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417 episodes
- Farside Correction
Strike Launches Beneficiary Planning for Bitcoin Inheritance https://x.com/strike/status/2082560745498157548
CLARITY Act Protects Self-Custody Bitcoin from Abandoned Property Laws https://x.com/intangiblecoins/status/2081055716282953999
Vinteum Announces New Bitcoin Fellowship Cycle and Fellows https://x.com/vinteum_org/status/2080376273893728602
Jensen Huang's First X Post: NVIDIA Supports Open AI Models https://x.com/jensenhuang/status/2080643682408321103
Nigeria | Tinubu Establishes Virtual Asset Council
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu signed an executive order establishing a coordinated framework for the regulation of digital assets. The new “Virtual Asset Council” will be chaired by the Central Bank of Nigeria, with the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria Revenue Service, and other financial and national security officials also involved. The Nigerian SEC will oversee virtual assets classified as securities, while the central bank will register payment, custody, settlement, and other non-security assets. FinancialFreedomReport.org
Sparrow Wallet 2.5.3: ERA Hardware Wallet Support, XDG Directories, and PSBT Verification https://github.com/sparrowwallet/sparrow/releases/tag/2.5.3
Vexl v1.45.1: Performance Improvements and VCF Contact Backup https://github.com/vexl-it/vexl/releases/tag/v1.45.1_883
Amethyst v1.13.0: Napplet/nSite Browser Host, Cashu CLI Support, NIP-22 Comments, and Tor Onion-Location https://github.com/vitorpamplona/amethyst/releases/tag/v1.13.0
Blitz Wallet Android v0.7.14: Faster Payments, Transaction Filtering by Description, and Simplified UI https://github.com/BlitzWallet/BlitzWallet/releases/tag/Android-v0.7.14
India Forces GitHub to Remove Bitchat App https://x.com/callebtc/status/2080576044168339662
Bitchat Enables Offline Self-Transfer to Other Android Phones https://x.com/callebtc/status/2082106744788955310
Bitchat Coming to Smartwatches as Decentralized Mesh Walkie-Talkie https://x.com/callebtc/status/2082427446154997910
Bitle: Open-Source ESP32 Mesh Relay for Off-Grid Bitchat https://x.com/Alacritic_Super/status/2082055423109247402
Russia Charges Telegram Founder Pavel Durov with Facilitating Terrorism https://www.reuters.com/world/russias-fsb-charges-telegram-founder-durov-with-facilitating-terrorism-ifax-says-2026-07-29/
Colorado's New Restrictive Process for Buying Semi-Auto Firearms https://x.com/avaflanell_/status/2080706895787249842
3:33 - Blaze it
8:33 - Dashboard
9:48 - Corrections
14:03 - Strike inheritance
15:38 - CLARITY protects from Noah Doe
25:18 - Vinteum
28:13 - Jensen tweets
35:13 - Boosts
36:28 - HRF Story of the Week
38:43 - Software updates
55:43 - Durov flips off Moscow
57:48 - Colorado has fallen
1:01:33 - Geo time
Shoutout to our sponsors:
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- No Agenda Show Announces Passing of Beloved Host John C. Dvorak at Age 74 https://x.com/na_announce/status/2079952538040672302
Tether’s Three-Way Crypto Deal Falls Apart as Jack Mallers Steps Down from Twenty One Capital https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-07-21/tether-s-three-way-crypto-deal-falls-apart-mallers-steps-down
BitMEX Announces Shutdown of Exchange Operations Effective September 23, 2026 https://x.com/bitmex/status/2080201602456301580
Coinkite Opens Reservations for arca Personal Data Haven Hardware https://blog.coinkite.com/arca-reservations-are-open/
Strive Announces Bitcoin Stewardship Commitment Supporting Brink & Open-Source Development https://x.com/colemacro/status/2079907362979410395
Mike Schmidt Volunteers to Coordinate Bitcoin Security Consortium Backed by Strategy, BlackRock, Fidelity & Others https://x.com/bitschmidty/status/2080263159152091455
Galaxy Pledges Up to $5M in Grants for Bitcoin Post-Quantum Cryptography Development https://x.com/intangiblecoins/status/2079541359996719512
Startup Founders Urge Trump Not to Block Chinese Open-Weight AI Models https://www.politico.com/news/2026/07/22/startup-founders-urge-trump-not-to-shut-off-chinese-open-weight-ai-01008992
India | Central Bank Pushes Digital Asset Prohibition
India’s central bank is again pursuing a digital asset policy “leaning toward prohibition,” according to new government documents examined by Reuters. The Reserve Bank of India wants banks and regulated financial institutions barred from holding, trading, or offering exposure to digital assets and stablecoins. Officials also warn that offshore exchanges and peer-to-peer platforms are difficult to track. The documents estimate that India has nearly 39 million digital asset investors holding roughly $2.1 billion in digital assets. FinancialFreedomReport.org
Lightning Labs Launches Wavelength: Self-Custodial Bitcoin Payments Toolkit for Apps and AI Agents https://lightning.engineering/posts/2026-07-21-wavelength-launch/
Noah Wallet Update Integrates Bark 0.4.0 with Live Backups, Native UI & Easier Ark Features https://x.com/nitesh_btc/status/2080026943035187537
Bark Pay Launches: Self-Hosted Bitcoin Payments Solution Ready in Under 5 Minutes https://x.com/2ndpsy/status/2079932489921941716
BTCPay Server v2.4.1: BIP-329 Label Import, Editable Invoice Comments, and RTL Language Support https://github.com/btcpayserver/btcpayserver/releases/tag/v2.4.1
Tails 7.10: New GNOME Shutdown Procedure and Celluloid Video Player https://tails.net/news/version_7.10/
Wisp v1.2.0: Multi-Account Switcher, Transaction History Sheets, and Improved Zaps https://github.com/barrydeen/wisp/releases/tag/v1.2.0
Hermes Agent v2026.7.20 “Quicksilver”: Major Speedups, Smart Approvals, and Password Manager Integration https://github.com/NousResearch/hermes-agent/releases/tag/v2026.7.20
JoinMarket-NG 0.34.2: Fidelity Bond Fixes and Tumbler Improvements https://github.com/joinmarket-ng/joinmarket-ng/releases/tag/0.34.2
Wasabi Wallet v2.8.1: Taproot Receive by Default, New Loading Screen, and AppImage Support https://github.com/WalletWasabi/WalletWasabi/releases/tag/v2.8.1
Dana v0.8.1: Faster Startup, Sat/BTC Display Toggle, and Stability Fixes https://github.com/cygnet3/dana/releases/tag/v0.8.1
Block Buzz: Open-Source Hive Mind Communication Platform https://github.com/block/buzz
US Prosecutes Cop City Protester for Using GrapheneOS to Wipe Phone https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jul/23/cop-city-protester-phone
Court Rules CBP Can Manually Search Phones at Border With No Suspicion Required https://www.techtimes.com/articles/321338/20260723/cbp-can-rifle-through-your-phone-hand-border-no-suspicion-required.htm
Trump Targets Brazil’s Pix Payments System While Dollar Stablecoins Dominate Local Crypto Volume https://www.coindesk.com/business/2026/07/18/trump-targets-brazil-s-payments-system-while-dollar-stablecoins-quietly-dominate-country-s-payments
France Orders ISPs to Block Access to Polymarket https://www.reuters.com/technology/french-internet-service-providers-told-block-access-polymarket-2026-07-17/
3:33 - Opening riff
5:53 - Dashboard
14:03 RIP John C. Dvorak
16:43 - Tether deal fails
23:38 - BitMEX shutdown
30:13 - ARCA
32:33 - Stewardship & Security Consortium
44:53 - Galaxy inb4 quantum
46:48 - Trump and Chinese AI
1:12:48 - HRF Story of the Week
1:14:33 - Boosts
1:19:03 - Software updates
1:39:43 - Graphene user prosecution
1:42:18 - Border patrol owns your phone
1:43:33 - Brazil payments
1:45:18 - France blocks Polymarket
Shoutout to our sponsors:
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- https://rhr.tv/stream
Court Sets Hearing for Bitcoin Policy Institute Intervention in Noah Doe Abandoned Coins Case https://x.com/intangiblecoins/status/2077864781894050294
Bitcoin Policy Institute Q2 2026 Quarterly Report: AI Influence Ops, CLARITY Protections, and Satoshi Scholars https://www.btcpolicy.org/articles/q2-2026-quarterly-report
Bitcoin Battlefield: Live 3D Visualization Turning BTC Order Flow into a War https://bitcoin-battlefield.pages.dev/
AnchorWatch Launches Multi-Institution Custody with CoinCorner, BitGo, and Lloyd’s Insurance https://x.com/rob1ham/status/2077005052510662958
ZEUS Lightning Economics Report: The Bridge Between Bitcoin’s Two Identities https://zeusln.com/lightning-economics
Left Debanks Right, Right Debanks Left https://x.com/ODELLXYZ/status/2077916269991383426
Burma | More Than 100 Bank Accounts Frozen
The military junta in Burma froze the bank accounts of more than 100 companies, including firms involved in car imports, fuel, agriculture, gemstones, and import-export companies. Business owners and individuals were also summoned for questioning to Nay Pyi Taw, the capital, where the military junta is headquartered. FinancialFreedomReport.org
Cove Wallet v1.3.0: Passkey Cloud Backup, Progressive Scanner, and Onboarding Improvements https://github.com/bitcoinppl/cove/releases/tag/v1.3.0
JoinMarket-NG 0.34.0: Fee Quantization Defaults, Automatic CoinJoin History Import, and Security Hardening https://github.com/joinmarket-ng/joinmarket-ng/releases/tag/0.34.0
OpenClaw v2026.7.1: Major Control UI Overhaul, Onboarding, and Expanded Model Support https://github.com/openclaw/openclaw/releases/tag/v2026.7.1
Nunchuk Android 2.7.1: Self-Custodial USDT on Liquid and Trezor Bluetooth Support https://github.com/nunchuk-io/nunchuk-android/releases/tag/android.2.7.1
Ashigaru 1.1.1 https://github.com/linkinparkrulz/ashigaru-desktop/releases/tag/v1.1.1
Truth Social to Sell Faster Access to Trump’s Market-Moving Posts via Truth API https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/07/16/truth-social-will-sell-investors-faster-access-trumps-market-moving-posts/
White House Teleprompter Operator Made Over $100K Betting on Trump’s Speeches https://abcnews.com/US/white-house-teleprompter-operator-made-100k-betting-trumps/story?id=134764573
29 Countries Sign Agreement to Establish World AI Cooperation Organization https://www.reuters.com/world/china/twenty-nine-countries-sign-agreement-establish-global-ai-cooperation-body-2026-07-16/
Federal Reserve Announces Leadership of Five Task Forces to Advance Monetary Policy https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/pressreleases/monetary20260709a.htm
AI 2040: Plan A – Delay Superintelligence Until 2040 with Full Research Transparency https://ai-2040.com/
DoorDash Opens CLI for AI Agents to Order Food Directly https://x.com/andyfang/status/2077516962515599799
.ME Registry Temporarily Suspends telegram.org Domain Over Sanctions, Then Restores It https://x.com/domainme/status/2077077395777994942
3:33 - The show must go on
11:03 - Dashboard and air filters
16:08 - Noah Doe
20:43 - BPI quarterly report
37:03 - Bitcoin battlefield
38:43 - AnchorWatch
42:13 - LN economics
56:28 - HRF Story of the Week
1:01:43 - Software updates
1:08:23 - Trump insider trading
1:13:33 - Fed task forces
1:14:53 - AI 2040
1:15:53 - DoorDash CLI
1:18:08 - Telegram .ME suspension
Shoutout to our sponsors:
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Stakwork
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Bull Bitcoin Files Legal Challenge Against EU DAC8 Crypto Reporting Rules https://x.com/BULLBITCOIN_/status/2074770378350617052
Strike Launches Volatility-Proof Bitcoin-Backed Loans with No Price Liquidations https://x.com/Strike/status/2074546850309263365
Polymarket Adds Instant Bitcoin Lightning Deposits Powered by Spark https://x.com/spark/status/2074539080197775421
Radar.Chat Launches: Private Messaging with Self-Custodial Bitcoin Lightning on Signal https://x.com/RadarChat/status/2074523998596055061
Sen. Wyden Urges Preserving Blockchain Developer Protections in Crypto Bill https://www.theblock.co/post/407648/wyden-urges-senate-leaders-preserve-contested-blockchain-developer-protections-in-broader-crypto-bill
Mempool Joins Stratum V2 Working Group for Decentralized Template Construction https://x.com/OrangeSurfBTC/status/2074928271481819614
Spiral: Block’s Open-Source Bitcoin and AI Initiative https://spiral.xyz/about/
Bangladesh | Central Bank Mandates State QR Payment System
Starting July 1, every merchant QR code in Bangladesh will be replaced by a government-backed standard. This comes after Bangladesh Bank announced that Bangla QR, its QR code system, will become mandatory. Banks and payments providers are required to update their existing merchant QR codes to Bangla QR by June 30 or face financial penalties. Officials claim the system will help create more digital transaction records, shrink the informal economy, improve tax collection, and strengthen anti-money laundering efforts. It also comes as part of the central bank’s efforts to reduce reliance on more private payment methods, such as cash. FinancialFreedomReport.org
Bitcoin Core 31.1 Released: Fixes PrivateBroadcast IP Leak and Chainstate Issues https://bitcoincore.org/en/releases/31.1/
SeedSigner v0.8.7 “Summer of SeedSigner”: 22 Languages and BBQr Support https://github.com/SeedSigner/seedsigner/releases/tag/0.8.7
Bitcoin Safe 2.0.0: Guided Wallet Setup, Private Sync, and Device-Focused Signing https://bitcoin-safe.org/en/news/bitcoin-safe-2-0-0/
Giga Energy Introduces GigaBase: AI Data Centers Ready in 9 Months https://x.com/GigaEnergy_/status/2074478543719800951
3:33 - Opening riff
5:23 - Dashboard
9:08 - Bull Bitcoin DAC8
23:43 - Strike
27:58 - Polymarket Spark
29:58 - Radar Chat
35:28 - Sen. Wyden dev protections
37:03 - Mempool StratumV2 & Ocean announcement
39:28 - Spiral
42:03 - HRF Story of the Week
43:23 - Zaps/Boosts
50:53 - Software updates
54:23 - Giga energy
Shoutout to our sponsors:
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