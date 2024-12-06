The Most Interesting Thing in A.I.

Machine Consciousness - with Nicholas Thompson and Geoffrey Hinton

What if the most advanced AI models could think and respond in a way that felt like a human consciousness? How might that transform our understanding of intelligence itself? Some of the leading AI scientists believe that a super-intelligent form of this technology is only five to ten years away. This episode explores the idea of AI consciousness and delves into how the act of dreaming is connected to neural networks in unexpected ways. Featured guest: Geoffrey Hinton, Professor Emeritus of Computer Science, University of Toronto.