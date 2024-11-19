In this episode, we sit down with Dr. Jack Kruse, a neurosurgeon with over 30 years of experience, to explore his transformative journey from centralized medicine to decentralized health and his discovery of bitcoin as a tool for freedom and time preservation. Jack discusses the flaws in traditional medicine, the significance of circadian biology, and why sunlight and sleep are critical for optimal health. He explains his perspective on bitcoin as a “time machine” and the parallels between decentralized money and biology. The conversation touches on the importance of self-custody, the role of technology in shaping health outcomes, and whether Americans should consider moving to El Salvador for greater personal freedom. Jack also shares insights on the challenges of population growth, the potential to extend human lifespan, and how bitcoiners can prioritize health to secure their future.SUPPORT THE PODCAST:→ Subscribe→ Leave a review→ Share the show with your friends and family→ Send us an email [email protected]→ Learn more about Unchained: https://unchained.com/?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=video&utm_campaign=TBF-podcast-description→ Book a free call with a bitcoin expert: https://unchained.com/consultation?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=video&utm_campaign=TBF-podcast-description→ Buy bitcoin in an IRA—sign up today and get your first year free: unchained.com/frontierTIMESTAMPS:0:00 Intro1:06 Jack Kruse's background and medical journey3:32 Decentralized medicine: what it means9:20 Why centralized medicine is broken11:19 The importance of circadian biology18:25 Bitcoin and time: connecting decentralized money to health23:11 "Bitcoin is a time machine": explained33:53 How sunlight and darkness affect health37:10 The role of technology in health outcomes43:08 Living a healthier, longer life: practical advice49:47 El Salvador: should Americans move there?57:29 Is bitcoin a time machine for everyone? Victor’s story1:01:13 The case for decentralizing your lifeWHERE TO FOLLOW US:→ Unchained Twitter: https://twitter.com/unchainedcom→ Unchained LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/unchainedcom → Unchained Newsletter: https://unchained.com/newsletter → Joe Burnett’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/IIICapital→ Dr. Jack Kruse’s Twitter: https://x.com/DrJackKruse
--------
1:06:14
Protecting your own strategic bitcoin reserve for 100+ years with Joe Kelly
In this episode, we sit down with Joe Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Unchained, to discuss his journey from his first 'aha' moment with bitcoin to building a company that prioritizes long term bitcoin security and self-custody. Joe reflects on Unchained's evolution into a bitcoin-only company, his personal donation to the University of Austin's bitcoin endowment, and Unchained's new bitcoin donor-advised fund product. We explore the critical importance of self-custody, why new bitcoiners should care about self-custody, the challenges and opportunities for global bitcoin adoption, and Unchained's future roadmap. Joe also shares his thoughts on the risks and potential of AI, phishing threats in the digital space, and the balance between security and user experience in bitcoin financial services.TIMESTAMPS:0:00 Intro1:18 'Aha' moment, Dhruv's influence4:19 Founding Unchained, long-term vision7:47 Bitcoin-only focus10:27 University of Austin donation13:18 Bitcoin donor-advised funds15:23 Beyond bitcoin: family, consciousness17:45 Favorite podcast20:23 Why self-custody matters26:01 Accelerating adoption28:52 Phishing threats32:20 Bitcoin ETFs35:41 AI, identity verification38:17 Unchained's future40:03 Roadmap, sustainability41:30 Favorite products44:44 ECB bitcoin paper46:50 Contrarian views on money49:05 Bitcoin's biggest risk50:44 Closing remarks
--------
51:04
Bitcoin vs the European Central Bank
In this episode, we sit down with Marty Bent, founder of TFTC, Managing Partner at Ten31 VC, and Director at Cathedra Bitcoin. Marty shares his journey, from starting his newsletter and TFTC podcast to recording at Barstool Sports and now recently being cited by the European Central Bank in an academic paper. We explore his take on the ECB's paper, bitcoin's adoption speed, and the risks of mining centralization. Marty dives into vulnerabilities in bitcoin core, the future of mining, and Ten31's unique approach to supporting bitcoin-only companies on a bitcoin standard. We also discuss the balance between clickbait and integrity in bitcoin media and AI's impact on content and media.TIMESTAMPS:0:00 Introduction1:05 Starting Marty's newsletter and TFTC3:22 Expectations vs. reality: Marty's journey5:47 Recording at barstool sports and potential acquisition10:21 Talking about bitcoin with co-workers at the managed futures fund13:05 European central bank citing Marty's newsletter23:25 Vulnerabilities in bitcoin29:04 Mining centralization—is it a problem?40:30 Worst and best business models you've seen at Ten3147:26 What's the end goal for Ten31 portfolio companies?52:08 How will VC change after the monetization of bitcoin?58:23 How will media and AI evolve over the next decade?1:02:23 Hyperbitcoinization faster than we expect?1:08:00 Biggest risk for bitcoin?
--------
1:10:52
Bitcoin in the 2024 US presidential election with Dennis Porter
In this episode, we sit down with Dennis Porter, CEO and Co-Founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, for an in-depth look at bitcoin's place in U.S. politics. Dennis opens with an overview of how each political party approaches bitcoin and discusses the importance of bipartisan support. He examines bitcoin's resonance with American values, its appeal across political lines, and how policies can balance innovation and openness with consumer protection. Dennis reflects on the role of single-issue bitcoin voters and the potential impact on future elections including the 2024 US presidential election. He also explores how states are beginning to adopt bitcoin-friendly policies and the importance of creating scalable templates for state-level adoption.TIMESTAMPS:0:00 Intro1:09 Breaking down each party's stance on bitcoin3:04 Bipartisan effort and why it matters for bitcoin5:39 Kamala Harris vs. biden on bitcoin7:04 Protecting consumers while supporting innovation8:32 Bitcoin's inclusiveness and appeal to democrats9:36 Why bitcoin resonates with American values10:16 Importance of bipartisan support for bitcoin11:38 Working with both sides of the aisle17:17 Role of broken money in political division20:40 ECB's stance on bitcoin holders23:14 Debunking the ECB paper26:16 Bitcoin's potential as a bipartisan issue29:20 Single-issue bitcoin voters and future elections32:14 Bitcoin voters as a swing factor in elections36:43 Strategic bitcoin stockpile plan39:17 How bitcoin influences future elections41:17 Adoption of bitcoin-friendly policies at the state level47:15 Influence of presidential cycles vs. halvings on bitcoin cycles50:07 Creating template policies for state adoption53:02 Risk to bitcoin: if earth falls into the sun
--------
54:20
Hyperbitcoinization with Pierre Rochard and Bitstein
In this episode, we sit down with Pierre Rochard, VP of Research at Riot Platforms, and Bitstein, co-founder of the Nakamoto Institute, to discuss hyperbitcoinization and more. Pierre and Michael open by reflecting on its price history, historical cycles, and long-term outlook. They explore bitcoin's progression onto the global stage, considering how central banks view it and where we are in the context of hyperbitcoinization. They address the critical balance between self-custody and bitcoin banks, including insights into the evolving role of custody solutions and associated risks. Discussing perspectives like those of Michael Saylor and Saifedean Ammous, they weigh in on bitcoin's function as both an asset, a money, and the concept of bitcoin "yield." The conversation covers MicroStrategy's strategic approach to bitcoin and their perspective on the various models like S2F, power law, and Bitcoin24.TIMESTAMPS:0:00 - Intro1:17 - Reflections on bitcoin cycles3:21 - Long-term outlook5:12 - Bitcoin on global stage7:05 - Central banks' view on bitcoin14:03 - Defining hyperbitcoinization17:05 - Self-custody vs. bitcoin banks25:16 - Future of bitcoin custody30:10 - Risks in custodial options35:38 - Saylor vs. Saifedean on bitcoin banking42:27 - Bitcoin yield vs. fiat yield50:02 - MicroStrategy's strategy55:10 - Modeling bitcoin's value1:02:31 - Fiat vs. bitcoin volatility1:04:15 - Challenging views in bitcoin community
Explore how bitcoin as a monetary tool is transforming lives and perspectives. Through Joe Burnett’s conversations, uncover stories of innovation, disruption, and growth as we chart the ever-evolving bitcoin frontier. Whether you're a bitcoin veteran or just curious, The Bitcoin Frontier is your guide to the future of money.