Everything Coming from Apple in 2026!
12/30/2025 | 56 mins.
Watch this episode on YouTubeThis week: Our look ahead at what’s coming in 2026 — and we’ll bring some forgotten Apple products back from the dead.This week’s stories:15 new products to expect from Apple in 2026Apple is preparing a wave of new products for 2026, including a folding iPhone, powerful new Macs, refreshed iPads and new smart home gear.Spigen Classic C1 Mac mini standNew LG displaysDead Apple product draft:iPod Hi-FiAirPort ExtremeApple LaserWriteriPod touch12-inch MacBookApple Watch EditionApple AA Battery ChargerSuperDriveApple II
Apple in 2025: 👍 or 👎? (CultCast #731)
12/24/2025 | 1h 17 mins.
Watch this episode on YouTubeThis is the last show with Leander, Lewis and Griffin — we're here to review the biggest news stories, rumors, leaks and madness of 2025. We're going to talk about everything that happened in 2025 in extreme detail and wonderful nuance. Specifically, of Apple.This week's stories:2025 was huge for Apple — here's whyIn this end-of-year roundup, we've gathered the most ground-breaking rumors, consequential news and biggest surprises of 2025.Introducing iPhone Pocket: a beautiful way to wear and carry iPhone
Introducing the new Cult of Mac podcast
12/21/2025 | 0 mins.
Introducing the new Cult of Mac podcast, coming January 1st (probably). Produced by Extra Ordinary for Cult of Mac. Music composed by Will Davenport, arranged by D. Griffin Jones.
Cult of Mac