Gadget Lab: Weekly Tech News from WIRED

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
464 episodes
- This week, the team breaks down how ICE has collected DNA from nearly a million people this year, including young children, feeding an FBI database indefinitely. Plus — Google Earth's AI slop backfires, the White House's secretive AI cybersecurity plan, a SpaceX rocket crashes into the moon, and WIRED's Molly Taft on the strange left-right coalition fighting data centers across America.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- When Puck’s Matthew Belloni reported on Amazon MGM Studios decision to dump their Sam Altman biopic mere months after announced an enormous investment into OpenAI to the tune of $50 billion – the news sent a bit of a shockwave through Hollywood as the implications of Silicon Valley's grip on the industry has seemingly entered a new phase. Matt Belloni, host of The Town podcast, joins Katie to discuss the ongoing effects of Silicon Valley’s control over Hollywood and how the core mechanics of the entertainment industry, from algorithmic green lighting to the slippery slope of AI integration, are being rewritten.
Join WIRED’s best and brightest on Uncanny Valley as they dissect the collision of tech, politics, finance, and business, from Alexis Ohanian’s newest tech venture to the effects of inaccurate information from artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots on social protests.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- This week, Nvidia launched a splashy push for an open source AI security alliance alongside companies like Microsoft, SpaceX, and Palantir — notably absent were OpenAI and Anthropic. We break down what the split means for the industry and the Trump administration's own shifting opinions on AI. Plus: how Claude conversations turned up in Google and Bing search results, and the massive feat of how four whales were rescued from Canada to Chicago.
Articles mentioned in this episode:
Private Claude Chats Exposed in Google and Bing Search Results | WIRED
Silicon Valley Is Completely Divided Over Chinese AI | WIRED
The Trump Administration Is at War With Itself Over AI Regulation | WIRED
Inside the Wild Rescue Mission That Took 4 Beluga Whales to Chicago | WIRED
System Update Newsletter: The Best of WIRED
Join WIRED’s best and brightest on Uncanny Valley as they dissect the collision of tech, politics, finance, and business, from the newest ventures to the effects of inaccurate information from artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots on social protests.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- A.G. Sulzberger, who took on the publisher role at The New York Times a decade ago and has been an influential leader in the Times’ much-lauded push into digital innovation, has no shortage of defending to do lately. Nearly three years ago, the Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement, alleging that the companies illegally used New York Times journalism to train AI models. That legal case, which isn’t even through discovery and has cost more than $20 million so far, is only one front in a broader battle: The Trump administration is waging an ongoing war on press freedoms—most recently with an outrageous attempt to subpoena Times journalists over coverage of the president’s Qatar-gifted Air Force One—while AI companies radically reshape the way people find and consume information online. A.G. tells WIRED’s Katie Drummond that he has no plans to stop fighting it.
Join WIRED’s best and brightest on Uncanny Valley as they dissect the collision of tech, politics, finance, and business, from Alexis Ohanian’s newest tech venture to the effects of inaccurate information from artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots on social protests.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Did China’s Moonshot AI Steal From Anthropic?; OpenAI Loses Control of Two Models07/23/2026 | 35 mins.This week, the White House accused Chinese-owned Moonshot AI of distilling Anthropic's Fable 5 to build their much talked about Kimi K3 model. Zoë, Leah, and Brian break down whether this is a repeat of the DeepSeek moment and what it means for the AI race between the U.S and China. They also get into how the U.S Army — and plenty of Silicon Valley companies — are having to cut back AI usage after burning through their tokens. Plus, we discuss why you should check if you have an alarm that could make your car easier to hack, and how OpenAI briefly lost control of two AI models during a security test.
Articles mentioned in this episode:
The White House Is Trying to Figure Out What to Do About Chinese AI | WIRED
OpenAI Models Escaped Containment and Hacked Hugging Face | WIRED
A Device Hidden in Cars Across the US Leaves Them Vulnerable to Hacking and Paralysis. Patch It Now | WIRED
System Update Newsletter: The Best of WIRED
Join WIRED’s best and brightest on Uncanny Valley as they dissect the collision of tech, politics, finance, and business, from the newest ventures to the effects of inaccurate information from artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots on social protests.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
More Technology podcasts
- All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & FriedbergBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Investing, Technology
- DGTL Voices with Ed MarxTechnology
- Tomorrow, TodayNews, Tech News, Technology
- Eye On A.I.Technology
- Darknet DiariesTechnology
- Lex Fridman PodcastPhilosophy, Science, Society & Culture, Technology
- Bourbon with BradBusiness, News, Sports News, Tech News, Technology
- Plaintext with RichTechnology
- Building AI BostonBusiness, News, Tech News, Technology
Trending Technology podcasts
- Macworld PodcastTechnology
- Software Engineering Radio - the podcast for professional software developersEducation, Technology
- The PetaPixel Photography PodcastTechnology
- Sharp Tech with Ben ThompsonTechnology
- Smashing SecurityComedy, News, Tech News, Technology
- The Neuron: AI ExplainedTechnology
- What's Your Problem?Business, Entrepreneurship, Technology
- Primary TechnologyNews, Tech News, Technology
- Our TownBusiness, Business News, Documentary, News, Society & Culture, Technology, True Crime
- The Skip PodcastBusiness, Careers, Technology
- The Most Interesting Thing in AITechnology
- Catalyst with Shayle KannBusiness, Investing, News, News Commentary, Technology
- The CircuitBusiness, Technology
- 硅谷101|中国版Business, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Technology
- Limitless: An AI PodcastBusiness, Investing, Technology
- Professor Messer's Security+ Study GroupTechnology
- Pioneers of AIBusiness, News, Tech News, Technology
- Well There‘s Your ProblemTechnology
- Tech Won't Save UsArts, Books, News, Tech News, Technology
- This Week in StartupsTechnology
- BTC SessionsTechnology
- Security Now (Audio)Technology
- Artificial Intelligence MasterclassScience, Society & Culture, Technology
- The Peterman PodEducation, Technology
- Triple ClickArts, Society & Culture, Technology
About Uncanny Valley | WIRED
Welcome to Uncanny Valley—an insider look at the people, power, and influence of Silicon Valley—where each week, WIRED’s writers and editors bring you original reporting and analysis about some of the biggest stories in tech. On Tuesdays, The Big Interview with WIRED’s Global Editorial Director Katie Drummond in conversation with influential figures in culture, politics, business, science, and beyond for a discussion captured through the WIRED lens. On Thursdays, WIRED writers and editors Zoë Schiffer, Brian Barrett and Leah Feiger add you to the Slack group thread to let you into what they’re hearing from sources in Silicon Valley and D.C, read you into what trends you should be watching for and how WIRED is thinking about it all.Podcast website
Listen to Uncanny Valley | WIRED, All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Uncanny Valley | WIRED
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Uncanny Valley | WIRED: Podcasts in Family