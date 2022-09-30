The Nielsen Norman Group (NNg) UX Podcast is a podcast on user experience research, design, strategy, and professions, hosted by Senior User Experience Speciali... More
27. Customer Journey Management (feat. Kim Salazar, Sr. UX Specialist at NN/g and Jochem van der Veer, CEO/Co-Founder of TheyDo)
If you ask experienced UX practitioners how to stay user-centric, you’ll inevitably hear something about the importance of customer journeys. However, as teams become more mature in their UX practices, the number of journeys being tracked and analyzed has been growing, sometimes faster than teams can manage, leading to scattered and uncoordinated redesign efforts. In this episode, we hear some tips about customer journey management from Kim Salazar of NN/g and Jochem van der Veer of TheyDo, a customer journey management platform.
4/8/2023
41:12
26. The Evolution of UX (feat. Dr. Jakob Nielsen, Co-Founder & Principal, NN/g)
The UX industry has recently seen what some call "unprecedented" shifts with layoffs and generative artificial intelligence rapidly changing how UX work is done. However, there have been similarly turbulent periods in tech, decades before. Dr. Jakob Nielsen reflects on the changes that have taken place over the near 25 years Nielsen Norman Group has been around, and discusses whether or not generative AI is just a phase or truly the next chapter of UX work.
1:45 - Dr. Jakob Nielsen's "origin story"
3:46 - What UX was like during the "dot-com boom"
6:30 - How the UX profession has changed since the "dot-com boom"
8:21 - Generative AI - a phase or the next chapter of UX work?
13:26 - How AI will shift the labor of UX away from pixel-pushing and toward orchestration/editorializing
16:58 - The future of UX: what keeps Dr. Jakob Nielsen inspired
19:34 - Balancing the pressure to build new features vs. fixing existing infrastructures (UX debt)
23:00 - Foundational UX ideologies: who is responsible for a good experience; matching how people actually behave
25:17 - Advice for people new to UX
27:40 - Advice for experienced UX professionals in preparing for a future with AI
With the recent surge in tech layoffs, a downsizing of UX labor means UX research is harder to do, meaning: research needs to be prioritized in really intentional ways. Discount inspection methods like expert reviews and heuristic evaluations can help identify high-priority design issues that need further research and design effort. In this episode, Evan Sunwall offers some insight into how to facilitate and communicate the results of these inspection methods.
2/3/2023
35:54
24. Artificial Intelligence: What Is It? What Is It Not? (feat. Susan Farrell, Principal UX Researcher at mmhmm.app)
The term artificial intelligence, AI, is having a bit of a boom, with the explosion in popularity of tools like ChatGPT, Lensa, DALL•E 2, and many others. The praises of AI have been equally met with skepticism and criticism, with cautionary tales about AI information quality, plagiarism, and other risks. Susan Farrell, the Principal UX Researcher at mmhmm, shares a bit about her experiences in researching chatbots and AI driven tools, and defines what AI is, what it isn’t, and what teams should consider when implementing AI systems.
1/6/2023
35:35
23. Building Better Products with a Better Mindset (feat. Ryan Hudson-Peralta, Principal Experience Designer at Rocket Homes)
Building exceptional experiences usable by all is no easy feat. Focusing on what can be influenced and accepting what cannot be changed are two critical steps to crafting better products... and careers. We spoke with Ryan Hudson-Peralta, a principal experience designer at Rocket Homes, who often introduces himself as a "father, husband, international speaker, and designer... who just happens to be born without hands." Ryan shares a bit about his journey into the UX field, and how his mindset of curiosity and positivity allows him to create meaningful experiences with his designs and with his career.
