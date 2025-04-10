High Agency: The Podcast for AI Builders

From 0 to $40M in 5 Months: Bolt.new Story with Eric Simons

Eric Simons discusses the meteoric rise of Bolt.new, an AI-powered web app builder that went from zero to $40 million ARR in just five months. He shares insights on how they built an AI agent capable of creating full-stack web applications from simple prompts, the challenges of rapid growth, and the future of AI in software development. From nearly shutting down the company to becoming one of the fastest-growing AI products in history, Eric offers valuable lessons for anyone building in the AI space.Chapters:00:00 - Introduction and Bolt.new overview06:05 - The journey from near-shutdown to rapid growth13:28 - Challenges of explosive growth and scaling18:50 - Technical deep dive: Building Bolt.new26:37 - Debugging and improving AI-generated code32:09 - Future directions and enterprise adoption34:11 - Advice for building AI applications37:03 - The concept of "vibe revenue" in AI startups39:39 - Is AI over or under-hyped?