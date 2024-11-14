Powered by RND
Packet Pushers
N Is For Networking deconstructs the concepts, jargon and acronyms of the data networking industry. Join grumpy old network engineer Ethan Banks with networking...
  • N4N003: What’s a VLAN?
    Today we explore Virtual Local Area Networks (VLANs). This topic was prompted by a question from college student Douglas. We’ll explain the fundamental concepts of VLANs, such as their role in segmenting and managing network traffic, and the technical details for implementation. We’ll also address key topics including VLAN tags, access and trunk ports, and... Read more »
    30:50
  • N4N002: Bandwidth and Latency Explained
    In this episode of N Is For Networking, co-hosts Ethan Banks and Holly Metlitzky take a question from college student Douglas that turns into a ride on the networking highway as they navigate the lanes of bandwidth and latency. Ethan and Holly define the concepts of bandwidth and latency and discuss current data transfer protocols... Read more »
    24:42
  • N4N001: Frames and Packets: What’s the Difference?
    Frames and packets: how are they different and why is it important to know those differences? On this first episode of N Is For Networking, join co-hosts Holly Metlitzky and Ethan Banks to learn the fundamentals about frames and packets, plus some bonus material on layers and addresses. N Is For Networking is the newest... Read more »
    16:53
  • N4N000: Announcing N is For Networking – A New Podcast for the New Network Engineer
    Welcome to N Is For Networking, the newest podcast on the Packet Pushers network, where we explain the jargon, acronyms, and concepts of the networking industry in plain language. Your hosts are Holly Metlitzky, an industrial engineer and now a network sales engineer; and Ethan Banks, a veteran network engineer. Together, they’ll educate and help... Read more »
    18:47

N Is For Networking deconstructs the concepts, jargon and acronyms of the data networking industry. Join grumpy old network engineer Ethan Banks with networking newcomer Holly Metlitzky for these episodes that will help you place context around networking terminology.
