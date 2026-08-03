No Agenda Show Announces Passing of Beloved Host John C. Dvorak at Age 74 https://x.com/na_announce/status/2079952538040672302



Tether’s Three-Way Crypto Deal Falls Apart as Jack Mallers Steps Down from Twenty One Capital https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-07-21/tether-s-three-way-crypto-deal-falls-apart-mallers-steps-down



BitMEX Announces Shutdown of Exchange Operations Effective September 23, 2026 https://x.com/bitmex/status/2080201602456301580



Coinkite Opens Reservations for arca Personal Data Haven Hardware https://blog.coinkite.com/arca-reservations-are-open/



Strive Announces Bitcoin Stewardship Commitment Supporting Brink & Open-Source Development https://x.com/colemacro/status/2079907362979410395



Mike Schmidt Volunteers to Coordinate Bitcoin Security Consortium Backed by Strategy, BlackRock, Fidelity & Others https://x.com/bitschmidty/status/2080263159152091455



Galaxy Pledges Up to $5M in Grants for Bitcoin Post-Quantum Cryptography Development https://x.com/intangiblecoins/status/2079541359996719512



Startup Founders Urge Trump Not to Block Chinese Open-Weight AI Models https://www.politico.com/news/2026/07/22/startup-founders-urge-trump-not-to-shut-off-chinese-open-weight-ai-01008992



India | Central Bank Pushes Digital Asset Prohibition



India’s central bank is again pursuing a digital asset policy “leaning toward prohibition,” according to new government documents examined by Reuters. The Reserve Bank of India wants banks and regulated financial institutions barred from holding, trading, or offering exposure to digital assets and stablecoins. Officials also warn that offshore exchanges and peer-to-peer platforms are difficult to track. The documents estimate that India has nearly 39 million digital asset investors holding roughly $2.1 billion in digital assets. FinancialFreedomReport.org



Lightning Labs Launches Wavelength: Self-Custodial Bitcoin Payments Toolkit for Apps and AI Agents https://lightning.engineering/posts/2026-07-21-wavelength-launch/



Noah Wallet Update Integrates Bark 0.4.0 with Live Backups, Native UI & Easier Ark Features https://x.com/nitesh_btc/status/2080026943035187537



Bark Pay Launches: Self-Hosted Bitcoin Payments Solution Ready in Under 5 Minutes https://x.com/2ndpsy/status/2079932489921941716



BTCPay Server v2.4.1: BIP-329 Label Import, Editable Invoice Comments, and RTL Language Support https://github.com/btcpayserver/btcpayserver/releases/tag/v2.4.1



Tails 7.10: New GNOME Shutdown Procedure and Celluloid Video Player https://tails.net/news/version_7.10/



Wisp v1.2.0: Multi-Account Switcher, Transaction History Sheets, and Improved Zaps https://github.com/barrydeen/wisp/releases/tag/v1.2.0



Hermes Agent v2026.7.20 “Quicksilver”: Major Speedups, Smart Approvals, and Password Manager Integration https://github.com/NousResearch/hermes-agent/releases/tag/v2026.7.20



JoinMarket-NG 0.34.2: Fidelity Bond Fixes and Tumbler Improvements https://github.com/joinmarket-ng/joinmarket-ng/releases/tag/0.34.2



Wasabi Wallet v2.8.1: Taproot Receive by Default, New Loading Screen, and AppImage Support https://github.com/WalletWasabi/WalletWasabi/releases/tag/v2.8.1



Dana v0.8.1: Faster Startup, Sat/BTC Display Toggle, and Stability Fixes https://github.com/cygnet3/dana/releases/tag/v0.8.1



Block Buzz: Open-Source Hive Mind Communication Platform https://github.com/block/buzz



US Prosecutes Cop City Protester for Using GrapheneOS to Wipe Phone https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jul/23/cop-city-protester-phone



Court Rules CBP Can Manually Search Phones at Border With No Suspicion Required https://www.techtimes.com/articles/321338/20260723/cbp-can-rifle-through-your-phone-hand-border-no-suspicion-required.htm



Trump Targets Brazil’s Pix Payments System While Dollar Stablecoins Dominate Local Crypto Volume https://www.coindesk.com/business/2026/07/18/trump-targets-brazil-s-payments-system-while-dollar-stablecoins-quietly-dominate-country-s-payments



France Orders ISPs to Block Access to Polymarket https://www.reuters.com/technology/french-internet-service-providers-told-block-access-polymarket-2026-07-17/



3:33 - Opening riff



5:53 - Dashboard



14:03 RIP John C. Dvorak



16:43 - Tether deal fails



23:38 - BitMEX shutdown



30:13 - ARCA



32:33 - Stewardship & Security Consortium



44:53 - Galaxy inb4 quantum



46:48 - Trump and Chinese AI



1:12:48 - HRF Story of the Week



1:14:33 - Boosts



1:19:03 - Software updates



1:39:43 - Graphene user prosecution



1:42:18 - Border patrol owns your phone



1:43:33 - Brazil payments



1:45:18 - France blocks Polymarket



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