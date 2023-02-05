Heavy Networking from Packet Pushers

Join the Packet Pushers for weekly (or more!) conversations about data networking. Continuous professional development. Architecture and design, software define... More
Heavy Networking 679: Mountaintop Networking And Long-Haul Wireless
Today's Heavy Networking explores the challenges Wireless ISPs (WISPs) face when bringing services to locations without a lot of fiber in the ground. Those challenges include lining up radio antennas, maintaining mountaintop gear, wild horses, network and routing designs, and more. Our guest is Bradley Thompson, Senior Network Engineer at SkyFiber Internet.
5/12/2023
Heavy Networking 678: How Cisco Accelerates The IP/Optical Automation Journey (Sponsored)
On today's Heavy Networking we dive into the frameworks commonly used by service providers to tackle network slicing and traffic engineering challenges. We'll also talk their pros and cons, and the approach that Cisco is seeing its customers adopt as providers create virtual networking products for their customers. Cisco is our sponsor for today's show.
5/5/2023
Heavy Networking 677: US Networking User Association – Meetups For Network Engineers
You ever want a group of fellow networking nerds to hang with once in a while? The US Networking User Association might be exactly what you’re looking for. With local networking user groups popping up in various places all over the US and soon other countries, the USNUA is fostering community and knowledge sharing for networkers everywhere. On today's Heavy Networking we speak with Jason Gintert and Chris Kane, two of the folks behind the USNUA organization, to discuss what the USNUA is, and how you can work with them to get a NUG started in your area.
5/2/2023
Heavy Networking 676: Implementing ZTNA And SASE With Fortinet (Sponsored)
Fortinet is a security vendor most of you have heard of. But if all you think of when you hear the name “Fortinet” is firewalls, well yeah, but you should think more broadly. On today's sponsored Heavy Networking we're going after the work-from-anywhere challenge with Fortinet’s Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) tech, all of which is baked into FortiOS. If you’re running a FortiGate, you’ve got these capabilities already.
4/28/2023
Heavy Networking 675: Enabling Self-Service Automation & NetDevOps With Itential (Sponsored)
Today’s Heavy Networking podcast explores the concept of NetDevOps with sponsor Itential. The idea behind NetDevOps is to advance your network to the point where it’s self-service; that is, the network you operate can be consumed the way public cloud services are consumed. Our guest is Itential co-founder & CTO Chris Wade.
Join the Packet Pushers for weekly (or more!) conversations about data networking. Continuous professional development. Architecture and design, software defined, cloud, routing, switching, security, wireless, campus, enterprise, and more. Technical discussions with vendors about their products, deep dialog with real people who make networks work.