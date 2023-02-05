Heavy Networking from Packet Pushers

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Packet Pushers Interactive LLC
  • Heavy Networking 679: Mountaintop Networking And Long-Haul Wireless
    Today's Heavy Networking explores the challenges Wireless ISPs (WISPs) face when bringing services to locations without a lot of fiber in the ground. Those challenges include lining up radio antennas, maintaining mountaintop gear, wild horses, network and routing designs, and more. Our guest is Bradley Thompson, Senior Network Engineer at SkyFiber Internet. The post Heavy Networking 679: Mountaintop Networking And Long-Haul Wireless appeared first on Packet Pushers.
    5/12/2023
    57:39
  • Heavy Networking 678: How Cisco Accelerates The IP/Optical Automation Journey (Sponsored)
    On today's Heavy Networking we dive into the frameworks commonly used by service providers to tackle network slicing and traffic engineering challenges. We'll also talk their pros and cons, and the approach that Cisco is seeing its customers adopt as providers create virtual networking products for their customers. Cisco is our sponsor for today's show. The post Heavy Networking 678: How Cisco Accelerates The IP/Optical Automation Journey (Sponsored) appeared first on Packet Pushers.
    5/5/2023
    48:12
  • Heavy Networking 677: US Networking User Association – Meetups For Network Engineers
    You ever want a group of fellow networking nerds to hang with once in a while? The US Networking User Association might be exactly what you’re looking for. With local networking user groups popping up in various places all over the US and soon other countries, the USNUA is fostering community and knowledge sharing for networkers everywhere. On today's Heavy Networking we speak with Jason Gintert and Chris Kane, two of the folks behind the USNUA organization, to discuss what the USNUA is, and how you can work with them to get a NUG started in your area. The post Heavy Networking 677: US Networking User Association – Meetups For Network Engineers appeared first on Packet Pushers.
    5/2/2023
    47:28
  • Heavy Networking 676: Implementing ZTNA And SASE With Fortinet (Sponsored)
    Fortinet is a security vendor most of you have heard of. But if all you think of when you hear the name “Fortinet” is firewalls, well yeah, but you should think more broadly. On today's sponsored Heavy Networking we're going after the work-from-anywhere challenge with Fortinet’s Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) tech, all of which is baked into FortiOS. If you’re running a FortiGate, you’ve got these capabilities already. The post Heavy Networking 676: Implementing ZTNA And SASE With Fortinet (Sponsored) appeared first on Packet Pushers.
    4/28/2023
    49:53
  • Heavy Networking 675: Enabling Self-Service Automation & NetDevOps With Itential (Sponsored)
    Today’s Heavy Networking podcast explores the concept of NetDevOps with sponsor Itential. The idea behind NetDevOps is to advance your network to the point where it’s self-service; that is, the network you operate can be consumed the way public cloud services are consumed. Our guest is Itential co-founder & CTO Chris Wade. The post Heavy Networking 675: Enabling Self-Service Automation & NetDevOps With Itential (Sponsored) appeared first on Packet Pushers.
    4/21/2023
    43:30

About Heavy Networking from Packet Pushers

Join the Packet Pushers for weekly (or more!) conversations about data networking. Continuous professional development. Architecture and design, software defined, cloud, routing, switching, security, wireless, campus, enterprise, and more. Technical discussions with vendors about their products, deep dialog with real people who make networks work.
