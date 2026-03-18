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Industry Optimized

ABB
Technology
Industry Optimized
Latest episode

45 episodes

  • Industry Optimized

    Towards Autonomous Industrial Operations

    03/18/2026 | 44 mins.
    Autonomous industrial operations might sound like something out of a sci-fi movie: a factory running in the dark, machines quietly humming and everything ticking along without a single person on the floor.
    But in reality, autonomy isn’t about replacing people. On the contrary: it’s about amplifying human expertise.
    In this episode, host Fran Scott sits down with Peter Terwiesch, President of Automation at ABB, and Dayan Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President for Global Manufacturing and Mobility at Microsoft, to take a closer look at what the journey towards autonomous industrial operations means in practice. This conversation is not about the hype, but rather about what’s real today and what’s coming next.
    Listen to or watch Industry Optimized from ABB on your favourite podcast platform, including Youtube and Spotify.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Industry Optimized

    Welcome to Industry Optimized

    03/11/2026 | 0 mins.
    What will the world’s most essential industries look like tomorrow? From energy and water to materials and transportation, how can technology help industries outrun – leaner and cleaner?
    Join scientist and host Fran Scott as she speaks with leading industry experts to uncover how automation, electrification and digitalization enable some of the largest and most complex industrial operations on the planet – and asks what will future of industry really look like?
    Listen or watch Industry Optimized; a podcast from ABB’s Automation business area, from Wednesday March the 11th.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Industry Optimized

    From Big Questions To Innovation - A Look Back At This Season's Conversations

    12/10/2025 | 10 mins.
    Throughout this season of The Process Automation Podcast, we’ve uncovered how experts around the world are rethinking the future of production in heavy industry.
    In the final bonus episode for this season, host Fran Scott steps back to revisit some of the standout ideas and insights that really made us stop and think. From digital tools reshaping everyday operations to the evolving nature of industrial work itself, you'll be hearing highlights from:
    April Whitson, Global Head of HR at ABB Process Industries (Episode 1: Driving change – people behind the energy transition)
    Stefan Basenach, Senior Vice President at ABB Process Automation Technology (Episode 2: Automation in action – built to last, designed to evolve)
    Dr. Carlos Lopez-Gomez, Head of Policy Links at IFM Engage at the University of Cambridge (Episode 5: Small tech, big impact – delivering precision in harsh industrial operations)
    Shanthala Kamath, R&D Corporate Executive Engineer at ABB Measurement and Analytics (Episode 5: Small tech, big impact – delivering precision in harsh industrial operations)
    Follow The Process Automation Podcast wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode.
    If you want to get involved and join us as an expert, follow the link to ABB’s website where you can let us know your domain of expertise. Link here: or at The Process Automation Podcast — ABB Group
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Industry Optimized

    Re-Routing The Seas - From Data To Delivery

    12/03/2025 | 26 mins.
    The ocean is unpredictable, but smarter digital routing is transforming how ships navigate it to ensure safety of passengers, crew and cargo.
    From real-time weather insights to automated voyage optimization, routing services are evolving to help vessels save fuel, reduce emissions, and improve safety at sea. And as progress accelerates, we’re asking the big question: What technologies will shape the future of ocean routing?
    In this season’s finale, Michael Greavette and Mark Streuper from ABB’s Routing Solutions and Services in Marine & Ports division join Fran to explore how data and automation are reshaping navigation today, and what’s coming next.
    Follow The Process Automation Podcast wherever you listen to podcasts, so you never miss an episode.
    If you want to get involved and join us as an expert, follow the link to ABB’s website where you can let us know your domain of expertise. Link here or at The Process Automation Podcast — ABB Group
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Industry Optimized

    From Byproduct to Bioenergy - How Pulp and Paper Is Turning the Page For a Circular Future

    11/21/2025 | 31 mins.
    In our previous episode, we explored how fiber is being used in new and unexpected ways beyond traditional paper production.
    Today, we’re continuing that story, looking at how the same spirit of innovation is transforming the entire pulp and paper industry.
    For decades, this sector has quietly been a pioneer in bioenergy and biomaterials. Through its evolution from traditional manufacturing sites into modern, self-sufficient biorefineries - and supported by active, long-term forestry that enables the shift from fossil fuels to sustainable energy - it has become one of the world’s largest producers and users of renewable energy from wood-based residues.
    But what does this transformation mean for the future of energy, sustainability, and even new revenue opportunities?
    That’s exactly what we’re exploring in this episode, as we ask: How is the pulp, paper, and fiber industry creating future value through biomass, biofuels, and circular innovation?
    Joining the discussion are:
    Gustav Melin, CEO and CFO at Mantex AB
    Wilson Monteiro, Business Line Manager for Pulp, Paper, and Fibre at ABB
    Roger Östlin, Head of Sustainable Fuels at SCA and CEO of the SCA–ST1
    Follow The Process Automation Podcast wherever you get your podcasts, so you never miss an episode.
    If you want to get involved and join us as an expert, follow the link to ABB’s website where you can let us know your domain of expertise. Link here or The Process Automation Podcast - ABB Group
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

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About Industry Optimized

What will the world’s most essential industries look like tomorrow? From energy and water to materials and transportation, how can technology help industries outrun – leaner and cleaner? Join scientist and host Fran Scott as she speaks with leading industry experts to uncover how automation, electrification and digitalization enable some of the largest and most complex industrial operations on the planet – and asks what will future of industry really look like? Listen or watch Industry Optimized; a podcast from ABB’s Automation business area. You can also watch Industry Optimized on YouTube here.
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