High Agency: The Podcast for AI Builders

From 0 to $40M in 5 Months: Bolt.new Story with Eric Simons
Eric Simons discusses the meteoric rise of Bolt.new, an AI-powered web app builder that went from zero to $40 million ARR in just five months. He shares insights on how they built an AI agent capable of creating full-stack web applications from simple prompts, the challenges of rapid growth, and the future of AI in software development. From nearly shutting down the company to becoming one of the fastest-growing AI products in history, Eric offers valuable lessons for anyone building in the AI space.Chapters:00:00 - Introduction and Bolt.new overview06:05 - The journey from near-shutdown to rapid growth13:28 - Challenges of explosive growth and scaling18:50 - Technical deep dive: Building Bolt.new26:37 - Debugging and improving AI-generated code32:09 - Future directions and enterprise adoption34:11 - Advice for building AI applications37:03 - The concept of "vibe revenue" in AI startups39:39 - Is AI over or under-hyped?
Saving Pharma Companies Billions with AI l Patrick Leung from Faro Health
In this episode of High Agency, Patrick Leung from Faro Health explains how they're using AI to revolutionize clinical trial design by both generating regulatory documents and extracting insights from thousands of existing trials. Patrick emphasises the essential collaboration between clinical experts and AI engineers when building reliable systems in healthcare's high-stakes environment. Chapters:00:00 - Introduction04:26 - Clinical trials before: Microsoft Word Documents08:17 - Document generation using AI12:26 - What makes clinical trials so expensive16:26 - Parsing and processing clinical trial data18:04 - Challenges with traditional evaluation metrics21:28 - Importance of domain experts in the evaluation process24:35 - Collaboration between domain experts and engineering31:26 - Building a graph-based knowledge system34:27 - Roles and skillsets required38:06 - Lessons learned building LLM products40:56 - Discussion on AI capabilities and limitations46:07 - Is AI overhyped or underhyped
100x Hiring Speed with Superhuman Recruiters l Metaview Co-Founder
In this episode, Raza is joined by Shahriar Tajbakhsh, the co-founder of Metaview. They discuss how Metaview's AI scribe automates interview note-taking, how AI agents can surface top candidates from thousands of resumes, and why hiring managers should think of AI as a co-worker, not just a tool. Raza's recomended reading: Creating a LLM-as-a-Judge That Drives Business Results.Chapters:00:00 - Introduction03:32 - How AI Co-Workers Are Transforming Recruiting06:21 - Inside MetaView: AI Scribe and Workflow Automation09:11 - Unlocking Hiring Insights with AI-Driven Conversations11:30 - Balancing AI Innovation and User Adoption14:05 - Metaview's Tech Stack and the Role of LLMs18:29 - How MetaView Generates Superhuman Interview Notes23:18 - The Challenges of Building Reliable AI Hiring Agents32:40 - The Future of AI in Hiring: Automating Job Descriptions40:26 - AI Co-Workers That Work While You Sleep47:08 - Why Vertical AI Will Win Over General AI Agents50:24 - The Underrated Power of Graph-Based AI
AI Will Replace Command Lines I Ex-Google Tech Lead and Founder at Warp
In this episode, Raza Habib chats with Zach Lloyd, CEO and founder of Warp, about how AI is transforming the developer experience. They explore how Warp is reimagining the command line, the power of AI-driven automation, and what the future holds for coding workflows.Chapters:00:00 - Introduction04:06 - Why the terminal needed reinvention07:11 - AI's role in Warp's evolution08:55 - Key AI features in Warp12:49 - Balancing safety, reliability, and usability19:43 - Challenges in AI-Powered development22:33 - Changing developer behavior with AI27:24 - Prompt engineering and context optimization31:05 - Lessons for building AI products37:50 - The future of AI in software development46:42 - Underappreciated AI innovations
Google Is Dead: How This 144-GPU Startup Is Building Einstein-Level AI Search I Will Bryk | Exa CEO
Will Bryk, CEO of Exa, sits down with Raza Habib to reveal why traditional search engines are becoming obsolete and how his startup is building an AI-powered search engine for the future. From constructing a massive GPU cluster to predicting AI will surpass human mathematicians by 2026, Will shares fascinating insights about the technological breakthroughs that will reshape society in the coming months.Chapters:00:00 - Introduction 05:13 - Exa as a Tool for LLMs and Neural Search 06:19 - Introducing "Websets" and Its Use Cases 10:16 - Building a Compute Cluster: Why Own vs. Rent? 12:00 - The Bitter Lesson and Scalability in AI 17:11 - Interesting Use Cases for Exa 19:44 - People Search and CRM Opportunities 21:10 - Predictions for AI Progress and Test-Time Compute 27:10 - Implications of AI on Creative Tasks and Society 29:15 - Automation, Jobs, and the Knowledge Economy 33:57 - What Could Stop AI Progress? 36:22 - Advice for AI Builders and Entrepreneurs
High Agency is the podcast for AI builders. If you’re trying to understand how to successfully build AI products with Large Language Models and Generative AI then this podcast is made for you. Each week we interview leaders at companies building on the frontier who have already succeeded with AI in production. We share their stories, lessons and playbooks so you can build more quickly and with confidence.
AI is moving incredibly fast and no-one is truly an expert yet, High Agency is for people who are learning by doing and will share knowledge through the community.
Where to find us: https://hubs.ly/Q02z2HR40