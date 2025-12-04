I've Got Questions with Sinead Bovell

Tech Companies Want Your Brain To Be The Next Smartphone | Professor Nita Farahany

Professor Nita Farahany, author of The Battle for Your Brain, is one of the world's leading experts on the ethical, legal, and societal implications of emerging technologies and their impact on our brains. We discuss how every major tech company is racing to build devices that could replace keyboards and smartphones with your neural signals — with AI glasses, smart rings, wristbands, and earbuds as the first step. Professor Farahany breaks down why the brain is the holy grail for tech companies, what these devices may soon decode, and the massive privacy implications. We get into what brain data can reveal and why "freedom of thought" is suddenly up for debate. 5:00 – What Brain Data Can Reveal About You10:00 – The Rise of Neural Interfaces and Thought-Based Communication15:00 – Attention, Stress, and How Sensors Read Your Inner Signals20:00 – The Privacy Crisis: Why Brain Data Is the Final Frontier25:00 – Manipulation, Nudging, and AI Predictions of Your Behavior30:00 – Cognitive Liberty and the Fight for Mental Autonomy35:00 – Workplaces, Schools, and the Coming Mental Privacy Battles40:00 – How Algorithms Build a Complete Psychological Profile45:00 – Vertical Integration and the Risk of Full-Stack Brain Data50:00 – New Rights for the Brain: What Legal Protection Should Look Like55:00 – Communication Beyond Language: Sharing Thoughts and Feelings1:00:00 – Brain Health, Seizure Prediction, and the Medical Promise1:05:00 – What a Future With Thought-Sharing Could Unlock1:10:00 – AI, Free Speech, and the Blurring of Human Expression1:14:00 – Designing a Future That Respects the Mind