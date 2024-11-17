LinkedIn's Chief Product Officer on Growing to 1B with AI | Tomer Cohen (LinkedIn)

My guest today is Tomer Cohen, Chief Product Officer at LinkedIn. Tomer gave me an inside look at LinkedIn’s growth from 100M to 1B+ users by transforming its feed. He also shared his best advice on growing AI products and advancing your PM career. Finally, I had to ask him about r/LinkedinLunatics. 🙂 Timestamps: (00:00) 3 must-have principles for building AI products (02:55) Revamping the LinkedIn feed for knowledge-sharing (06:15) Why it's so hard to be a feed PM and how Tomer overcame doubts (11:09) r/LinkedInLunatics and the role of humor on LinkedIn (13:18) How newsletters and videos can succeed on LinkedIn (18:24) "Thinking fast and slow" as an AI PM (22:22) How to deal with AI's non-deterministic nature (24:49) "Founder mode" and traits that the best PMs have (27:52) How to design an org to reward impact more than optics (31:29) The best way to land your dream job isn't to apply to everything Get the takeaways: https://creatoreconomy.so/p/linkedins-cpo-on-growing-to-1b-with-ai-tomer-cohen Where to find Tomer: - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tomercohen/ - Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/34ScXLvdmBeZ2Yza7ZWtLi 📌 Subscribe to this channel – more interviews coming soon!