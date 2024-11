Bitcoin in the 2024 US presidential election with Dennis Porter

In this episode, we sit down with Dennis Porter, CEO and Co-Founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, for an in-depth look at bitcoin’s place in U.S. politics. Dennis opens with an overview of how each political party approaches bitcoin and discusses the importance of bipartisan support. He examines bitcoin's resonance with American values, its appeal across political lines, and how policies can balance innovation and openness with consumer protection. Dennis reflects on the role of single-issue bitcoin voters and the potential impact on future elections including the 2024 US presidential election. He also explores how states are beginning to adopt bitcoin-friendly policies and the importance of creating scalable templates for state-level adoption.SUPPORT THE PODCAST:→ Subscribe→ Leave a review→ Share the show with your friends and family→ Send us an email [email protected] → Learn more about Unchained: https://unchained.com/?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=video&utm_campaign=TBF-podcast-description→ Book a free call with a bitcoin expert: https://unchained.com/consultation?&utm_medium=video&utm_campaign=TBF-podcast-description→ Buy bitcoin in an IRA—sign up today and get your first year free: unchained.com/frontierTIMESTAMPS:0:00 Intro1:09 Breaking down each party’s stance on bitcoin3:04 Bipartisan effort and why it matters for bitcoin5:39 Kamala Harris vs. biden on bitcoin7:04 Protecting consumers while supporting innovation8:32 Bitcoin’s inclusiveness and appeal to democrats9:36 Why bitcoin resonates with American values10:16 Importance of bipartisan support for bitcoin11:38 Working with both sides of the aisle17:17 Role of broken money in political division20:40 ECB’s stance on bitcoin holders23:14 Debunking the ECB paper26:16 Bitcoin’s potential as a bipartisan issue29:20 Single-issue bitcoin voters and future elections32:14 Bitcoin voters as a swing factor in elections36:43 Strategic bitcoin stockpile plan39:17 How bitcoin influences future elections41:17 Adoption of bitcoin-friendly policies at the state level47:15 Influence of presidential cycles vs. halvings on bitcoin cycles50:07 Creating template policies for state adoption53:02 Risk to bitcoin: if earth falls into the sunWHERE TO FOLLOW US:→ Unchained Twitter: https://twitter.com/unchainedcom→ Unchained LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/unchainedcom → Unchained Newsletter: https://unchained.com/newsletter → Joe Burnett’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/IIICapital→ Dennis Porter’s Twitter: https://x.com/Dennis_Porter_