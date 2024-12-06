Powered by RND
Inside the Ecosystem

Nikias Molina
Everything Apple & the ecosystem it surrounds it.
Technology

Available Episodes

5 of 24
  • I Interviewed an Apple Exec On Future Apple Watch Features.
    Watch the Podcast in Video: https://youtu.be/DKpQB9kNeQE In this special episode of Inside the Ecosystem, we sit down with Dr. Sumbul Desai, Apple's Vice President of Health, to explore how Apple is revolutionizing personal health and wellness. From life-saving innovations like heart monitoring and fall detection to the broader vision behind integrating health features into Apple products, Dr. Desai shares the stories and science behind the technology.
    --------  
    23:43
  • News: $500 Apple Book, Experience with New Macs & Apple's Bright Future.
    A lot has happened this November in Cupertino. Let's dive into the news. Watch the Podcast in Video: https://youtu.be/styyFeFLm4M
    --------  
    52:53
  • Pro Photographer Reviews the Camera of iPhone 16 Pro (Tyler Stalman)
    Tyler's iPhone 16 Pro Photographers Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=be0ijSY7Kg0&t=819s Watch the Podcast in Video: https://youtu.be/B0mDO4vMKbk
    --------  
    1:04:38
  • The iPad's Massive Role in Shaping the Future of Digital Art.
    In this week's episode, we dive deep into the iPad and the world of digital art with Ayla Madison, a talented content creator and artist. Ayla Madison Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ayla.madison?igsh=d212b3hyNGliZ2U4
    --------  
    48:28
  • How the iPhone Saved His Life
    Today, I interview Matt Van Swol, a hurricane survivor who successfully used the iPhone's new satellite SOS feature in an emergency. Matt Van Swol's Tweet: https://x.com/matt_vanswol/status/1840791616136614108 Watch the Podcast in Video and Become a Channel Member: https://youtu.be/kArASOKNxB8
    --------  
    24:24

