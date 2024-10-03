Remove your personal information from the web at https://joindeleteme.com/JESSE20 and use code JESSE20 for 20% off. DeleteMe international Plans: https://international.joindeleteme.com
In today's episode of American Alchemy, Jesse Michels sits down with Matthew Pines, a national security expert and Fellow at the Bitcoin Policy Institute, to explore the intersections of secret physics programs, elite networks, and UAP disclosure. From the CIA's founding to mid-century breakthroughs in theoretical physics, and the role of gatekeepers in modern UFO revelations, this conversation dives into alternate histories and the future of humanity.
Support American Alchemy by Becoming a YouTube Member:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuG2KzrIMe3qoNcuDVpwnXw/join
SPOTIFY ➤ https://tinyurl.com/jessemichelsspotify
DISCORD ➤ https://discord.gg/jessemichels
INSTAGRAM (Personal) ➤ https://www.instagram.com/jessemichels
INSTAGRAM (Show) ➤ https://www.instagram.com/jessemichelsofficial
TWITTER ➤ https://twitter.com/AlchemyAmerican
EMAIL/BOOKINGS ➤ [email protected]
Timestamps:
00:00 - Intro
01:27 - Current Affairs
12:20 - Trump’s Next 4 Years
23:16 - UFOs
40:02 - Alternate US History
55:19 - Secret Physics Program
01:04:32 - Modern Theoretical Physics
01:33:10 - Theories of Consciousness
02:01:10 - Ascension / Timelines / Simulation
02:32:15 - Next Phase of Humanity / Big Tech
02:44:40 - UFO Gatekeepers / Modern Disclosure
02:58:01 - China / UFO Disclosure / UAP Task Force
03:10:50 - Alien Hierarchy / Space Programs
03:19:41 - Mormonism / Elon Musk
03:28:31 - Mid Century Physics Breakthroughs
03:39:50 - Secrets Physics Program (Continued)
03:47:01 - AI & UFOs
03:59:12 - Next Steps in UFO Disclosure
Original music: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6LlLRudDi60Uy4jcmOSEs1
*** AMERICAN ALCHEMY is an original series hosted by Jesse Michels that explores the frontier of science and tech. Each week, we bring you exclusive interviews with some of the leading thinkers of our time.
#physics #theoreticalphysics #uap #americanalchemy #jessemichels #aliens #space #elonmusk
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
4:17:43
'Immaculate Constellation' Groundbreaking Reveal ft. Michael Shellenberger
Join Jesse Michels in an exclusive sit-down with Michael Shellenberger, recorded right after the UAP congressional hearings on November 13, 2024. Shellenberger delves into the hearings' revelations and his newly released Immaculate Constellation report.
Support American Alchemy by Becoming a YouTube Member:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuG2KzrIMe3qoNcuDVpwnXw/join
SPOTIFY ➤ https://tinyurl.com/jessemichelsspotify
DISCORD ➤ https://discord.gg/jessemichels
INSTAGRAM (Personal) ➤ https://www.instagram.com/jessemichels
INSTAGRAM (Show) ➤ https://www.instagram.com/jessemichelsofficial
TWITTER ➤ https://twitter.com/AlchemyAmerican
EMAIL/BOOKINGS ➤ [email protected]
Original music: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6LlLRudDi60Uy4jcmOSEs1
*** AMERICAN ALCHEMY is an original series hosted by Jesse Michels that explores the frontier of science and tech. Each week, we bring you exclusive interviews with some of the leading thinkers of our time.
#uap #congressionalhearing #congress #aliens
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
41:43
Your Brain Is A Quantum Time Machine! | Eric Wargo
Go to https://buyraycon.com/JESSEMICHELS for 30% off sitewide! Brought to you by Raycon
On today's episode of American Alchemy, we welcome Eric Wargo, a science writer and author known for exploring the mysteries of time, precognition, and the human mind. Eric's works, including Time Loops and Precognitive Dreamwork and the Long Self, delve into the profound connections between consciousness and the nature of time itself.
Support American Alchemy by Becoming a YouTube Member:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuG2KzrIMe3qoNcuDVpwnXw/join
Links Mentioned:
- The Physics of UFOs: Eric Weinstein + Hal Puthoff: https://tinyurl.com/PhysicsofUFOs
SPOTIFY ➤ https://tinyurl.com/jessemichelsspotify
DISCORD ➤ https://discord.gg/jessemichels
INSTAGRAM (Personal) ➤ https://www.instagram.com/jessemichels
INSTAGRAM (Show) ➤ https://www.instagram.com/jessemichelsofficial
TWITTER ➤ https://twitter.com/AlchemyAmerican
EMAIL/BOOKINGS ➤ [email protected]
Original music: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6LlLRudDi60Uy4jcmOSEs1
*** AMERICAN ALCHEMY is an original series hosted by Jesse Michels that explores the frontier of science and tech. Each week, we bring you exclusive interviews with some of the leading thinkers of our time.
#quantumphysics #timetravel #consciousness #science #podcast #technology
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
30:50
What Happened In 12,000 BC? | Matt LaCroix
On today's episode of American Alchemy we are joined by author Matt LaCroix. Enjoy!
Support American Alchemy by Becoming a YouTube Member:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuG2KzrIMe3qoNcuDVpwnXw/join
Matt LaCroix is an author and researcher specializing in ancient civilizations, particularly Egypt, exploring lost knowledge, mythology, and the mysteries of human origins. Matt's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@UC65XXzhHyH3BKZ72Q1eKF8Q
Timestamps:
00:00 - Intro
02:19 - Matt’s Interest in Ancient History
06:50 - Underneath the Pyramids
16:04 - Lost Civilizations
23:04 - Evidence for Lost Civilizations
43:05 - Plasma / CME Events
01:03:30 - The Sun’s Dead Binary Star
01:14:52 - Ancient Underground Networks
01:23:44 - Formation of The Solar System
01:34:07 - Matt’s Current Research
01:46:38 - Noah, Gilgamesh, and the Flood
02:20:42 - The ‘Old Holy Land’
02:29:21 - Esoteric Knowledge
02:35:04 - Evidence
02:39:29 - Mystical Experiences in Pyramids
02:44:02 - Ancient Shared Symbols
02:48:28 - UFOs
SPOTIFY ➤ https://tinyurl.com/jessemichelsspotify
DISCORD ➤ https://discord.gg/jessemichels
INSTAGRAM (Personal) ➤ https://www.instagram.com/jessemichels
INSTAGRAM (Show) ➤ https://www.instagram.com/jessemichelsofficial
TWITTER ➤ https://twitter.com/AlchemyAmerican
EMAIL/BOOKINGS ➤ [email protected]
Original music: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6LlLRudDi60Uy4jcmOSEs1
*** AMERICAN ALCHEMY is an original series hosted by Jesse Michels that explores the frontier of science and tech. Each week, we bring you exclusive interviews with some of the leading thinkers of our time.
#history #ancienthistory #documentary #podcast #mystery #egypt
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
3:28:07
Graham Hancock: UFOs, the Pyramids, and Ancient Cataclysms (Part 2)
Graham Hancock returns for his second appearance on American Alchemy. Enjoy!
Graham's response to Flint Dibble: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PEe72Nj-AW0
Become a Member of American Alchemy:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuG2KzrIMe3qoNcuDVpwnXw/join
SPOTIFY ➤ https://tinyurl.com/jessemichelsspotify
DISCORD ➤ https://discord.gg/jessemichels
INSTAGRAM (Personal) ➤ https://www.instagram.com/jessemichels
INSTAGRAM (Show) ➤ https://www.instagram.com/jessemichelsmedia
TWITTER ➤ https://twitter.com/AlchemyAmerican
EMAIL/BOOKINGS ➤ [email protected]
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7eOJzNRWY4l2UTDvIquxYg?app=desktop
Original music: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6LlLRudDi60Uy4jcmOSEs1
*** AMERICAN ALCHEMY is an original series hosted by Jesse Michels that explores the frontier of science and tech. Each week, we bring you exclusive interviews with some of the leading thinkers of our time.
#documentary #history #physics #oppenheimer
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Welcome to the American Alchemy.
Tune in for new videos WEEKLY highlighting the most heretical thinkers/ideas of our time.
👽
instagram: @jessemichels
twitter: @alchemyamerican
Business: [email protected]