The Physics of UFOs ft. Matthew Pines

In today's episode of American Alchemy, Jesse Michels sits down with Matthew Pines, a national security expert and Fellow at the Bitcoin Policy Institute, to explore the intersections of secret physics programs, elite networks, and UAP disclosure. From the CIA's founding to mid-century breakthroughs in theoretical physics, and the role of gatekeepers in modern UFO revelations, this conversation dives into alternate histories and the future of humanity. Timestamps: 00:00 - Intro 01:27 - Current Affairs 12:20 - Trump's Next 4 Years 23:16 - UFOs 40:02 - Alternate US History 55:19 - Secret Physics Program 01:04:32 - Modern Theoretical Physics 01:33:10 - Theories of Consciousness 02:01:10 - Ascension / Timelines / Simulation 02:32:15 - Next Phase of Humanity / Big Tech 02:44:40 - UFO Gatekeepers / Modern Disclosure 02:58:01 - China / UFO Disclosure / UAP Task Force 03:10:50 - Alien Hierarchy / Space Programs 03:19:41 - Mormonism / Elon Musk 03:28:31 - Mid Century Physics Breakthroughs 03:39:50 - Secrets Physics Program (Continued) 03:47:01 - AI & UFOs 03:59:12 - Next Steps in UFO Disclosure AMERICAN ALCHEMY is an original series hosted by Jesse Michels that explores the frontier of science and tech. Each week, we bring you exclusive interviews with some of the leading thinkers of our time.