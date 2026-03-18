In our previous episode, we explored how fiber is being used in new and unexpected ways beyond traditional paper production.

Today, we’re continuing that story, looking at how the same spirit of innovation is transforming the entire pulp and paper industry.

For decades, this sector has quietly been a pioneer in bioenergy and biomaterials. Through its evolution from traditional manufacturing sites into modern, self-sufficient biorefineries - and supported by active, long-term forestry that enables the shift from fossil fuels to sustainable energy - it has become one of the world’s largest producers and users of renewable energy from wood-based residues.

But what does this transformation mean for the future of energy, sustainability, and even new revenue opportunities?

That’s exactly what we’re exploring in this episode, as we ask: How is the pulp, paper, and fiber industry creating future value through biomass, biofuels, and circular innovation?

Joining the discussion are:

Gustav Melin, CEO and CFO at Mantex AB

Wilson Monteiro, Business Line Manager for Pulp, Paper, and Fibre at ABB

Roger Östlin, Head of Sustainable Fuels at SCA and CEO of the SCA–ST1

Follow The Process Automation Podcast wherever you get your podcasts, so you never miss an episode.

If you want to get involved and join us as an expert, follow the link to ABB’s website where you can let us know your domain of expertise. Link here or The Process Automation Podcast - ABB Group

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.