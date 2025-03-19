Swipe Right for Spiritual Growth: The Dating App for Your Soul
In this episode of Lead with AI, Dr. Tamara Nall speaks with Tom Fitzsimmons, co-founder of ByWay App, an AI-powered platform connecting people with spiritual guidance. Tom shares his journey from experiencing abuse within religious orders to building tech that helps people find meaning through genuine human connection. ByWay aims to revolutionize spiritual guidance by using AI to match seekers with guides quickly, whether they're Christian, atheist, or from any faith tradition. The conversation explores how technology can create bridges to community rather than isolation, with Tom explaining why he believes "the church is a hospital for broken people." Dr. Nall and Tom examine the balance between digital convenience and authentic spiritual growth, discussing how AI might serve as a tool for deeper human connection in an increasingly disconnected world. The episode offers a fresh perspective on how technology and spirituality might evolve together, challenging listeners to consider what role AI could play in their own search for meaning.
How AI and the Metaverse Will Reshape Our World with Dr. Mark van Rijmenam
In this episode of Lead with AI, host Dr. Tamara Nall speaks with Dr. Mark van Rijmenam, a strategic futurist recently recognized as the world's best futurist and one of the 16 leading voices in AI globally. Dr. van Rijmenam shares his vision of the metaverse as "the next playground for humanity," where digital and physical realities converge, potentially replacing smartphones and computers with sleek glasses or smart lenses within the next decade. He warns about the dangers of deepfakes, sharing how a major engineering firm lost $25.6 million to criminals using AI-generated board members in a video call, and offers practical advice for verification in this "post-truth world." The conversation explores his pioneering work as the creator of the world's first TED talk in virtual reality and the first-ever digital twin that allows people to interact with him via text, audio, and video in 29 languages. Dr. van Rijmenam discusses the convergence of technologies like AI, quantum computing, blockchain, and synthetic biology, emphasizing adaptability as the essential skill for thriving in our rapidly changing future.
“How I Built a Million-Dollar Business Using AI" - Carrie Soave Reveals Her Secrets
In this episode of Lead with AI, host Dr. Tamara Nall speaks with Carrie Soave, who transitioned from being a successful real estate agent to an AI industry expert after discovering how automation could replace countless hours of work. Soave doesn't sugarcoat the future, declaring that AI will eliminate many jobs while creating different opportunities for those willing to adapt. She predicts real estate teams will soon consist of "massive AI agent armies" led by just one or two exceptional humans who combine strategic vision with relationship skills. The conversation takes fascinating turns as they discuss the possibility of robotic partners joining human homebuyers and AI that reads emotions during negotiations. Soave shares how she built multi-million dollar businesses using AI workflows that require no technical background—just communication skills and an open mind. For business owners seeking practical AI applications, Soave teases her new consulting program designed to help entrepreneurs across all industries achieve what she calls "two weeks of work in two hours."
The Human Side of Government AI: A Conversation with Dr. Tamara Nall
In this premiere episode of Lead with AI podcast, PodUp CEO Nathan Gwilliam sits down with host Dr. Tamara Nall for an engaging role reversal that reveals the inspiring vision behind her new podcast series. As a Harvard MBA graduate and federal contracting veteran who's worked with agencies from the CDC to the Department of the Navy, Dr. Nall shares insights about bridging the gap between complex AI technology and practical government solutions. She brings the VA's groundbreaking AI initiatives to life, showing how artificial intelligence isn't just transforming paperwork – it's revolutionizing how the government serves citizens. Dr. Nall shatters the myth of slow government innovation, showcasing how federal agencies are pioneering ethical AI adoption while keeping human expertise at the core. Her unique perspective as both a seasoned consultant and the founder of The Leading Niche brings authenticity to this conversation about making government AI more approachable and human-centered. This discussion between Gwilliam and Dr. Nall opens a window into how AI is reshaping government services while keeping the human element front and center, making it essential to listen to government employees, tech enthusiasts, and engaged citizens alike.
Subscribe to discover how today's innovators are using AI to address challenges, create opportunities, and shape our future.