Why K-12 Education Is Broken for High Achieving Kids | Niels Hoven (Mentava)
My guest today is Niels Hoven, founder and CEO of Mentava.
Niels founded Mentava, an education startup teaching 2-year-olds to read at the 2nd-grade level. We had a great chat about why K-12 education is broken for high-achieving kids, whether AI will unlock personalized learning, and how his software teaches 2-year-olds to read.
Timestamps:
(00:00) Our schools don't work for high-achieving kids
(01:26) The problem with K-12 education in the US
(03:08) Why California banned 8th grade algebra
(10:11) Never be ashamed of advocating for your kids
(14:21) How Niels homeschooled 3 kids during COVID
(19:25) Teaching 2-year-olds to read like 2nd graders
(25:24) Rethinking how we teach kids math
(28:44) Will AI replace teachers?
(30:34) Will elite college credentials still matter?
(35:29) Tips for parents to raise high-achieving kids
Get the takeaways: https://creatoreconomy.so/p/why-education-is-broken-for-high-achieving-kids-niels-hoven
Where to find Niels:
X: https://x.com/NielsHoven
Website: https://www.mentava.com/
38:04
Inside How Perplexity is Disrupting Online Search | Aravind Srinivas (CEO)
My guest today is Aravind Srinivas, CEO and co-founder of Perplexity.
Aravind is the CEO of Perplexity, the AI answer engine disrupting online search. Aravind gave me an inside look at how Perplexity builds products, how it scaled to 100M queries a week, and how it’ll deliver better ads than Google’s ten blue links.
Timestamps:
(00:00) We don't do product reviews
(01:22) The secret to Perplexity's incredible shipping velocity
(05:16) Giving feedback as a user instead of as the CEO
(07:01) How Perplexity decides what to build next
(10:56) Perplexity's "7 friends in 10 days" metric
(14:02) How Perplexity uses AI to build Perplexity
(17:30) How to get a great job without traditional credentials
(21:50) Key drivers behind Perplexity's growth to 100M queries
(27:50) The future of search ads and why 10 blue links are dead
(35:56) Closing advice to get what you want out of life
Get the takeaways: https://creatoreconomy.so/p/inside-how-perplexity-is-disrupting-search-aravind-srinivas
Where to find Aravind:
X: https://x.com/AravSrinivas
Website: https://www.perplexity.ai/
38:27
Inside Duolingo Unhinged Growth to a $500M Business | Cem Kansu (Duolingo)
My guest today is Cem Kansu.
Cem is the Head of Product at Duolingo. Over 8 years, he helped Duolingo grow to 100M+ monthly active users and $500M+ in annual revenue. I had a super fun chat with Cem about Duolingo's unhinged product culture, the top drivers of Duolingo's user and revenue growth, and whether AI will democratize education.
Timestamps:
(00:00) We love being unhinged with our owl
(01:26) Duolingo is a game and this is our core loop
(03:46) The top 3 drivers of Duolingo's growth to 100M users
(05:55) Passive-aggressive push notifications work!
(08:12) How Duolingo onboards new users to maximize retention
(13:11) Our winding path to $500M+ in revenue
(17:25) We've figured out how international expansion works
(21:13) Will AI kill Duolingo?
(26:20) We made Lily an AI emo teenager on purpose
(32:41) How to A/B test without sacrificing quality
(37:09) What the best PMs at Duolingo have in common
Get the takeaways: https://creatoreconomy.so/p/inside-duolingo-unhinged-growth-to-500m-cem-kansu
Where to find Cem:
X: https://x.com/cemkansu
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/cemkansu/
41:41
How to Crack the PM Interview in 2024 | Satish Mummareddy (Meta)
My guest today is Satish Mummareddy, ex-product leader at Meta.
During his 6 years at Meta as an IC7 product leader, Satish interviewed 200+ PM candidates and mentored 100+ PMs. We had a great chat about how to crack the PM interview, choose the right job offer, and find strong mentors.
Timestamps:
(00:00) How not to let rejection get you down
(01:53) Hot takes after interviewing 200+ PMs at Meta
(05:14) Why experienced PMs often struggle in interviews
(09:13) 3-month plan to crush interviews at top tech companies
(15:05) How to uplevel your product thinking skills
(20:10) Why interview frameworks aren't enough
(27:31) How to avoid getting down-leveled
(30:01) Choosing the right company to join
(36:24) 3 steps to find great mentors and sponsors
(40:25) Deliberate practice, career arcs, and mental fitness
Get the takeaways: https://creatoreconomy.so/p/meta-product-leader-cracking-the-pm-interview-satish
Where to find Satish:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/satishmummareddy/
Course: https://maven.com/crossing-career-chasms/product-thinking
46:39
LinkedIn's Chief Product Officer on Growing to 1B with AI | Tomer Cohen (LinkedIn)
My guest today is Tomer Cohen, Chief Product Officer at LinkedIn.
Tomer gave me an inside look at LinkedIn’s growth from 100M to 1B+ users by transforming its feed. He also shared his best advice on growing AI products and advancing your PM career. Finally, I had to ask him about r/LinkedinLunatics. 🙂
Timestamps:
(00:00) 3 must-have principles for building AI products
(02:55) Revamping the LinkedIn feed for knowledge-sharing
(06:15) Why it's so hard to be a feed PM and how Tomer overcame doubts
(11:09) r/LinkedInLunatics and the role of humor on LinkedIn
(13:18) How newsletters and videos can succeed on LinkedIn
(18:24) "Thinking fast and slow" as an AI PM
(22:22) How to deal with AI's non-deterministic nature
(24:49) "Founder mode" and traits that the best PMs have
(27:52) How to design an org to reward impact more than optics
(31:29) The best way to land your dream job isn't to apply to everything
Get the takeaways: https://creatoreconomy.so/p/linkedins-cpo-on-growing-to-1b-with-ai-tomer-cohen
Where to find Tomer:
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tomercohen/
- Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/34ScXLvdmBeZ2Yza7ZWtLi
