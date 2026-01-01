Watch this episode on YouTubeThis is the last show with Leander, Lewis and Griffin — we’re here to review the biggest news stories, rumors, leaks and madness of 2025. We’re going to talk about everything that happened in 2025 in extreme detail and wonderful nuance. Specifically, of Apple.This week’s stories:The new Cult of Mac podcastApple PodcastsSpotify PodcastsOvercastCastroRSS feedAmazon MusicPocket CastsPodcast AddictDeezerPlayer FMPodchaserListen NotesCastboxGoodpodsMetacast2025 was huge for Apple — here’s whyIn this end-of-year roundup, we’ve gathered the most ground-breaking rumors, consequential news and biggest surprises of 2025.Introducing iPhone Pocket: a beautiful way to wear and carry iPhone