman, Brian Chesky, Bob Moesta, Aaron Levie, Sophia Amoruso, Reid Hoffman, Frank Slootman, Billy McFarlandCheck out Jason’s suite of newsletters: https://substack.com/@calacanisFollow TWiST:Twitter: https://twitter.com/TWiStartupsYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/thisweekinInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/thisweekinstartupsTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thisweekinstartupsSubstack: https://twistartups.substack.com
  • This Week in AI

    Hermes Agent, NotebookLM & LiveKit Founders on the AI Agent Race | TWiAI 17

    06/10/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
    Apple just paid a rival a billion dollars a year because it could not build Siri itself, and that tells you where the AI platform war actually stands: the edge has moved up the stack, from the model to the agent layer sitting on top of it.

    This week's roundtable makes the case that whoever controls that layer controls the experience, and we brought in three founders building it from different angles: Hermes Agent, NotebookLM, and LiveKit. Their through-line is that the harness is temporary, the model keeps eating it, and the people building agents right now are designing for capabilities that do not exist yet.

    This week's roundtable:
    Jeffrey Quesnelle (Co-founder & CEO, Nous Research, the open source AI lab behind Hermes Agent)
    Steven B Johnson (Editorial Director of NotebookLM & Google Labs, co-creator of NotebookLM)
    Russ d'Sa (Co-founder & CEO, LiveKit, the open source real-time voice/video infrastructure behind ChatGPT voice mode)

    Thank you to our exclusive sponsor: PayPal Open, One Platform for All Business: https://paypalopen.com

    Timestamps:
    0:00 Cold open
    1:08 Welcome to Episode 17
    1:40 Jeffrey Quesnelle on Hermes Agent and the open source agent race
    5:03 Steven Johnson on NotebookLM, source-grounding, and going agentic
    7:32 Why AI got booed at commencement: the first generation raised on ChatGPT
    10:48 Russ d'Sa on LiveKit powering ChatGPT, Tesla, Grok, and Salesforce voice
    27:50 Apple's $1B Gemini deal and the Siri UX problem
    52:49 "Functional AGI, unevenly distributed": where the models actually are
    57:24 The harness is temporary: why agent builders design for the next model

    Guests:
    Jeffrey Quesnelle, Nous Research: https://nousresearch.com | https://x.com/theemozilla
    Steven Johnson, NotebookLM (Google Labs): https://notebooklm.google.com | https://x.com/stevenbjohnson
    Russ d'Sa, LiveKit: https://livekit.io | https://x.com/dsa

    Referenced in this episode:
    Nous Research / Hermes Agent: https://nousresearch.com
    NotebookLM: https://notebooklm.google.com
    LiveKit: https://livekit.io
    OpenAI ChatGPT: https://openai.com
    Tesla: https://www.tesla.com
    Grok (xAI): https://x.ai
    Salesforce Agentforce: https://www.salesforce.com/agentforce
    SAP Joule: https://www.sap.com/products/artificial-intelligence/ai-assistant.html
    Apple Intelligence: https://www.apple.com/apple-intelligence
    Google Gemini: https://gemini.google.com
    Anthropic Claude Code: https://www.anthropic.com/claude-code
    OpenRouter: https://openrouter.ai

    Newsletter and all platforms: https://thisweekinai.ai
    Apple Podcasts: https://thisweekinai.ai/apple
    Spotify: https://thisweekinai.ai/spotify
    YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ThisWeekinAIPodcast
    Show X: https://x.com/ThisWeeknAI

    #ThisWeekInAI #AI #NousResearch #NotebookLM #LiveKit #OpenSourceAI #AIAgents #Siri #Gemini #VoiceAI
More Technology podcasts
Trending Technology podcasts
About This Week in AI
An experts-only AI podcast: Think the 'All In' podcast for AI. Jason + 3 CEO-level experts breaking down the news & trends.
Podcast website
Technology

Listen to This Week in AI, TED Radio Hour and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
This Week in AI: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.11.3| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/13/2026 - 10:17:27 PM
A company fromMADSACK