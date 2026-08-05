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Sabrina Halper Show

Sabrina Halper
Technology
Sabrina Halper Show
Latest episode

28 episodes

  • Sabrina Halper Show

    Reed Jobs’ Fight Against Cancer

    08/05/2026 | 54 mins.
    I sat down with Reed Jobs to discuss one of medicine’s hardest problems: why we’ve spent hundreds of billions of dollars fighting cancer, yet still don’t have a cure.
    Reed explains why there may never be a cure for cancer and why that’s actually the wrong goal. Instead, the future is making cancer a disease that no one dies from.
    He gives an inside look at Yosemite, the venture firm he founded to rethink how to bring breakthrough therapies to patients. We go deep on how AI is reshaping biology, why Yosemite combines grants with venture capital to fund ambitious science, how to de-risk breakthrough research, and the extraordinary biology that makes our bodies work.

    TIMESTAMPS:
    00:00 Intro
    00:36 Early Cancer Mission
    03:41 Working at a Cancer Lab as a Teen
    05:16 Immunotherapy Breakthrough
    07:05 Emerson Collective
    09:20 Founding Yosemite
    10:17 Making Cancer Nonlethal12:28 Using Grants to De-Risk Biotech Investing
    15:33 Academic vs. CEO Role
    19:11 Biology Is a Miracle22:52 Next-Decade Tooling
    25:22 His Dream of In Vivo CAR-T Cell Therapy
    28:51 Cracking Solid Tumors
    29:27 Same-Day Cell Editing
    33:46 The AI Era of Biology
    37:00 Cutting Clinical Trial Costs
    41:43 Highest-ROI Philanthropy
    45:10 Taylor Francis
    47:28 Yosemite’s Long-Term Impact
    50:29 San Francisco Today#CancerResearch #Biotech #AI #Medicine #ReedJobs
  • Sabrina Halper Show

    How He’s Leading the Race to Reverse Aging - New Limit's Cofounder Jacob Kimmel

    07/10/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    The secret to staying young may already be inside your cells. We just need to figure out how to unlock it.
    NewLimit is one of the world's leading longevity companies, co-founded by Coinbase founder Brian Armstrong, investor Blake Byers, and stem cell biologist Jacob Kimmel. NewLimit has already shown it can take old human liver and immune cells and restore them to a younger, healthier-working state and it's now preparing its first medicine for human trials.The company has raised over $600M - including a $435M round in 2026 that valued it at $3.1B - from investors like Founders Fund, Kleiner Perkins, Thrive Capital, and Khosla Ventures.
    We hear the word "longevity" all the time. But what's actually real? And how do we meaningfully extend lifespan for our generation, our kids, and our grandkids?
    Jacob Kimmel shares his world-leading expertise as we discuss everything from evolutionary tradeoffs to epigenetic reprogramming to AI biorisk.

    TIMESTAMPS:
    00:00 Aging as Entropy
    01:25 Why Evolution Limits Lifespan
    03:13 Evolution Tradeoffs Explained
    07:44 Why Women Live Longer
    10:15 Lessons from Long Lived Species
    16:20 Peak Intelligence and Aging
    23:26 What Aging Really Is
    26:23 Epigenetics and Reprogramming
    27:59 Yamanaka Factors 101
    32:18 New Limit's Approach
    33:56 AI for Factor Discovery
    37:28 Organ by Organ Longevity
    40:28 Is Immortality Possible?
    42:04 Lifespan Progress Curve
    45:44 Testing Longevity Drugs
    49:30 Placebo Mind Body Link
    53:56 What longevity hacks are actually work?
    57:25 Peptides And Stem Cells
    01:00:34 Germline Gene Editing
    01:05:10 Personalized Medicine Abundance
    01:08:48 Longer Lifespans and Power Turnover
    01:14:57 Living Off Earth
    01:16:55 AI And Biosecurity Risks

    #longevity #antiaging #biotech
  • Sabrina Halper Show

    Engineering Biology With AI: The Future of Medicine

    05/20/2026 | 39 mins.
    Jack Dent, co-founder of Chai Discovery, gives us a look at how AI could change the way we discover drugs, understand biology, and treat disease. Jack went from cold-emailing Stripe and joining as a teenager to co-founding Chai Discovery, the AI drug design company Sam Altman asked him and Josh to start years before they did. Chai has since raised $225M from investors including OpenAI and Thrive Capital, and built a model that hit a drug-design breakthrough far faster than expected, with roughly 200x better antibody success rates.We talk about whether people could one day help cure their own diseases with AI, whether each of us might have a personalized biology model, and whether medicine shifts from treating sickness to preventing it before it starts. Jack also gets into whether frontier AI labs will build these biology models themselves, what AI can and can’t fix in our current healthcare system, why clinical trials are still such a bottleneck, and how much of science may become less random when AI can generate and test better hypotheses.

    TIMESTAMPS:
    00:00 Intro
    02:28 Inside Stripe When It Was Only 100 People
    08:45 How Sam Altman Sparked Chai’s Origin Story
    10:52 Why Chai Discovery Exists
    16:20 The Chai-2 Antibody Breakthrough
    19:24 Approaching Biology as Engineering
    24:45 Using AI to treat ourselves26:52 Robotics in labs
    27:22 Why Pharma Is Finally Moving on AI
    29:49 Can AI Fix Clinical Trials?
    32:53 Personalized biology models
    36:24 Longevity, Peptides, and Trillion-Dollar Drugs
    39:02 Does it matter that the government cuts exploratory science grants?
    41:00 What Next-Gen Chai Models Will Do
    42:08 Will Frontier AI Labs Build Biology Models?
    43:26 Biology is hard
  • Sabrina Halper Show

    How She Became One of Wall Street’s Most Successful Investors

    04/16/2026 | 56 mins.
    Keri Findley, founder of Thiel-Backed fund Tacora Capital, shares a rare glimpse into her life and career: her path to Wall Street, eventually becoming one of the youngest partners at hedge fund Third Point while building its structured credit business from scratch, founding Tacora Capital with Peter Thiel anchoring the first fund as his biggest check ever.
    Along with wild success comes a target on your back and Keri reflects on difficult moments of litigation, divorce, and betrayal that ultimately informed her outlook on life. She pulls back the curtain on Wall Street: big wins, pressure, risk, and competition. We discuss venture credit, what contrarian investing actually looks like, the AI boom, today's tumultuous private credit markets, and what it means to be a high-ethics person in business.

    TIMESTAMPS:
    00:00 – From Columbia grad to Third Point partner: building a trading desk at 25
    03:30 – Discovering Wall Street by accident and landing at Morgan Stanley
    06:00 – The 2008 financial crisis and making her first high-stakes trades
    10:00 – Hedge fund life: massive trades, pressure, and doubling money in mortgage bonds
    14:00 – Wall Street rivalries and the fallout with Morgan Stanley 18:00 – The Bloomberg article
    22:00 – Calling Alex Spiro and discovering the investigation might not exist
    24:00 – Peter Thiel offering to fund the entire first fund and founding Tacora Capital
    36:00 – Silicon Valley venture capital, AI hype, and herd mentality in investing
    46:00 – The dark side of startups: unethical founder behavior and financial fraud
    55:00 – Carrie’s advice to her 21-year-old self: resilience, integrity, and ignoring titles
  • Sabrina Halper Show

    AI Has Taste Now. The Radical Disruption Coming for Hollywood | Edward Saatchi, Fable Studios

    02/19/2026 | 59 mins.
    Edward Saatchi (Saatchi & Saatchi family, former Head of Oculus Story Studio, Founder of Fable Studios) joins us to make the case that Hollywood is sleepwalking into the most radical disruption in the history of storytelling."Creativity is at a deep blue and Kasparov moment"
    "AI isn't just a tool in the toolbox for filmmakers. It's a competitor"
    We talk about:
    ★ Whether AI can be truly creative - Edward says yes
    ★ Silicon Valley's quiet takeover of Hollywood
    ★ Tech companies becoming media companies
    ★ The rise of the one-person film
    ★ Why AI will bring an aesthetic shift to cinema
    Then we go deeper into what this actually means for authorship, storytelling, and who gets to have a creative voice, when the cost of making a film collapses to near zero.

    TIMESTAMPS:
    00:00 Finding the New Medium of AI Art
    00:57 From Obama Campaign Tech to VR Storytelling at Oculus
    03:02 Why VR Didn’t Pan Out
    04:03 Fable Studios’ Vision
    04:20 Why “Cheaper VFX” Misses the Point of AI in Hollywood
    07:09 The Playable Star Wars Thought Experiment (and Studio Pushback)
    09:08 AI Media: Interactive, Remixable, Personal
    12:48 Simulation-First Story Worlds
    14:51 AI Will Be Creative
    16:43 World-Building vs. Prompt Engineering
    20:03 Hollywood’s Shifting Attitude
    24:37 One-Person Films, YouTube Discovery, and AI-Generated Feeds
    29:21 Can AI Art Have a Point of View?
    31:10 From Creativity to Consciousness: Why Simulations Matter
    32:13 ‘Exit Valley’: Using AI Satire Against Tech Power
    36:50 Silicon Valley vs. Hollywood
    40:52 Video Models, Robotics, and the ‘War on Cliché’
    44:45 Generated Media’s Role in Globalizing Content
    50:51 ‘AI Aesthetic’ in Film
    56:06 Saatchi & Saatchi: Edward’s Family Roots
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About Sabrina Halper Show
The mind, the machine, and the meaning of it all.
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Technology

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