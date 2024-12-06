Powered by RND
The Most Interesting Thing in A.I.

The Most Interesting Thing in A.I.

Atlantic Re:think and PwC
A six-part podcast series examining how A.I. is reshaping our world. Hosted by Nicholas Thompson, each episode features a conversation with a leading thinker wh...
Technology

  • Deepfakes and Deception - with Nicholas Thompson and Eva Galperin
    From voice-cloning scams to the creation of non-consensual nude imagery, the malevolent use of artificial intelligence poses myriad risks to truth, privacy, and personal safety. Cybersecurity expert Eva Galperin discusses how artificial intelligence is transforming digital threats, and how we need to work together to mitigate risk, preserve factual integrity, and shift social norms in the digital realm. Featured Guest: Eva Galperin, Director of Cybersecurity at the Electronic Frontier Foundation Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    25:13
  • Machine Consciousness - with Nicholas Thompson and Geoffrey Hinton
    What if the most advanced AI models could think and respond in a way that felt like a human consciousness? How might that transform our understanding of intelligence itself? Some of the leading AI scientists believe that a super-intelligent form of this technology is only five to ten years away. This episode explores the idea of AI consciousness and delves into how the act of dreaming is connected to neural networks in unexpected ways. Featured guest: Geoffrey Hinton, Professor Emeritus of Computer Science, University of Toronto. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    24:15

About The Most Interesting Thing in A.I.

A six-part podcast series examining how A.I. is reshaping our world. Hosted by Nicholas Thompson, each episode features a conversation with a leading thinker who offers a fresh perspective on the far-reaching ethical, economic, and social implications of this technology.
