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515 episodes
- Summary
In this episode Ragnor Comerford talks about OmniGraph, a lakehouse-native graph storage layer designed around the needs of agentic systems. He explores how graphs are primarily a semantic model for representing the world, rather than just a specialized engine for traversal workloads, and how that perspective shaped OmniGraph’s design on top of object storage, Lance, Arrow, and DataFusion. Ragnor explained the motivation for combining graph semantics with Git-style branching and merging so that teams can manage probabilistic writers such as AI agents with stronger governance, shared context, and safer collaboration patterns. He also dug into the practical tradeoffs of building a graph engine for multi-agent coordination instead of traditional graph analytics use cases. He closed with a look at emerging use cases such as company “brain” systems, software development lifecycle graphs, research workflows, and event-driven agent orchestration, along with a broader conversation about composability, and sovereign AI infrastructure.
Announcements
Hello and welcome to the Data Engineering Podcast, the show about modern data management
Your host is Tobias Macey and today I'm interviewing Ragnor Comerford about OmniGraph, a lakehouse-native graph storage layer with git semantics
Interview
Introduction
How did you get involved in the area of data management?
Can you describe what OmniGraph is and the story behind it?
What was the original problem that you were trying to solve by creating it?
There are numerous graph engines available, what are the properties of OmniGraph that differentiate it from the competition?
Cypher (GQL) and Gremlin are all established languages with years of examples to work from. What are the benefits of developing a new and more constrained query interface for an agentic audience?
How does that change the potential applications of OmniGraph? (e.g. general knowledge graph, fraud detection, SIEM, etc.)
Can you describe the architecture of OmniGraph?
You have built the system on top of several well-established open source components. What was your process for deciding what to use and how to compose it?
What are some examples of systems that can be built with OmniGraph?
What are other components/integration points that compose well with OmniGraph?
Given the technologies that you are building on top of, what are the automatic benefits/integrations that you benefit from?
Given that the underlying storage is Lance, and Lance's interoperability with Parquet/Iceberg, what are the opportunities for modeling graphs on top of existing lakehouse data?
What are the most interesting, innovative, or unexpected ways that you have seen OmniGraph used?
What are the most interesting, unexpected, or challenging lessons that you have learned while working on OmniGraph?
When is OmniGraph the wrong choice?
What do you have planned for the future of OmniGraph?
Contact Info
LinkedIn
Parting Question
From your perspective, what is the biggest gap in the tooling or technology for data management today?
Closing Announcements
Thank you for listening! Don't forget to check out our other shows. Podcast.__init__ covers the Python language, its community, and the innovative ways it is being used. The AI Engineering Podcast is your guide to the fast-moving world of building AI systems.
Visit the site to subscribe to the show, sign up for the mailing list, and read the show notes.
If you've learned something or tried out a project from the show then tell us about it! Email hosts@dataengineeringpodcast.com with your story.
Links
OmniGraph
ModernRelay
Information Theory
Lance
Git
Neo4J
GraphRAG
TigerGraph
LakeHouse
Iceberg
Dolt
PuppyGraph
Podcast Episode
Terraform
Gremlin
Cypher
GQL
SPARQL
In-context Learning
BM25 Indexing
Data Fusion
Adjacency Matrix
Predicate Pushdown
Agentic Mesh book (affiliate link)
witan-council
witan-code
Web Assembly
Clickhouse
DSPy
MCP-UI
The intro and outro music is from The Hug by The Freak Fandango Orchestra / CC BY-SA
- Summary
In this episode Prukalpa Sankar, co-founder of Atlan, talks about what it takes to build a “context flywheel” for AI agents in data-intensive organizations. She explained why model intelligence alone isn’t enough to make AI useful in production, and how real performance depends on contextual intelligence: institutional knowledge, semantic meaning, procedural know-how, and access to the right tools. She also dug into how metadata catalogs are evolving into broader context layers that serve both humans and agents, and why agentic systems are changing the economics of metadata and governance work. Prakulpa shared Atlan’s perspective on bootstrapping context from existing systems such as warehouses, BI tools, query logs, and SaaS applications, then using simulation, traces, and human governance loops to improve agent accuracy over time.
Announcements
Hello and welcome to the Data Engineering Podcast, the show about modern data management
Your host is Tobias Macey and today I'm interviewing Prukalpa Sankar about strategies for building a context flywheel for your data agents
Interview
Introduction
How did you get involved in the area of data management?
You have spent several years working in the metadata catalog space with Atlan. What are the notable changes in scope, adoption, and application that you have seen since we last spoke (June 2022)?
The recurring theme since the start of 2026 has been agentic augmentation of all engineering workflows, including data. How do you differentiate between data catalogs, semantic layers, agent memory, context layers, etc. when architecting an AI-powered data-oriented system?
One of the perennial problems with data catalogs, business glossaries, master data management, etc. is the up-front investment required to get a real-world impact. How can agents help reduce the activation energy needed to get to that return on effort?
One of the perennial problems in data engineering is fragmentation and siloing of data. This is exacerbated by AI systems due to the introduction of vector data as a new specialization. What are the forces that you are seeing play into the current set of tensions and the architectural primitives that we need to bring to bear to keep things maintainable?
Since the introduction of transformer-based generative models we have been combating hallucinations. While we have made progress, it is still critical to ensure accuracy and trustworthiness when working with business data. What are the policy elements of governance and technical controls to ensure a high degree of confidence in agent-generated context and business semantics?
What are the most interesting, innovative, or unexpected ways that you have seen teams build context layers for their agentic data workloads?
What are the most interesting, unexpected, or challenging lessons that you have learned while working on business context engineering?
When is agent-managed context the wrong choice?
What are your predictions for the next set of architectural shifts that will be driven by the pressures of AI-powered systems?
Contact Info
LinkedIn
Parting Question
From your perspective, what is the biggest gap in the tooling or technology for data management today?
Closing Announcements
Thank you for listening! Don't forget to check out our other shows. Podcast.__init__ covers the Python language, its community, and the innovative ways it is being used. The AI Engineering Podcast is your guide to the fast-moving world of building AI systems.
Visit the site to subscribe to the show, sign up for the mailing list, and read the show notes.
If you've learned something or tried out a project from the show then tell us about it! Email hosts@dataengineeringpodcast.com with your story.
Links
Atlan
Atlan Context Lakehouse
Iceberg
Business Glossary
Master Data Management
Semantic Layer
Cube.dev
MCP == Model Context Protocol
A2A == Agent to Agent Protocol
Decision Traces
Apache Doris
StarRocks
The intro and outro music is from The Hug by The Freak Fandango Orchestra / CC BY-SA
- Summary
In this episode Jevin Maltais talks about the practical realities of building reliable, product-focused streaming systems with Kafka. Jevin shares lessons from roles at Zapier, Humi, and Clio, where real-time synchronization, customer data unification, and document sync at scale highlighted both the strengths and common misuses of Kafka. He digs into using events as the source of truth, materialized views with KTables, and how schema registries and type safety prevent downstream breakage. Jevin explains why teams often reach for heavyweight Kafka clusters without leveraging Streams, Connect, or interactive queries—and how his project, TypeStream, aims to make those capabilities accessible via config-as-code while keeping a thin abstraction and clear escape hatches. He also explore trade-offs across Kafka-compatible alternatives, CDC with Debezium in the real world, and where abstractions should stop so teams can scale responsibility as complexity grows.
Announcements
Hello and welcome to the Data Engineering Podcast, the show about modern data management
This episode is sponsored by DataDriven.io, the free data engineering interview prep platform built by data engineers for data engineers. Ever walked into a data engineering interview and gotten a question that has nothing to do with real data engineering work? Interviewing is its own skill, separate from the job. Watch your code execute live, inspect Spark internals, and whiteboard your data models and pipelines and defend your decisions. Unlike SQL-only or Python-only practice, DataDriven.io covers the full interview loop: star schemas, slowly changing dimensions, grain and fact table design, idempotency, watermarks, dead letter queues, change data capture, and backpressure. Every question comes from real Data Engineer interview loops at Google, Amazon, Meta, Stripe, Databricks, Netflix, and Airbnb. Go to dataengineeringpodcast.com/datadriven today to start practicing.
Your host is Tobias Macey and today I'm interviewing Jevin Maltais about the challenges of building a reliable streaming
Interview
Introduction
How did you get involved in the area of data management?
Can you describe what Typestream is and the story behind it?
What are the common challenges that teams encounter when trying to build on top of Kafka?
How do those challenges/misconfigurations impact the team's ability to deliver on product goals?
What are the fundamental design aspects of Kafka that contribute to the difficulties that teams encounter when using it as an element of their architecture?
There have been numerous projects taking aim at Kafka, with varying approaches and degrees of effectiveness (e.g. RedPanda, AutoMQ, Pulsar, etc.). What are the tradeoffs that each of those approaches requires?
What makes the original Kafka project so resilient in the face of all of that competition?
Can you describe the architecture of Typestream and how each of the core elements contribute to a better user experience?
For teams who want to take advantage of streaming capabilities, but don't want to invest in becoming Kafka experts, what does the Typestream workflow look like?
If they don't want to manage the operational overhead of a Kafka cluster, how tightly coupled is Typestream to the original Kafka? (can someone use RedPanda or AutoMQ instead?)
What are the most interesting, innovative, or unexpected ways that you have seen Typestream used?
What are the most interesting, unexpected, or challenging lessons that you have learned while working on Typestream?
When is Typestream the wrong choice?
What do you have planned for the future of Typestream?
Contact Info
Website
Parting Question
From your perspective, what is the biggest gap in the tooling or technology for data management today?
Closing Announcements
Thank you for listening! Don't forget to check out our other shows. Podcast.__init__ covers the Python language, its community, and the innovative ways it is being used. The AI Engineering Podcast is your guide to the fast-moving world of building AI systems.
Visit the site to subscribe to the show, sign up for the mailing list, and read the show notes.
If you've learned something or tried out a project from the show then tell us about it! Email hosts@dataengineeringpodcast.com with your story.
Links
Typestream
Zapier
Airflow
Kafka
KTables
KSQL
RedPanda
Pulsar
AutoMQ
Kafka Schema Registry
Debezium
Change Data Capture
Kafka Connect
Terraform
Kafka Compacted Topic
The intro and outro music is from The Hug by The Freak Fandango Orchestra / CC BY-SA
Text to Data Products: Kaarvi’s End-to-End AI for Ingestion, Quality, and Dashboards06/08/2026 | 52 mins.Summary
In this episode Shravan Gunda, founder and CEO of Kaarvi AI, talks about building an AI-native, agent-driven data platform designed to eliminate the janitorial work that consumes most data teams. He explores Kaarvi’s multi-agent architecture that runs queries across seven LLMs in parallel for reliability, its synthetic data generator that mirrors source schemas for quick testing, and “Hey Kaarvi” chat for text-to-SQL, text-to-transformations, and text-to-dashboard workflows. He also digs into on-prem versus SaaS deployments, domain-specialized agents for privacy and accuracy, code blocks for custom Python/SQL, and the roadmap for a marketplace and desktop assistant. Shravan highlights how Kaarvi compresses weeks of work into hours and bridges the gap between business users and data engineers by turning AI into a dependable force multiplier.
Announcements
Hello and welcome to the Data Engineering Podcast, the show about modern data management
This episode is sponsored by DataDriven.io, the free data engineering interview prep platform built by data engineers for data engineers. Ever walked into a data engineering interview and gotten a question that has nothing to do with real data engineering work? Interviewing is its own skill, separate from the job. Watch your code execute live, inspect Spark internals, and whiteboard your data models and pipelines and defend your decisions. Unlike SQL-only or Python-only practice, DataDriven.io covers the full interview loop: star schemas, slowly changing dimensions, grain and fact table design, idempotency, watermarks, dead letter queues, change data capture, and backpressure. Every question comes from real Data Engineer interview loops at Google, Amazon, Meta, Stripe, Databricks, Netflix, and Airbnb. Go to dataengineeringpodcast.com/datadriven today to start practicing.
Your host is Tobias Macey and today I'm interviewing Shravan Gunda about building an agent-driven data platform at Kaarvi
Interview
Introduction
How did you get involved in the area of data management?
Can you describe what Kaarvi is and the story behind it?
"AI" is a very broad term that encompasses numerous possible implementations. Can you give some more detail about the different types and applications of AI in Kaarvi's architecture?
What are some of the core assumptions of data workflows that need to be reconsidered when AI is embedded in the execution path?
What are the most interesting, innovative, or unexpected ways that you have seen Kaarvi used?
What are the most interesting, unexpected, or challenging lessons that you have learned while working on Kaarvi?
When is Kaarvi the wrong choice?
What do you have planned for the future of Kaarvi?
Contact Info
LinkedIn
Parting Question
From your perspective, what is the biggest gap in the tooling or technology for data management today?
Closing Announcements
Thank you for listening! Don't forget to check out our other shows. Podcast.__init__ covers the Python language, its community, and the innovative ways it is being used. The AI Engineering Podcast is your guide to the fast-moving world of building AI systems.
Visit the site to subscribe to the show, sign up for the mailing list, and read the show notes.
If you've learned something or tried out a project from the show then tell us about it! Email hosts@dataengineeringpodcast.com with your story.
Links
Kaarvi
Synthetic Data
n8n
The intro and outro music is from The Hug by The Freak Fandango Orchestra / CC BY-SA
- Summary
In this episode Weimo Liu, co‑founder of PuppyGraph, talks about the engineering behind their “zero-copy” graph querying engine for lakehouse and database sources. He explores how PuppyGraph lets you run Cypher and Gremlin traversals and graph algorithms directly on data in Iceberg, Delta, Hudi, Hive, and even MongoDB—without loading into a separate graph store. Weimo explains their edge-sharded, vectorized, MPP architecture that tackles hub nodes, multi-hop traversals, and shuffle at scale, targeting sub-second to single-digit-second workloads. He digs into practical graph data modeling on top of normalized and denormalized tables, logical views, and flexible mappings; strategies for caching, adaptive reads, and leveraging Iceberg metadata; and how PuppyGraph’s operator-based engine unifies query and algorithms. He also covers real-world applications—from cybersecurity log analysis to entity resolution and agentic workflows—when to choose embedded or transactional graph databases instead, and what’s next for enterprise features and broader warehouse integrations.
Announcements
Hello and welcome to the Data Engineering Podcast, the show about modern data management
This episode is sponsored by DataDriven.io, the free data engineering interview prep platform built by data engineers for data engineers. Ever walked into a data engineering interview and gotten a question that has nothing to do with real data engineering work? Interviewing is its own skill, separate from the job. Watch your code execute live, inspect Spark internals, and whiteboard your data models and pipelines and defend your decisions. Unlike SQL-only or Python-only practice, DataDriven.io covers the full interview loop: star schemas, slowly changing dimensions, grain and fact table design, idempotency, watermarks, dead letter queues, change data capture, and backpressure. Every question comes from real Data Engineer interview loops at Google, Amazon, Meta, Stripe, Databricks, Netflix, and Airbnb. Go to dataengineeringpodcast.com/datadriven today to start practicing.
Your host is Tobias Macey and today I'm interviewing Weimo Liu about the engineering behind PuppyGraph's zero-copy ETL for querying your lakehouse as a graph
Interview
Introduction
How did you get involved in the area of data management?
Can you start by describing what PuppyGraph is and the story behind it?
What are some of the key use cases that people are turning to PuppyGraph and graph data models for?
Graph engines have struggled to take off for several years, not least of which is due to the difficulty of scaling them to large data volumes as a result of the topological nature of the data. Can you describe the architecture of PuppyGraph and some of the ways that you are addressing that challenge of data volume for graphs?
latency/data exploration
types of traversals and limitations
lakehouse architecture pros/cons for graphs
data modeling/translation
shortcomings of zero-ETL and how transforming the underlying representation could provide benefits
For someone who is looking for a graph engine to support a connected data use case, what are the guiding questions that you would ask to lead them toward PuppyGraph vs. a dedicated graph database like Memgraph/Neo4J/etc.?
What are the most interesting, innovative, or unexpected ways that you have seen PuppyGraph used?
What are the most interesting, unexpected, or challenging lessons that you have learned while working on PuppyGraph?
When is PuppyGraph the wrong choice?
What do you have planned for the future of PuppyGraph and graph data exploration on large data volumes?
Contact Info
LinkedIn
Parting Question
From your perspective, what is the biggest gap in the tooling or technology for data management today?
Closing Announcements
Thank you for listening! Don't forget to check out our other shows. Podcast.__init__ covers the Python language, its community, and the innovative ways it is being used. The AI Engineering Podcast is your guide to the fast-moving world of building AI systems.
Visit the site to subscribe to the show, sign up for the mailing list, and read the show notes.
If you've learned something or tried out a project from the show then tell us about it! Email hosts@dataengineeringpodcast.com with your story.
Links
PuppyGraph
TigerGraph
Google F1
Graph Database
Google Pregel
Iceberg
Graph Supernode
MPP == Massively Parallel Processing
Spark GraphX
Trino
Ladybug DB
lance-graph
KuzuDB
MemGraph
Labelled Property Graph
RDF Triples
Cypher Query Language
Gremlin
CDC == Change Data Capture
Neo4J
JanusGraph
NetworkX
PyTorch
DuckDB
Iceberg Array
LanceDB
Palo Alto Networks
Columnar ADBC
The intro and outro music is from The Hug by The Freak Fandango Orchestra / CC BY-SA
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About Data Engineering Podcast
This show goes behind the scenes for the tools, techniques, and difficulties associated with the discipline of data engineering. Databases, workflows, automation, and data manipulation are just some of the topics that you will find here.Podcast website
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