I Interviewed an Apple Exec On Future Apple Watch Features.
In this special episode of Inside the Ecosystem, we sit down with Dr. Sumbul Desai, Apple’s Vice President of Health, to explore how Apple is revolutionizing personal health and wellness. From life-saving innovations like heart monitoring and fall detection to the broader vision behind integrating health features into Apple products, Dr. Desai shares the stories and science behind the technology.
23:43
News: $500 Apple Book, Experience with New Macs & Apple's Bright Future.
A lot has happened this November in Cupertino. Let's dive into the news.
52:53
Pro Photographer Reviews the Camera of iPhone 16 Pro (Tyler Stalman)
1:04:38
The iPad's Massive Role in Shaping the Future of Digital Art.
In this week's episode, we dive deep into the iPad and the world of digital art with Ayla Madison, a talented content creator and artist.
48:28
How the iPhone Saved His Life
Today, I interview Matt Van Swol, a hurricane survivor who successfully used the iPhone's new satellite SOS feature in an emergency.
Matt Van Swol's Tweet: https://x.com/matt_vanswol/status/1840791616136614108
