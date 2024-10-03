Powered by RND
Welcome to the American Alchemy. Tune in for new videos WEEKLY highlighting the most heretical thinkers/ideas of our time. 👽 instagram: @jessemichels twitter: ...
TechnologyScienceSociety & Culture

  • The Physics of UFOs ft. Matthew Pines
    Remove your personal information from the web at https://joindeleteme.com/JESSE20 and use code JESSE20 for 20% off. DeleteMe international Plans: https://international.joindeleteme.com In today's episode of American Alchemy, Jesse Michels sits down with Matthew Pines, a national security expert and Fellow at the Bitcoin Policy Institute, to explore the intersections of secret physics programs, elite networks, and UAP disclosure. From the CIA's founding to mid-century breakthroughs in theoretical physics, and the role of gatekeepers in modern UFO revelations, this conversation dives into alternate histories and the future of humanity. Support American Alchemy by Becoming a YouTube Member: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuG2KzrIMe3qoNcuDVpwnXw/join SPOTIFY ➤ https://tinyurl.com/jessemichelsspotify DISCORD ➤ https://discord.gg/jessemichels INSTAGRAM (Personal) ➤ https://www.instagram.com/jessemichels INSTAGRAM (Show) ➤ https://www.instagram.com/jessemichelsofficial TWITTER ➤ https://twitter.com/AlchemyAmerican EMAIL/BOOKINGS ➤ [email protected] Timestamps: 00:00 - Intro 01:27 - Current Affairs 12:20 - Trump’s Next 4 Years 23:16 - UFOs 40:02 - Alternate US History 55:19 - Secret Physics Program 01:04:32 - Modern Theoretical Physics 01:33:10 - Theories of Consciousness 02:01:10 - Ascension / Timelines / Simulation 02:32:15 - Next Phase of Humanity / Big Tech 02:44:40 - UFO Gatekeepers / Modern Disclosure 02:58:01 - China / UFO Disclosure / UAP Task Force 03:10:50 - Alien Hierarchy / Space Programs 03:19:41 - Mormonism / Elon Musk 03:28:31 - Mid Century Physics Breakthroughs 03:39:50 - Secrets Physics Program (Continued) 03:47:01 - AI & UFOs 03:59:12 - Next Steps in UFO Disclosure Original music: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6LlLRudDi60Uy4jcmOSEs1 *** AMERICAN ALCHEMY is an original series hosted by Jesse Michels that explores the frontier of science and tech. Each week, we bring you exclusive interviews with some of the leading thinkers of our time. #physics #theoreticalphysics #uap #americanalchemy #jessemichels #aliens #space #elonmusk Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    4:17:43
  • 'Immaculate Constellation' Groundbreaking Reveal ft. Michael Shellenberger
    Join Jesse Michels in an exclusive sit-down with Michael Shellenberger, recorded right after the UAP congressional hearings on November 13, 2024. Shellenberger delves into the hearings' revelations and his newly released Immaculate Constellation report. Support American Alchemy by Becoming a YouTube Member: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuG2KzrIMe3qoNcuDVpwnXw/join SPOTIFY ➤ https://tinyurl.com/jessemichelsspotify DISCORD ➤ https://discord.gg/jessemichels INSTAGRAM (Personal) ➤ https://www.instagram.com/jessemichels INSTAGRAM (Show) ➤ https://www.instagram.com/jessemichelsofficial TWITTER ➤ https://twitter.com/AlchemyAmerican EMAIL/BOOKINGS ➤ [email protected] Original music: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6LlLRudDi60Uy4jcmOSEs1 *** AMERICAN ALCHEMY is an original series hosted by Jesse Michels that explores the frontier of science and tech. Each week, we bring you exclusive interviews with some of the leading thinkers of our time. #uap #congressionalhearing #congress #aliens Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    41:43
  • Your Brain Is A Quantum Time Machine! | Eric Wargo
    Go to https://buyraycon.com/JESSEMICHELS for 30% off sitewide! Brought to you by Raycon On today's episode of American Alchemy, we welcome Eric Wargo, a science writer and author known for exploring the mysteries of time, precognition, and the human mind. Eric's works, including Time Loops and Precognitive Dreamwork and the Long Self, delve into the profound connections between consciousness and the nature of time itself. Support American Alchemy by Becoming a YouTube Member: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuG2KzrIMe3qoNcuDVpwnXw/join Links Mentioned: - The Physics of UFOs: Eric Weinstein + Hal Puthoff: https://tinyurl.com/PhysicsofUFOs SPOTIFY ➤ https://tinyurl.com/jessemichelsspotify DISCORD ➤ https://discord.gg/jessemichels INSTAGRAM (Personal) ➤ https://www.instagram.com/jessemichels INSTAGRAM (Show) ➤ https://www.instagram.com/jessemichelsofficial TWITTER ➤ https://twitter.com/AlchemyAmerican EMAIL/BOOKINGS ➤ [email protected] Original music: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6LlLRudDi60Uy4jcmOSEs1 *** AMERICAN ALCHEMY is an original series hosted by Jesse Michels that explores the frontier of science and tech. Each week, we bring you exclusive interviews with some of the leading thinkers of our time. #quantumphysics #timetravel #consciousness #science #podcast #technology Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    30:50
  • What Happened In 12,000 BC? | Matt LaCroix
    On today's episode of American Alchemy we are joined by author Matt LaCroix. Enjoy! Support American Alchemy by Becoming a YouTube Member: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuG2KzrIMe3qoNcuDVpwnXw/join Matt LaCroix is an author and researcher specializing in ancient civilizations, particularly Egypt, exploring lost knowledge, mythology, and the mysteries of human origins. Matt's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@UC65XXzhHyH3BKZ72Q1eKF8Q Timestamps: 00:00 - Intro 02:19 - Matt’s Interest in Ancient History 06:50 - Underneath the Pyramids 16:04 - Lost Civilizations 23:04 - Evidence for Lost Civilizations 43:05 - Plasma / CME Events 01:03:30 - The Sun’s Dead Binary Star 01:14:52 - Ancient Underground Networks 01:23:44 - Formation of The Solar System 01:34:07 - Matt’s Current Research 01:46:38 - Noah, Gilgamesh, and the Flood 02:20:42 - The ‘Old Holy Land’ 02:29:21 - Esoteric Knowledge 02:35:04 - Evidence 02:39:29 - Mystical Experiences in Pyramids 02:44:02 - Ancient Shared Symbols 02:48:28 - UFOs SPOTIFY ➤ https://tinyurl.com/jessemichelsspotify DISCORD ➤ https://discord.gg/jessemichels INSTAGRAM (Personal) ➤ https://www.instagram.com/jessemichels INSTAGRAM (Show) ➤ https://www.instagram.com/jessemichelsofficial TWITTER ➤ https://twitter.com/AlchemyAmerican EMAIL/BOOKINGS ➤ [email protected] Original music: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6LlLRudDi60Uy4jcmOSEs1 *** AMERICAN ALCHEMY is an original series hosted by Jesse Michels that explores the frontier of science and tech. Each week, we bring you exclusive interviews with some of the leading thinkers of our time. #history #ancienthistory #documentary #podcast #mystery #egypt Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    3:28:07
  • Graham Hancock: UFOs, the Pyramids, and Ancient Cataclysms (Part 2)
    Graham Hancock returns for his second appearance on American Alchemy. Enjoy! Graham's response to Flint Dibble: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PEe72Nj-AW0 Become a Member of American Alchemy: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuG2KzrIMe3qoNcuDVpwnXw/join SPOTIFY ➤ https://tinyurl.com/jessemichelsspotify DISCORD ➤ https://discord.gg/jessemichels INSTAGRAM (Personal) ➤ https://www.instagram.com/jessemichels INSTAGRAM (Show) ➤ https://www.instagram.com/jessemichelsmedia TWITTER ➤ https://twitter.com/AlchemyAmerican EMAIL/BOOKINGS ➤ [email protected] SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7eOJzNRWY4l2UTDvIquxYg?app=desktop Original music: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6LlLRudDi60Uy4jcmOSEs1 *** AMERICAN ALCHEMY is an original series hosted by Jesse Michels that explores the frontier of science and tech. Each week, we bring you exclusive interviews with some of the leading thinkers of our time. #documentary #history #physics #oppenheimer Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:32:22

About Jesse Michels

